Your Formula for the Perfect Diabetes-Friendly Sheet-Pan Dinner

Want to spend less time in the kitchen? Cooking a whole meal on one pan makes dinner—and cleanup—a breeze.

Sara Haas, RDN July 18, 2019
Advertisement

This formula will help you create a sheet-pan meal that serves four. (You can modify the amounts for a different number of servings, but be sure not to overcrowd the pan.) Mix and match the categories so you have a lean protein, nonstarchy vegetable, starchy vegetable or legume and a flavorful component. Chop veggies into uniform pieces, then combine all ingredients on a large rimmed baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Roast at 425°F until the protein is cooked through and veggies are tender, 15 to 35 minutes. Different items may require different cooking times, so start checking for doneness after 15 minutes. If needed, you can remove the pan from the oven, transfer the cooked items to a plate, and return the pan to the oven to keep cooking.

Related: The Best 30-Day Diabetes Diet Plan

Dinner really can be as easy as dumping everything onto a sheetpan and throwing it in the oven with this formula and the below recipe ideas and combinations.

Lean Protein

16-20 ounces

  • Beef tenderloin
  • Chicken
  • Halibut
  • Pork chops or tenderloin
  • Salmon
  • Shrimp
  • Tempeh
  • Tilapia
  • Tofu
  • Turkey cutlets

Nonstarchy Vegetables

4-8 cups

  • Asparagus
  • Bell peppers
  • Broccoli
  • Brussels sprouts
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower
  • Green beans
  • Kale
  • Mushrooms
  • Okra
  • Onions
  • Tomatoes
  • Zucchini

Starchy Veg or Cooked Legumes

2 cups

  • Acorn or butternut squash
  • Beans (black, pinto, kidney)
  • Corn
  • Edamame
  • Green peas
  • Lentils
  • Parsnips
  • Potatoes
  • Pumpkin

Flavor

1-2 Tbsp. spices and/or 1/4-1/2 cup sauce

  • Citrus juice
  • Greek yogurt
  • Mustard
  • Olive oil
  • Salsa
  • Tahini
  • Spice blends (Italian herb, Cajun, Creole)
  • Spice rubs (fajita, curry, barbecue)

Sheet-Pan Creole Chicken & Shrimp

CAL 368, CARB 31g

Shrimp, chicken sausage, chicken thighs, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onion, cherry tomatoes, corn, Creole spice blend

Sheet-Pan Ginger-Tahini Glazed Salmon (pictured above)

CAL 555, CARB 37G

Salmon, green beans, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, reduced-sodium soy sauce, tahini, honey, ginger, rice vinegar

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Bowls

CAL 343, CARB 24g

Chicken tenders, kale, onion, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, black beans, low-fat plain Greek yogurt, lime juice, fajita seasoning

Sheet-Pan Paprika Pork with Potatoes

CAL 323, CARB 29G

Pork tenderloin, broccoli, red onion, Yukon Gold potatoes, low-fat sour cream, roasted red bell

peppers, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, garlic, smoked paprika

More inspiration:

Easy Sheet-Pan Dinners

One-Dish Dinner Recipes for Diabetes

© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com