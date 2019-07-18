Your Formula for the Perfect Diabetes-Friendly Sheet-Pan Dinner
Want to spend less time in the kitchen? Cooking a whole meal on one pan makes dinner—and cleanup—a breeze.
This formula will help you create a sheet-pan meal that serves four. (You can modify the amounts for a different number of servings, but be sure not to overcrowd the pan.) Mix and match the categories so you have a lean protein, nonstarchy vegetable, starchy vegetable or legume and a flavorful component. Chop veggies into uniform pieces, then combine all ingredients on a large rimmed baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Roast at 425°F until the protein is cooked through and veggies are tender, 15 to 35 minutes. Different items may require different cooking times, so start checking for doneness after 15 minutes. If needed, you can remove the pan from the oven, transfer the cooked items to a plate, and return the pan to the oven to keep cooking.
Dinner really can be as easy as dumping everything onto a sheetpan and throwing it in the oven with this formula and the below recipe ideas and combinations.
Lean Protein
16-20 ounces
- Beef tenderloin
- Chicken
- Halibut
- Pork chops or tenderloin
- Salmon
- Shrimp
- Tempeh
- Tilapia
- Tofu
- Turkey cutlets
Nonstarchy Vegetables
4-8 cups
- Asparagus
- Bell peppers
- Broccoli
- Brussels sprouts
- Carrots
- Cauliflower
- Green beans
- Kale
- Mushrooms
- Okra
- Onions
- Tomatoes
- Zucchini
Starchy Veg or Cooked Legumes
2 cups
- Acorn or butternut squash
- Beans (black, pinto, kidney)
- Corn
- Edamame
- Green peas
- Lentils
- Parsnips
- Potatoes
- Pumpkin
Flavor
1-2 Tbsp. spices and/or 1/4-1/2 cup sauce
- Citrus juice
- Greek yogurt
- Mustard
- Olive oil
- Salsa
- Tahini
- Spice blends (Italian herb, Cajun, Creole)
- Spice rubs (fajita, curry, barbecue)
Sheet-Pan Creole Chicken & Shrimp
CAL 368, CARB 31g
Shrimp, chicken sausage, chicken thighs, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onion, cherry tomatoes, corn, Creole spice blend
Sheet-Pan Ginger-Tahini Glazed Salmon (pictured above)
CAL 555, CARB 37G
Salmon, green beans, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, reduced-sodium soy sauce, tahini, honey, ginger, rice vinegar
Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Bowls
CAL 343, CARB 24g
Chicken tenders, kale, onion, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, black beans, low-fat plain Greek yogurt, lime juice, fajita seasoning
Sheet-Pan Paprika Pork with Potatoes
CAL 323, CARB 29G
Pork tenderloin, broccoli, red onion, Yukon Gold potatoes, low-fat sour cream, roasted red bell
peppers, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, garlic, smoked paprika