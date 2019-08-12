Amazing Health Benefits of Peaches

We're giving you four more reasons to enjoy this tasty and nutritious summer fruit.

It's stone fruit season, which means we get to enjoy the juicy deliciousness of peaches, plums, and cherries in some of our favorite recipes-including this Peach-Mango Salsa and delicious Stone-Fruit Crostatas. Although we love all stone fruits, peaches are definitely one of our favorites. Not only do they make for a fabulous cobbler filling, but peaches also have a wealth of health benefits that keep us reaching for more all summer.

Peach Nutrition

Here is the nutrition breakdown for one medium-sized yellow peach:

Calories: 58

Protein: 1 g

Fat: 0 g

Carbohydrate: 14 g

Fiber: 2 g

Sugar: 13 g

Magnesium: 14 mg

Potassium: 285 mg

Vitamin C: 9.9 mg

Vitamin A: 489 IU

Source: USDA Food Composition Database

Easy Smoothie Bowl

Recipe pictured above: Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

Peaches and Cancer Prevention

Filled with Vitamin C and phytochemicals, peaches are a sweet cancer fighter. Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant to fight off free radical damage to cells, which can lead to cancer. And aside from their antioxidant properties, peaches have powerful phytochemicals that are known for their cancer-fighting properties-such as reducing inflammation, preventing DNA damage and reducing oxidative stress.

Peaches and Diabetes

For people who suffer from diabetes, counting carbs and limiting blood sugar spikes is nearly a full-time job. But, thankfully, a medium-sized peach only has 14 grams of carbs, which means you can enjoy it without worrying about sending your blood sugar sky high. Aside from the moderate amount of carbohydrates, peaches also have a decent amount of fiber-which is vital for controlling blood sugar levels and keeping you full. (Not to mention, the fiber will help keep your digestive track running smoothly!)

peach, raspberry & watercress salad from above (very deliciously colorful)

Peaches and Vision

With a good amount of Vitamin A, peaches are a great for maintaining healthy eyes. According to Rutgers University, Vitamin A is essential for eye health because it can prevent night vision and aids with healthy mucus membranes. So, we'll be taking all the peach pie we can get (its good for our eyes, right?!)

Peaches and Heart Health