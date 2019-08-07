Eating Eggs Every Day Could Reduce Your Dementia Risk by 30%

New research from the University of Eastern Finland discovered choline, a nutrient found in eggs, could help ward off dementia.

The debate over the nutritional value of eggs came full circle again after a recent JAMA study found they may actually be bad for your heart. Dietary cholesterol is a widely debated topic, especially as the rate of heart disease and obesity continues to grow in our country. However, several dietitians explained the cholesterol we eat and the cholesterol our bodies produce are two different things, and that we shouldn't shun eggs as part of a healthy diet.

Those of us who do view eggs as a healthy breakfast option typically tout the protein, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acid content they have to offer, but eggs also contain a lesser known nutrient that could do wonders for our brain health-choline.

Choline plays an important role in metabolism, detoxification, healthy fat production and brain and memory development. A new study from the University of Eastern Finland found choline may not only help develop our brains and memory, but it may also protect them against cognitive decline and Alzheimer's Disease.

This study analyzed the data of 2,500 middle-aged men from the Kuopio Ischaemic Heart Disease Risk Factor Study (KIHD), and found the risk of dementia was 28 percent lower in those who reported the highest choline intakes compared to those with the lowest intake. These men also excelled in tests measuring their memory and language skills.

The main sources of choline were from eggs and meat, representing 39 and 37 percent, respectively. One large eggs offers 25 percent of your daily choline needs and contains more than any other food aside from beef liver, which is likely not a common part of your daily diet.

The Bottom Line