Best Healthy Road Trip Snacks

Check out the best healthy snacks to take on a road trip to feel recharged and ready to roll when you get to your destination. These healthy road trip snacks will help keep the whole car satisfied.

Road tripping is a great way to explore the attractions that are a little closer to home, which can make it really special. When you are on the road, it doesn't have to mean fast food drive-thrus and chips. These healthy road trip snacks will keep you fueled throughout your trip so you are ready to take in the sights when you arrive.

When packing snacks, it is important to think of foods with staying power. We include snacks on our list that have protein, fiber and healthy fats to keep you fuller for longer. Having a variety of foods from different food groups is another great way to stay balanced when you're on the go. Be sure to make room for some healthy treats-it is road trip after all.

Trail Mix

Homemade Trail Mix

Trail mix is awesome for the road for many reasons. It is a well-rounded snack with protein and fat from the nuts to keep you full and fiber from dried fruit to support a healthy gut. Not to mention, trail mix doesn't need to be refrigerated and can easily be transported. You can find trail mix ready to buy at grocery stores or make your own so it has all your favorite nuts and fruits.

Popcorn

Sweet Chili Popcorn

Popcorn is a surprisingly healthy snack that can satisfy a craving for crunch. Popcorn is a whole grain and a 1-ounce serving (about 3½ cups) has 4 grams of fiber, almost 4 grams of protein and clocks in at 110 calories. Go for kettle corn if you're in the mood for sweet, classic if you want something salty or use herbs and spices to get creative with flavors.

Apples & Cheese

5 Tips for Making Clean-Eating Snacks

Apples and cheese are a classic snack combination for a reason. The protein from the cheese and fiber from the apple help this snack keep you satisfied. Slice up your apples and cheese at home and throw them in a cooler for healthy snacking along the way.

KIND Bars

KIND Almond & Coconut bar

Available in many gas stations, KIND bars are an energy bar with less sugar than most. They're a great option that you can find at many gas stations, when you're looking to make a quick stop while keeping hunger at bay. The Almond & Coconut flavor, which is a staff favorite, has 190 calories, 2 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein per bar.

Energy Bites

6908449.jpg

If you have a little bit of time when prepping for your travels, try making your own granola bars or bites. Add in your favorite mixins for a customized and healthy treat everyone in the car will love.

Veggies & Hummus

6080917.jpg

Talk about a nutritional powerhouse snack. Fresh veggies are full of vitamins, minerals and water to keep you healthy and hydrated. Hummus delivers the protein, fiber and healthy fat to help stave off energy lulls. Pack pre-cut veggies or grab some tiny vegetables-think baby carrots or mini bell peppers-in your cooler.

Chocolate

Crunchy Chocolate and Peanut Clusters

Healthy eating includes all types foods and packing treats can help keep your car ride a little more fun. Who doesn't want a sweet pick me up every now and again? Picking chocolate with nuts delivers some protein (and they're easy enough to make at home). We particularly love Skinny Dipped Almonds. These tasty morsels are lightly coated in chocolate, but deliver a ton of chocolate flavor. Yum.

What Should You Drink?

Hydroflask water bottle

Though sugar-sweetened drinks may sound like a good idea for a quick energy boost, they can cause you to crash. Staying hydrated is a great way to keep your energy up for your trip. Bringing your own reusable water bottle can save money and time when making stops.

Bottom Line

Planning ahead to bring healthy road trip snacks can keep your trip fun and well fueled. These snacks can help you hit the ground running when you arrive at your destination. Road trips should be fun and enjoyable, and so should your snacks. Whether it's packing the cooler or perusing the gas station selection, these best snacks to take on a road trip will keep your crew healthy and happy on the go.

