This Boozy Safari Lets You Drink Wine and Pet Giraffes
Saddlerock Ranch in California holds daily "wine safaris" where visitors can feed exotic animals and taste six to eight different wines.
Photo: Kali Funk
If you enjoy wine but are more of a casual drinker than a full-fledged sommelier, you should forget the pretentious, stuffy experience in Napa and head down the California coast for an experience you'll never forget-a Malibu Wine Safari!
Malibu Wine Safaris are held daily at Saddlerock Ranch, a sprawling winery, event space, hotel and ranch, located in the gorgeous Santa Monica Mountains. Here, you'll hop aboard an animal-print, open-air vehicle with a hilarious tour guide, driver and about 20 others to embark on a journey through the breathtaking estate.
Along the way, you'll have the opportunity to taste six to eight different wines made with Saddlerock grapes, either accompanied by hors d'oeuvres, pizza, a picnic lunch or a mimosa brunch, depending on the package you choose. You can even accompany your tasting with a five-course dinner under the stars if you're feeling fancy!
No matter which tour you choose, everyone gets to meet and feed different exotic animals-from alpacas to zebras-and they all have some pretty clever names. Safarianna Grande and Barack and Michelle O-Llama are a few fan-favorites. Some even get the chance to meet and feed Stanley the Giraffe-a stunning family pet you may have seen in The Hangover 3 or Water for Elephants. Now you have a guaranteed celebrity sighting!
Tickets start at $65 per person for a basic package that includes a tasting of six wines on a 90-minute tour with a snack, and can reach up to $185 for a five-course dinner and wine pairing with a gorgeous backdrop.
Visit LASafaris.com to learn more or book your tickets today. Cheers!