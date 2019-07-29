Water is super important for good health and, really, it helps with everything. Since about 60% of the human body is actually water, it needs to maintain hydration levels to fuel cells and keep the brain and body functioning.

And while you can get water both from foods (especially those with high water content, such as cucumbers, watermelon, bell peppers and tomatoes) and, of course, from a glass, many of us aren't drinking nearly enough daily—or are even drinking dehydrating sources, like sugar-sweetened beverages and booze, which can strip the body of hydration too. (Beyond slowing down intoxication, that's another reason why it's smart to pair an alcoholic beverage with a glass of water.)

So, what happens to your body if you don't drink enough? Here are 10 not-so-pleasant side effects you might experience.

1. You Might Feel Low Energy

When dehydrated, you might notice your energy levels plummet, as water helps keep your mind alert and the body balanced. If you're not drinking enough during the day, that afternoon slump will hit even harder, and you might feel too tired to continue on with work or make it to your evening workout. Keep a water bottle on hand to remind you to consistently drink throughout the day.

2. You May Have a Mental Fog

Your brain needs water (our brain is about 80% water), and drinking enough keeps you mentally sharp, even long-term. A study in the journal Nutrients found that drinking water boosts brain health and prevents memory decline and mental drowsiness. If you're feeling foggy and are spacing out, chug some water and see if it helps.

3. It Might Increase Your Risk of Stroke

Water is good for your ticker, too. According to a study in BMC Cardiovascular Disorders, being dehydrated can raise risk of strokes and prolong recovery time, if you've had one. So, to keep your heart in tip-top-shape, pay attention to how much you're drinking. If your pee is dark yellow or you feel faint, drink some water pronto.

4. You May Be Moody

Your family and friends might want you to get your drinking regimen in check, as dehydration can make you irritable and cranky, too. Two studies that took place at the University of Connecticut studied both men and women on a series of cognitive tests, and they saw that being dehydrated led them to a bad mood, drowsiness and even headaches.

5. It Might Lead to Overeating

Sometimes we confuse thirst with hunger, so it's smart to drink water when you feel a craving coming on to help you distinguish what your body really needs. That's why it's a good idea to drink water before sitting down to a meal. You may consume fewer calories and you'll have a better sense of your hunger cues and appetite, as shown in a 2018 study in the journal Clinical Nutrition Research. Water can prevent you from being super-hungry as you sit down to eat, and listening to your thirst and hunger cues can give you insight into what your body really wants.

6. It Could Slow Down Your Metabolism

That's right, your metabolism also naturally slows down when you're thirsty. As shown in a small study from The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, 17 ounces of water (around two glasses) can increase the metabolism by 30%, which is substantial when you're looking to lose weight. (Get four more, easy ways to support healthy metabolism.)

7. You May Experience Headaches

Since your brain needs water, when it's lacking it can lead to headaches and fatigue. So, before taking medication, have some water first and rest. That head pain might go away without you needing to take any other measures. Learn more about headache triggers and myths.

8. Your May Damage Your Skin

Skin needs to stay hydrated from water to look dewy and young. Not drinking enough can increase the effects of aging and make skin look drier, flakier, wrinklier and just not as fresh as you'd like. With insufficient water, collagen can crack, leading to fine lines and wrinkles. That's why people need moisturizing, hydrating products in a skin-care regimen to complement their water intake for that supple, soft look.

9. You May Have Weaker Workouts

When you're sweating, you're losing electrolytes and water, so it's important to drink before, during and after working out to replenish lost stores. As shown in a study in Physiological Reports, workouts might suffer from lack of water, and your body might not burn as much fat.

10. You May Gain Weight