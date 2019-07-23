Low-Carb Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
This low-carb diet plan maps out a full week of meals and snacks to help you lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds each week.
Research suggests that following a low-calorie, low-carb diet can help you lose weight, which is why they're all the craze at the moment. And while popular low-carb diets, like the ketogenic diet and Atkins diet call for super-low carb limits, you don't actually need to go that low in order to lose the weight. In fact, eating too few carbs can make weight loss harder, as you miss out on key nutrients (like fiber from whole grains, beans, fruits and vegetables) that can help you to feel full and satisfied on fewer calories. In this easy low-carb meal plan, we keep the carbs low, but not so low that you'll miss out on those important nutrients. Plus, we made sure to include enough protein each day (over 50 grams) to help you feel satisfied while cutting carbs and calories. At 1,500 daily calories, this low-carb high-protein meal plan can help you lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. (Looking for a different calorie level? See this same plan at 1,200 calories.) Follow along with the easy meal-prep tips to get ready for your week ahead and don't miss the tips scattered throughout the plan, with notes on how to prep for the next day's meals.
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals
- 1. Make theNo-Bake Peanut Butter Cookiesto have as this week as a lower-sugar alternative to traditional cookies
- 2. Make a batch ofclassic hummusor buy pre-made hummus for ease.
- 3. Hard boil two egg to have for breakfast on Days 2 & 5.
- 4. Scroll through the plan to see what else you can do, like washing and prepping veggies for snacks.
Day 1
Breakfast (331 calories, 25 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving (1/2 avocado)Chipotle-Cheddar Broiled Avocado Halves
- 1 hard-boiled egg topped with a pinch each of salt and pepper
- 1 medium orange
A.M. Snack (199 calories, 17 g carbohydrates)
- 1/2 cup blueberries
- 1/2 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt
- 1 Tbsp. shredded unsweetened coconut
Lunch (365 calories, 34 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving (2/3 cup)Crunchy Confetti Tuna Salad
- 1 medium apple
- 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
Meal Prep Tip: Save a serving (2/3 cup) of the tuna salad to have for lunch on Day 2.
P.M. Snack (123 calories, 13 g carbohydrates)
- 3 medium celery stalks
- 1/4 cup hummus
Dinner (497 calories, 26 g carbohydrates)
• 1 serving (1 1/2 cups) Spaghetti Squash & Chicken with Avocado Pesto
Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 81 g protein, 115 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,890 mg sodium.
Day 2
Breakfast (360 calories, 36 g carbohydrates)
• 3/4 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt
• 1 Tbsp. shredded unsweetened coconut
• 1 Tbsp. slivered almonds
Top yogurt with coconut and almonds.
• 1 medium grapefruit, halved and sectioned
A.M. Snack (84 calories, 21 g carbohydrates)
• 1 cup blueberries
Lunch (365 calories, 34 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving (2/3 cup)Crunchy Confetti Tuna Salad
- 1 medium apple
- 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
P.M. Snack (154 calories, 5 g carbohydrates)
• 20 almonds
Dinner (451 calories, 32 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving (1 1/4 cups)Traditional Greek Salad
- 1/4 cup hummus topped with 2 Tsp. olive oil and sprinkled with dried oregano to taste
- 1 small whole-wheat pita round
Evening Snack (105 calories, 9 g carbohydrates)
Daily Totals: 1,519 calories, 63 g protein, 139 g carbohydrates, 26 g fiber, 86 g fat, 1,565 mg sodium.
Day 3
Breakfast (367 calories, 39 g carbohydrates)
- 2Spinach & Egg Sweet Potato Toasts
- 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese to top the sweet potato toast
- 1 medium orange
A.M. Snack (50 calories, 13 g carbohydrates)
• 1 medium bell pepper, cut into large strips
• 1/3 cup pico de gallo
Use pepper strips to scoop up pico de gallo.
Lunch (404 calories, 35 g carbohydrates)
• 1 serving Chicken-Salad Stuffed Avocados
• 1 medium apple
Meal-Prep Tip: Save 1 serving of the chicken salad for lunch on Day 7.
P.M. Snack (123 calories, 13 g carbohydrates)
- 3 medium celery stalks
- 1/4 cup hummus
Dinner (447 calories, 23 g carbohydrates)
• 1 serving Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens
Evening Snack (110 calories, 28 g carbohydrates)
• 1 cup Pineapple Nice Cream
Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 84 g protein, 152 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 68 g fat, 2,074 mg sodium.
