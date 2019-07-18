Your Formula for the Perfect Diabetes-Friendly Sheet-Pan Dinner

This formula will help you create a sheet-pan meal that serves four. (You can modify the amounts for a different number of servings, but be sure not to overcrowd the pan.) Mix and match the categories so you have a lean protein, nonstarchy vegetable, starchy vegetable or legume and a flavorful component. Chop veggies into uniform pieces, then combine all ingredients on a large rimmed baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Roast at 425°F until the protein is cooked through and veggies are tender, 15 to 35 minutes. Different items may require different cooking times, so start checking for doneness after 15 minutes. If needed, you can remove the pan from the oven, transfer the cooked items to a plate, and return the pan to the oven to keep cooking.