From coffee to yogurt to nut butter, there are plenty of festive foods you can enjoy while you wait for fall's arrival.

Photo: Getty / 7cero

Fall is on its way, and we can hardly wait for the weather to cool down so we can enjoy a homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte. If you love this fall flavor as much as we do, there are plenty of delicious and healthy pumpkin spice-flavored treats we can all enjoy right now.

From sweet and spicy granolas to festive condiments, there are so many amazing fall foods already on grocery store shelves. Here are 34 to watch out for at your favorite supermarket:

siggis pumpkin yogurt container

1. Siggi's Pumpkin & Spice Yogurt

When it comes to a creamy, decadent tasting breakfast or snack that is packed with nutrition, Siggi's yogurt is hard to beat. This fall, indulge in their pumpkin & spice flavored Icelandic yogurt. With only 11 grams of sugar, 140 calories and 15 grams of protein, it will give you all of the PSL flavor without overdoing it on sweetness or calories.

2. Spiced Pumpkin Montchevre Goat Cheese

Bring fall to your next cheese board with this Spiced Pumpkin Goat Cheese by Montchevre. It combines earthy pumpkin with nutmeg and cinnamon for a rich, irresistible flavor. This unique cheese is perfect on salads, spread onto a sandwich or simply with crackers for an easy snack.

peanut butter container

3. Pumpkin Pandemonium Peanut Butter

For when you need a little pumpkin, spice and everything nice to spread on your toast, Saratoga Peanut Butter Company has you covered! Their Pumpkin Pandemonium peanut butter contains only 2 grams of sugar and 8 grams of protein to keep you full and satisfied without sacrificing flavor. Ingredients like vanilla, white chocolate and pumpkin give this peanut butter a craveable fall twist.

Base Culture Nutty Paleo Pumpkin Bread Photo: Base Culture

4. Base Culture Nutty Paleo Pumpkin Bread

This clean-eating pumpkin bread is grain-free, gluten-free, dairy-free and full of nutrition. One slice packs in healthy fats, protein, a hefty serving of vitamin A and even a little fiber to boot.

Bard Valley brand Pecan Pumpkin Spiced Date Rolls in package Photo: Bard Valley

5. Bard Valley Natural Delights Pecan Pumpkin Spiced Date Rolls

These bite-sized treats are made with dates, pumpkin spice blend and chopped pecans for a nutritious and tasty sweet snack. Just two rolls offer 4g fiber and have zero grams of added sugar. They are perfect for storing at your desk when you need something sweet.

Nature's Path Pumpkin Spice Chia Instant Oatmeal in package Photo: Nature's Path

6. Nature's Path Pumpkin Spice Chia Instant Oatmeal

This is an excellent option for those who eat an on-the-go breakfast or stash something in their desk at work, as it's full of omega-3 fats, fiber and protein to keep you fueled until lunch.

7. Noosa Pumpkin Yogurt

We are major Noosa fans, and this seasonal product is sure to impress. While it does have a little more sugar than we typically like in our yogurts, it's a protein-packed treat that's much more nutritious than the slice of iced pumpkin bread from the coffee shop.

Tazo Pumpkin Chai Tea Photo: Tazo

8. Tazo Chai Pumpkin Spice

If you're counting calories or watching your caffeine consumption, this black tea and chai combo is a great way to sip some pumpkin spice and get in the fall mood. Stock up with a 3-pack from Amazon for just $19.99.

Purely Elizabeth Pumpkin Spice Grain-Free Granola Photo: Purely Elizabeth

9. Purely Elizabeth Pumpkin Spice Grain-Free Granola

This granola is a far cry from the sugar-laden stuff you usually see on grocery store shelves. It's made with nuts, seeds, spices and a little coconut sugar for a nourishing snack or breakfast topping. We love it sprinkled on top of Greek yogurt!

pumpkin spice popcorn - PopSecret brand Photo: Walmart

10. PopSecret Pumpkin Spice Popcorn

This limited-edition flavor can be hard to find, but it's at Walmart right now! With only 30 calories per cup, this is great snack for those trying to lose weight, and it's lower in sodium than many of the other flavored popcorn options out there.

jar of Pumpkin Curry Simmering Sauce, Williams Sonoma Photo: Williams Sonoma

11. Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Curry Simmering Sauce

We're really excited about this one for quick, healthy weeknight dinners. It might not taste *exactly* like a pumpkin spice latte, but this Indian-inspired curry sauce combines pumpkin, candied ginger, tomato, onions, serrano chiles and masala spices for a comforting addition to chicken or veggies.