Day 4
Breakfast (360 calories, 36 g carbohydrates)
• 3/4 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt
• 1 Tbsp. shredded unsweetened coconut
• 1 Tbsp. slivered almonds
Top yogurt with coconut and almonds.
• 1 medium grapefruit, halved and sectioned
A.M. Snack (84 calories, 21 g carbohydrates)
• 1 cup blueberries
Lunch (384 calories, 31 g carbohydrates)
• 1 serving Cucumber Turkey Sub Sandwich
• 1 medium orange
P.M. Snack (77 calories, 3 g carbohydrates)
• 10 almonds
Dinner (494 calories, 25 g carbohydrates)
• 2 servings (2 cups) Carrot-Peanut Noodle Salad
• 1 serving Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs
Meal-Prep Tip: Save 1 cup of the carrot salad and 1 1/2 chicken thigh to have for lunch tomorrow.
Evening Snack (105 calories, 9 g carbohydrates)
Daily Totals: 1,504 calories, 83 g protein, 125 g carbohydrates, 25 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,392 mg sodium.
Day 5
Breakfast (331 calories, 25 g carbohydrates)
- 1 serving (1/2 avocado)Chipotle-Cheddar Broiled Avocado Halves
- 1 hard-boiled egg topped with a pinch of pepper
- 1 medium orange
A.M. Snack (95 calories, 25 g carbohydrates)
• 1 medium apple
Lunch (453 calories, 14 g carbohydrates)
• 1 servings (1 cup) Carrot-Peanut Noodle Salad topped with an extra 1 Tbsp. peanuts, chopped
• 1 1/2 serving Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs
P.M. Snack (220 calories, 23 g carbohydrates)
• 3/4 cup blueberries
• 1/2 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt
• 1 Tbsp. shredded unsweetened coconut
• Ground cinnamon, to taste
Top the blueberries with the yogurt, coconut and cinnamon.
Dinner (410 calories, 34 g carbohydrates)
• 2 servings Beef-Broccoli Stir-Fry
Daily Totals: 1,509 calories, 105 g protein, 121 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 73 g fat, 2,300 mg sodium.
Day 6
Breakfast (324 calories, 21 g carbohydrates)
• 1 serving (2 1/2 cups) Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Bacon & Eggs
• 1 medium orange
A.M. Snack (132 calories, 19 g carbohydrates)
• 1/4 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt
• 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
• 3/4 cup blueberries
• Ground cinnamon, to taste
Combine yogurt and vanilla. Top the blueberries with the vanilla yogurt and cinnamon.
Lunch (417 calories, 40 g carbohydrates)
• 1 serving Cucumber Turkey Sub Sandwich
• 1 medium apple
P.M. Snack (50 calories, 13 g carbohydrates)
• 1 medium bell pepper, cut into large strips
• 1/3 cup pico de gallo
Use pepper strips to scoop up pico de gallo.
Dinner (461 calories, 20 g carbohydrates)
• 1 slice Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Pizza
• 2 heaping cups mixed greens
• 2 Tbsp. grated carrot
• 1/2 avocado, sliced
• 2 tsp. olive oil
• 1 Tbsp. red-wine vinegar
• Pinch each of salt & pepper
Top greens with carrot and avocado and drizzle with oil and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper.
Evening Snack (105 calories, 9 g carbohydrates)
Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 75 g protein, 123 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 84 g fat, 1,904 mg sodium.
Day 7
Breakfast (337 calories, 39 g carbohydrates)
- 1Spinach & Egg Sweet Potato Toast
- 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese to top the sweet potato toast
- 1 medium orange
A.M. Snack (42 calories, 11 g carbohydrates)
• 1/2 cup blueberries
Lunch (404 calories, 35 g carbohydrates)
• 1 serving Chicken-Salad Stuffed Avocados
• 1 medium apple
P.M. Snack (92 calories, 3 g carbohydrates)
• 12 almonds
Dinner (511 calories, 26 g carbohydrates)
• 1 serving Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Beets
• 1 1/2 serving (3/4 cup) Cauliflower Rice
Evening Snack (105 calories, 9 g carbohydrates)
Daily Totals: 1,521 calories, 79 g protein, 122 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,995 mg sodium.
