Trader Joe's Just Released a Chocolate Hummus—and It Only Has 50 Calories

Photo: Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's has done it again! Yesterday, one of our favorite food retailers launched a chocolate hummus to help us beat those pesky sugar cravings. This product has barely been in stores for 24 hours, but based on the feedback it's already getting on Instagram, we're betting it'll fly off the shelves in no time.

This dessert hummus has only 50 calories per serving, 1.5 g fat, 9g carbs, 2g protein, 1g sugar and 2g fiber. The ingredient list is pretty short, listing cooked chickpeas, cane sugar, water, cocoa, canola oil, sea salt, tahini, natural flavor and nisin (which is a mold inhibitor). We aren't a huge fan of the undisclosed "natural flavor," but we'll let it slide since it's a much healthier choice than other desserts out there.

The company advises pairing their new sweet hummus with sliced apples, freeze-dried strawberries, banana chips, pretzel sticks or graham crackers-all of which sound delicious. We are thinking of forgoing our next cheese board in favor of this sweet dessert hummus board idea!