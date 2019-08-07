5 Kid-Approved Healthy Snacks From Costco

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

School is almost back in session, which means you'll have to start waking up extra early to get the kiddos' lunches packed and ready to go (sigh). Between balancing the early morning wake-up calls and brushing your hair before running out the door, packing a well-balanced lunch (or some healthy snacks for your kids) can become an afterthought.

To take some of the stress out of your mornings, here are five healthy snacks from Costco to tuck into your kids' lunchboxes-trust us, they'll thank you!

Honest Kids Drink

Image zoom Photo: Courtesy of Costco

When the kids start complaining they're tired of water in their lunchboxes, it can often be hard to find a replacement that isn't full of added sugar or weird ingredients. Thankfully, Honest Kids juice pouches come in a range of kid-friendly flavors-such as Berry Berry Good Lemonade and Apply Ever After. What's even better is water is the first ingredient, so you can feel good about throwing them into your kids' lunchboxes when you don't have enough time to make infused water.

Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce

Image zoom Photo: Courtesy of Costco

Whether you're looking for something quick to pack for lunch, or don't want to deal with making after-school snacks, these applesauce pouches are key. Made with just organic apples and ascorbic acid (to preserve color) they're void of any added sugar, so you can feel good about feeding them to your kids (or snacking on one yourself, #nojudgement). Not to mention, the applesauce comes in mess-free, squeezable pouches-say goodbye to spoons!

SkinnyPop Popcorn

Image zoom Photo: Courtesy of Costco

If you're trying to stay clear of chips but know your kids will be looking for something salty, look no further than SkinnyPop popcorn. Although you can buy a 12-ounce bag for all of your snacking needs, Costco also sells a box of 28 single-serving sized bags that are perfect for throwing in lunchboxes. Aside from their convenience, these 100-calorie snack packs are a great way to sneak more whole grains into your kids' diets!

Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus Singles

Image zoom Photo: Courtesy of Costco

Hummus is one of the easiest ways to make your kids' lunch more filling. Whether you're throwing it on a turkey sandwich or pairing it with pretzels or veggie sticks, these single-serving cups will make your life so much easier (say goodbye to cleaning the crusty hummus off the plastic containers your kids bring home). Not to mention, it's a healthy addition that will keep your kids' bodies energized to take on the rest of the day.

MadeGood Granola Minis

Image zoom Photo: Courtesy of Costco