Elevation by Millville Maple Pumpkin Seed Bar Photo: Aldi

12. Elevation by Millville Maple Pumpkin Seed Bars

These granola bars from Aldi are a low-sugar, gluten-free snack to keep in your purse or child's backpack for an easy afternoon snack.

13. Kodiak Pumpkin & Flax Energy Cakes Flapjack & Waffle Mix

Fans of Kodiak Cakes will go crazy for this seasonal variety-Pumpkin & Flax Energy Cakes. This pancake and waffle mix is high in fiber, protein and B vitamins for a short stack that will sustain you for hours. Just watch the sodium content if you're sensitive to salt. Buy it on Amazon.com, starting at $29.99 for a pack of six.

14. Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew

This seasonal product from Califia Farms is much healthier than the PSL you'll find at the coffee shop! One serving has one-third of the calories and sugar of a tall pumpkin spice latte-but still tastes every bit as delicious. Plus, it's dairy-free for our lactose-intolerant, vegan and Paleo friends.

15. Simply Nature Organic Pumpkin Seed Flax Granola

Another stellar Aldi find is this healthy granola from their Simply Nature brand. It's full of fiber and protein, along with some healthy fats for snack or breakfast option you can feel good about eating.

KIND Caramel Apple Pumpkin Spice Bars Photo: KIND

16. KIND Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice Bars

We're a big fan of KIND bars, since they're made with simple ingredients and are packed with nutrients in a convenient bar. This limited-edition flavor is perfect for quelling your sweet pumpkin spice cravings, since the caramel makes these bars taste more indulgent than they actually are. Buy it on Amazon, starting at $14 for a pack of 12.

Silk Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer Photo: Silk

17. Silk Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer

Spice up your morning cup of joe from home with this delicious dairy-free creamer from Silk. It's creamy, rich and tastes indulgent-giving your cup of coffee the "Starbucks PSL" treatment without all the fat, sugar and calories.

Dave's Killer Bread Pumpkin Spice bagels Photo: Dave's Killer Bread

18. Dave's Killer Bread Pumpkin Spice Madness Bagels

These babies are worth putting on your radar this fall. They are packed with 11g protein and would pair perfectly with a swipe of maple cream cheese. Now that's a match made in autumn heaven.

Lantana Pumpkin Spice Hummus Photo: Lantana

19. Lantana Pumpkin Spice Hummus

Yup, pumpkin spice hummus is now on the market. Based on the ingredients list, it seems to have the perfect balance of sugar and spice-and we're so interested to find out how white beans, pumpkin, tahini and dried fruit all taste together with a pumpkin spice seasoning blend. Sounds like a great addition to our fall cheese board!

Larabar Pumpkin Pie Photo: Larabar

20. Larabar Pumpkin Pie

Larabar enthusiasts have been waiting for this popular flavor to come back in stock. Not only is this the perfect treat for someone crazy enough to try Whole30 during Thanksgiving, but it's also a clean, high-fiber snack for any day this season. Buy it on Amazon.com for $28 for a pack of 16.

Nature's Path Flax Plus Pumpkin Raisin Crunch Cereal Photo: Nature's Path

21. Nature's Path Flax Plus Pumpkin Raisin Crunch Cereal

The variety of textures in this cereal make it taste more like a muesli! Just one cup has 8g fiber, 6g protein and 15% DV iron. You're going to want to stay stocked up for those New Year's resolutions.

Terra Pumpkin Spice Sweet Chips Photo: Terra

22. Terra Pumpkin Spice Sweets Chips

Now this is what we are talking about-a pumpkin spice chip. This is the ideal snack food for those of us who love the combination of sweet and salty, and there's even a little zing from the fall spice blend. Bonus: One serving offers 30% of your daily calcium needs and a little 2g fiber boost.

Farm & Oven Pumpkin Maple Pecan Bakery Bites Photo: Farm & Oven

23. Farm & Oven Pumpkin Maple Pecan Bakery Bites

Not only do these bakery bites look fresh out of the oven, they have a whole bunch of health benefits. These Farm & Oven bites offer 40% of your daily vegetable intake, are packed with probiotics and offer 20% of your daily fiber needs. What can't they do?!

