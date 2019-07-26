12 Best Food Sources of Iron

Following a diet to prevent anemia has never been so delicious. These foods are packed with iron so you can stay energized and meet your needs.

Iron is an extremely important nutrient, as it helps our red blood cells supply oxygen to the body and supports our metabolism. Women need more than twice as much as men from age 19-50 (men need 8mg, while women need 18mg.) This is because iron can be easily lost during menstruation, which can increase our risk for iron-deficiency anemia and leave us with some negative side effects.

Below, you will find the top food sources of iron, which also happen to be pretty delicious! Here are our favorite iron-rich foods for a diet to prevent anemia, plus the tastiest ways to cook with them.

Oysters

6437118.jpg

Oysters are a nutritional powerhouse, fueling us with omega-3 fats, zinc, protein and of course, iron! They're also known for being an aphrodisiac. Just six oysters offer us 44 percent of our daily iron needs, but you won't want to stop there after trying our Grilled Oysters with Garlic-Herb Butter.

White Beans

White Bean & Avocado Toast

Legumes are a wonderful source of iron, and white beans are the best of 'em. One cup of white beans packs not only 44 percent of your daily iron needs, it also packs 50 percent of your fiber needs (plus lots of vitamins and minerals). We love adding them to avocado toast and bulking up salads.

Dark Chocolate

red wine lava cakes

You'll be pleased to learn your dark chocolate habit actually has some health benefits! One ounce of dark chocolate can pack nearly 10% of your daily iron needs! Not only that, but dark chocolate is also a good source of fiber and magnesium. For more, check out our favorite dark chocolate brands.

Lentils

Vegan Lentil Stew Credit: Fred Hardy

Lentils are starting to get some spotlight as a versatile, inexpensive superfood, and we are all for it! Just a half-cup of this legume packs almost 20 percent of your daily iron needs, and it also serves as a great source of plant-based protein, fiber, B vitamins and potassium. We especially love using lentils in our Vegan Lentil Stew.

Spinach

Chicken Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan

Popeye was really onto something by eating spinach every day! Just a cooked half-cup of this leafy green packs in almost 20 percent of your daily iron needs. Spinach is also an excellent source of nearly a dozen vitamins and minerals. Plus, it's super versatile. We love adding a handful of greens into our smoothies, pastas and grain bowls.

Tofu

Mushroom & Tofu Stir-Fry

While soy has been hotly debated in the nutrition world, we believe minimally processed soy foods—like edamame, soy milk and tofu—are a nutritious part of a healthy diet. A half-cup serving of firm tofu packs in 17 percent of your daily iron needs, plus a hefty dose of healthy fats, protein and several minerals. Tofu makes a great Meatless Monday option in stir-fries (like our Mushroom & Tofu Stir-Fry above), pasta recipes and even smoothies.

Kidney Beans

Cowboy Beef & Bean Chili

Kidney beans are a little less iron-dense than their white bean cousins, but they are chock-full of nutritious benefits. One cup of cooked kidney beans packs in 22 percent of your daily iron needs, along with loads of protein, fiber, potassium and magnesium. We love using kidney beans in soups, tacos and classic comfort food recipes.

Sardines

6534112.jpg

Sardines are famously loaded with omega-3 fats, vitamin D and other hard-to-obtain nutrients, but they are also a good source of iron. Just three ounces of canned sardines contain 11 percent of your daily iron needs. They are a great way to give your salads and pasta dishes an easy nutrition boost!

Chickpeas

7807014.jpg

Chickpeas are more than just another legume to add to the list of iron-rich food sources-they contain more than 20% per cup. These popular legumes are packed with protein, fiber, folate and minerals, too. Chickpeas are extremely versatile for use in everything from traditional curries to cookies!

Beef

skillet steak

Beef is a bit lower in iron than you may expect (besides the liver, which contains about 28 percent of your daily needs in three ounces). A standard three-ounce serving of braised bottom round contains a little over 10 percent of your daily iron needs. Beef is also a great source from some of those hard-to-obtain minerals, like zinc, selenium and vitamin B6. We're pretty partial to our favorite Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce, but we have dozens of other delicious healthy beef recipes to try, too.

Tomatoes

Cheddar-Jalapeño Tomatoes Credit: Johnny Autry

Tomatoes can be a pretty surprising source of iron; a mere half-cup of stewed tomatoes packs as much iron as three ounces of beef! Tomatoes are also a great source of the antioxidant lycopene, which is responsible for giving them their vibrant color. Lycopene is thought to be a powerful cancer-fighting nutrient. We love adding tomatoes to more than just pastas and sandwiches—they're even delicious as the star on their own in these Broiled Tomatoes with Cheddar & Jalapeños.

Potatoes

Garlic-Rosemary Smashed Potatoes