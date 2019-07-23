Low-Carb Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Research suggests that following a low-calorie, low-carb diet can help you lose weight, which is why they're all the craze at the moment. And while popular low-carb diets, like the ketogenic diet and Atkins diet call for super-low carb limits, you don't actually need to go that low in order to lose the weight. In fact, eating too few carbs can make weight loss harder, as you miss out on key nutrients (like fiber from whole grains, beans, fruits and vegetables) that can help you to feel full and satisfied on fewer calories. In this easy low-carb meal plan, we keep the carbs low, but not so low that you'll miss out on those important nutrients. Plus, we made sure to include enough protein each day (over 50 grams) to help you feel satisfied while cutting carbs and calories. At 1,500 daily calories, this low-carb high-protein meal plan can help you lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. (Looking for a different calorie level? See this same plan at 1,200 calories.) Follow along with the easy meal-prep tips to get ready for your week ahead and don't miss the tips scattered throughout the plan, with notes on how to prep for the next day's meals.