24. Chobani Greek Yogurt Blended with Pumpkin & Spice

We love Greek yogurt, and this pumpkin spice flavor from Chobani is sure to be a staple in our fridge this fall. Top it with one of the granolas on this list, and you have the perfect breakfast or post-workout snack!

RXBar Pumpkin Spice bar Photo: RXBar

25. RXBar Pumpkin Spice

RXBar's Pumpkin Spice flavor is back for another season, and we are ready to get snacking. The standard egg whites, almonds and eggs base is combined with pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger and other tasty spices for an ideal post-workout snack. Buy it on Amazon.com for $21 for a pack of 12.

Simple Mills Almond Flour Pumpkin Muffin and Bread Mix Photo: Simple Mills

26. Simple Mills Almond Flour Pumpkin Muffin and Bread Mix

While we are big fans of homemade pumpkin bread, there's nothing wrong with a shortcut-especially when it's healthy. This is one of the few mixes that isn't packed with sugar and even offers some fiber, magnesium and manganese. Buy it on Amazon.com, starting at $6.91.

Godiva Pumpkin Truffles Photo: Godiva

27. Godiva Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Bars

We don't exactly advise buying a big box of these, it's the start of the holiday season and we might as well enjoy it with a perfectly portioned, festive treat. Small indulgences are actually healthy for us, right?

Blue Diamond Pumpkin Almonds Photo: Blue Diamond

28. Blue Diamond Pumpkin Spice Almonds

Snack smarter this season with these pumpkin spice-flavored almonds. They are coated in a pumpkin spice blend, paprika, brown sugar and molasses for a deliciously complex taste. Plus, they come with all the heart-healthy benefits of traditional almonds (a win-win in our book).

Peanut Butter & Co Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter Photo: Peanut Butter & Co

29. Peanut Butter & Co Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter

What's better than a big spoonful of nut butter? A big spoonful of pumpkin spice nut butter! This peanut butter from Peanut Butter & Co is elevated with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and pumpkin for a glorious treat. We know this would taste amazing with apple slices or topped on sprouted-grain toast.

Kashi Pumpkin Spice Flax Bars Photo: Kashi

30. Kashi Pumpkin Spice Flax Bars

This snack bar packs a whole lot of nutrition in just 170 calories. It's full of omega-3 fats, fiber and protein to get you through that 2 p.m. slump-or refuel your kids after a long day at school. They would also be tasty crumbled on top of yogurt or oatmeal for a satisfying crunch.

Dunkin' Pumpkin Spiced Flavored Coffee Photo: Dunkin'

31. Dunkin' Pumpkin Spiced Flavored Coffee

Prepare to become everyone's best friend at the office once you bring in a bag of this coffee. The comforting blend of seasonal spices will liven things up and make any space smell amazing. Buy it on Amazon.com for $28 for a pack of two.

Stonewall Kitchen Maple Pumpkin Butter Photo: Stonewall Kitchen

32. Stonewall Kitchen Maple Pumpkin Butter

If you've never had pumpkin butter, you are seriously missing out! Add a spoonful on top of a baked sweet potato or slather it on an apple-cinnamon muffin for a delicious breakfast. Trust us, you'll want to eat the whole jar as soon as you've tried it.

Enlightened Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream Photo: Enlightened

33. Enlightened Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream

Now this is the perfect treat for our friends south of the Mason-Dixon who experience a pretty hot fall season. Not only is this entire pint the same amount of calories as a tall pumpkin spice latte (with no whip), but it also has lots of protein and fiber to be a more satisfying treat.

Nature's Path Gluten-Free Pumpkin Spice Waffles Photo: Nature's Path

34. Nature's Path Gluten-Free Pumpkin Spice Waffles

In case you've missed it, Nature's Path is already killing the pumpkin spice game this year. These waffles are sure to please in the mornings-and with a little maple syrup, pumpkin spice peanut butter or maple pumpkin butter, we know your whole family will love them! They are perfect for busy mornings and lazy weekends when you don't want to turn on the stove.

pumpkin spice kefir Credit: Lifeway Kefir

35. Pumpkin Spice Kefir