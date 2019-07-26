These 8 Low-Carb Snacks From Trader Joe's Need to Be on Your Grocery List

Photo: Trader Joe's/Amazon

Aside from their nutritionist-approved products and great deals on food staples, Trader Joe's is also one of our favorite grocery stores for finding unique snacks. Whether you're picking up some Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups or choosing from their extensive trail mix selection, it seems there's always a new snack hitting store shelves. But it can be hard and, frankly, overwhelming-especially when the store is packed with dedicated Trader Joe's fans-to find snacks that fit into a low-carb diet.

From tempting peanut butter pretzels to freeze-dried fruit, finding low-carb snacks at Trader Joe's is no easy task. So, we set out on a mission to do the dirty work for you. After scouring the aisles and tasting the products (it's a hard job, but someone's gotta do it), we found nine low-carb options with 15 grams of carbs or less per serving.

Chunky Guacamole

From spicy guacamole to portable mini containers, Trader Joe's has lots of different varieties to choose from. Although guacamole is inherently low in carbs, we decided to branch out and try their Reduced-Guilt Chunky Guacamole made with Greek yogurt. With chunks of tomatoes, cilantro and red onion, this low-calorie guacamole is reminiscent of the fresh tableside guacamole served at restaurants. The yogurt gives it a bit of a tang, but makes it light and refreshing. And each 12-ounce container is only $3.99, so it's ideal for when you're in a pinch and need guac ASAP (we've all been there!)

Cashew Fiesta Dip

We were a little skeptical of this vegan cheese dip at first, but this product is one of our latest Trader Joe's obsessions! Made with cashews, potatoes, green chile peppers and jalapeno, this dip is creamy and pretty dang close to the real deal in terms of flavor. With only two grams of carbs per serving and $3.49 for nine ounces, would we be crazy for saying we prefer it over regular queso?

Lundberg Organic Brown Rice Cakes

Whether you're team guac or team queso, you're going to need something low-carb to dip with! Sure, you could opt for veggies, but sometimes you just need a crunchy vessel to let your dip shine. For just $2.99, you can get your hands on these brown rice cakes-they have only 14 grams of carbs per cake!

Seasoned Kale Chips

Whether you're a kale fanatic or just looking for innovative ways to incorporate more veggies into your diet, these chips are a great low-carb snack option! They are coated with cashew butter and tahini, which makes you feel like you're indulging in something more than just kale. Bonus: They have just 12 grams of carbs per serving.

Trail Mix

We love keeping a bag of trail mix on hand to curb afternoon munchies, and we never fail to hit up Trader Joe's extensive selection. From Omega Trek Mix to their Peanut Butter Cups Trax Mix, the varieties range in carbs per serving-but there's sure to be a low-carb flavor you'll love! There are even some with chocolate chips that'll satisfy your sweet cravings while still staying under 15 grams of carbs per serving! Just make sure to keep portion sizes in check if you're watching carbs or calories.

Jerky

Whether you're a fan of jerky slices or sticks, Trader Joe's has you covered. From CHOMPS' Turkey Jerky Sticks to Trader Joe's branded jerky-which include flavors like Teriyaki Beef Jerky and Sweet and Spicy Buffalo Jerky-these low-carb dried meats are high in protein, so they will keep you full for a while!

Heirloom Popcorn with Avocado Oil and Salt

One of our favorites from the list, this mini popcorn is adorable and so tasty! It's air-popped in avocado oil and sprinkled with a just-right amount of pink salt. It has only 13 grams of carbs per two-cup serving, making it the perfect healthy movie snack!

BAMBA Peanut Snacks