High-Protein Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

A weekly meal plan for weight loss that will actually keep you feeling full and satisfied all day long.

Protein does your body a lot of good. It builds healthy cells and repairs ones that are damaged, keeps your immune system in tip-top shape and helps you to feel full and satisfied after a meal, making weight loss easier. Adding in protein to each meal and snack helps make it possible to eat fewer calories while still staying satisfied and full. In this 1,500-calorie meal plan, high-protein foods (like salmon, chicken, edamame, eggs and chickpeas) fill the meals and snacks with healthy, high-quality protein, providing well over the minimum recommendation of 50 grams of protein per day.

Deliciously prepared and paired with other healthy foods to keep things balanced (like vegetables, fruits, whole grains and healthy fats), these tasty meals and snacks come together to create a weekly meal plan for weight loss that will actually keep you feeling full and satisfied all day long-not starved. Don't miss the helpful meal-prep notes that outline the steps you can do ahead of time over the weekend to prepare for your week ahead.

How to Meal-Prep for Your Week of Meals:

Make the Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl and refrigerate individual portions in separate meal-prep containers to have for lunch on Days 2, 3, 4 and 5. Hard-boil and refrigerate 2 eggs to have for breakfast in the Egg Salad Avocado Toast recipe on Days 4 and 5.

Day 1

4552595.jpg

Breakfast (407 calories, 33 g protein)

1 serving Broccoli & Parmesan Cheese Omelet

A.M. Snack (101 calories, 1 g protein)

1 medium pear

Lunch (402 calories, 16 g protein)

1 serving Butternut Squash Soup with Avocado & Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (142 calories, 9 g protein)

1 kiwi

1 cups edamame (in pods), sprinkled with coarse sea salt to taste

Dinner (432 calories, 29 g protein)

Meal-Prep Tip: Consider making a double batch of Easy Brown Rice so you'll have enough to have for dinner on Day 2. Freeze any leftovers for up to 6 months.

Daily Totals: 1,485 calories, 87 g protein, 187 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 45 g fat, 1,874 mg sodium

Day 2

veggies and rice in bowls with a side of fresh spinach

Breakfast (307 calories, 27 g protein)

1 cup raspberries

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2 tsp. maple syrup

2 Tbsp. sliced almonds

A.M. Snack (84 calories, 2 g protein)

2 kiwis

Lunch (519 calories, 34 g protein)

1 serving Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

P.M. Snack (30 calories, 1 g protein)

1 plum

Dinner (544 calories, 14 g protein)

1 serving Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry

1 small (4-inch) whole-wheat pita round

Daily Totals: 1,484 calories, 77 g protein, 177 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 54 g fat, 1,496 mg sodium

Day 3

plate of delicious-looking high-protein meal

Breakfast (307 calories, 27 g protein)

1 cup raspberries

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2 tsp. maple syrup

2 Tbsp. sliced almonds

A.M. Snack (101 calories, 1 g protein)

1 medium pear

Lunch (519 calories, 34 g protein)

1 serving Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

P.M. Snack (112 calories, 2 g protein)

1/2 cup raspberries

1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Dinner (473 calories, 30 g protein)

1 serving Asian Beef Noodle Bowl topped with 3 Tbsp. salted peanuts, chopped

Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 93 g protein, 145 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 65 g fat, 1,353 mg sodium

Day 4

spicy jerk shrimp and pineapple on a sheet pan

Breakfast (292 calories, 12 g protein)

1 serving Egg Salad Avocado Toast

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (164 calories, 19 g protein)

1 cup raspberries

3/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

Lunch (519 calories, 34 g protein)

1 serving Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

P.M. Snack (30 calories, 1 g protein)

1 plum

Dinner (500 calories, 37 g protein)

1 serving Spicy Jerk Shrimp served with an extra 2/3 cup Easy Brown Rice

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 102 g protein, 160 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 52 g fat, 1,568 mg sodium

Day 5

Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

Breakfast (292 calories, 12 g protein)

1 serving Egg Salad Avocado Toast

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (101 calories, 1 g protein)

1 medium pear

Lunch (519 calories, 34 g protein)

1 serving Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

P.M. Snack (64 calories, 1 g protein)

1 cup raspberries

Dinner (508 calories, 28 g protein)

1 serving Zucchini Parmesan

2 cup mixed greens topped with 2 Tbsp. Easy Red-Wine Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,485 calories, 76 g protein, 132 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 76 g fat, 1,955 mg sodium

Day 6

Garlic-Lime Pork with Farro & Spinach

Breakfast (274 calories, 26 g protein)

1 cup raspberries

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2 tsp. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. sliced almonds

A.M. Snack (166 calories, 7 g protein)

1/4 cup (1 oz.) salted peanuts

Lunch (387 calories, 14 g protein)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (100 calories, 8 g protein)

1 cups edamame (in pods), sprinkled with coarse sea salt to taste

Dinner (416 calories, 41 g protein)

Evening Snack (160 calories, 2 g protein)

2 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 97 g protein, 156 g carbohydrates, 41 g fiber, 60 g fat, 1,393 mg sodium

Day 7

Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

Breakfast (388 calories, 15 g protein)

2 servings Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

1/2 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

A.M. Snack (130 calories, 13 g protein)

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. sliced almonds

1 plum, chopped

Lunch (325 calories, 18 g protein)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (151 calories, 5 g protein)

1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted

1/4 avocado, mashed

Top toast with avocado and season with a pinch each of salt, pepper and crushed red pepper.

Dinner (503 calories, 28 calories)

1 serving Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa with 1/4 of an avocado, sliced

1 serving Broiled Mango to enjoy after dinner