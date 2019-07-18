Healthy Gut Diet Plan: 1,500 Calories

To help you boost your gut health, we created this 7-day meal plan that features foods rich in probiotics and prebiotics.

Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
July 18, 2019
Gut health is a hot topic these days, and for good reason! Research has shown that a healthy gut microbiome has many surprising health benefits, beyond just helping with digestion. Good gut bacteria have been shown to improve heart health, reduce the risk of colon cancer, and can even improve your sleep pattern and mood by producing feel-good neurotransmitters, like serotonin. An added bonus: diverse gut bacteria is also associated with a healthy weight.

Read More: Gut Health: Prebiotics, Probiotics and the "Forgotten Organ"

To help you boost your good-gut bacteria count, we created this 7-day gut health diet plan that features foods that promote healthy bacteria growth and maintenance. We've included healthy probiotic foods (like yogurt, kimchi, kefir and kombucha) that deposit helpful bacteria into the gut, as well as prebiotic foods (like high-fiber fruits, vegetables and whole grains) that feed the good-gut bacteria. We left out foods that have the tendency to harm your gut, like highly processed, refined foods that contain additives and preservatives, artificial sweeteners and red meat. Read on and try out this healthy eating plan and see what eating for a healthy gut looks like.

How to Meal Prep You Week of Meals:

There are other "Meal-Prep Tips" throughout the week. Be sure to read those ahead of time to know what more prep can be done during the week.

Day 1

Breakfast (304 calories, 9 g fiber)

• 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie

A.M. Snack (176 calories, 3 g fiber)

  • 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
  • 1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (387 calories, 15 g fiber)

• 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

• 1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (138 calories, 6 g fiber)

• 1 medium bell pepper, cut into strips

• 1/4 cup Avocado-Yogurt Dip

Dinner (402 calories, 6 g fiber)

• 1 serving Mediterranean Chicken with Orzo Salad

Evening Snack (112 calories, 5 g fiber)

  • 1/2 cup raspberries
  • 1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Meal-Prep Tips: Prepare Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal to have for breakfast on Day 2. Prep the Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken so it's all ready to go for lunch on Day 2.

Daily Totals: 1,519 calories, 80 g protein, 167 g carbohydrates, 43 g fiber, 63 g fat, 1,579 mg sodium

Day 2

Breakfast (368 calories, 6 g fiber)

• 1 serving Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

• 1 hard-boiled egg topped with a pinch each of salt and pepper.

A.M. Snack (62 calories, 7 g fiber)

• 1 cup blackberries

Lunch (487 calories, 8 g fiber)

P.M. Snack (128 calories, 3 g fiber)

  • 1 15-oz. bottle kombucha
  • 1 medium orange

Dinner (453 calories, 14 g fiber)

• 1 serving Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

Meal-Prep Tip: You'll have leftover roasted root vegetables from tonight's dinner. Plan to save 1 cup of roasted veggies to have with lunch on Day 3 and Day 6 (1/2 cup for each day).

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 66 g protein, 194 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 56 g fat, 1,834 mg sodium

Day 3

Breakfast (404 calories, 8 g fiber)

Peanut-Butter Banana Toast

• 2 slices whole-wheat bread, toasted

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

• 1 medium banana, sliced

A.M. Snack (86 calories, 5 g fiber)

  • 1/2 cup raspberries
  • 7 almonds

Lunch (357 calories, 10 g fiber)

• 1 serving Roasted Veggie & Hummus Pita Pockets

P.M. Snack (95 calories, 3 g fiber)

• 1 medium apple

Dinner (576 calories, 57 g fiber)

Daily Totals: 1,517 calories, 67 g protein, 200 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 55 g fat, 1,784 mg sodium

Day 4

Breakfast (324 calories, 16 g fiber)

• 1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast

• 1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (62 calories, 3 g fiber)

• 1 medium orange

Lunch (348 calories, 4 g fiber)

• 1 serving Kimchi Shrimp Cup of Noodles

Easy Cucumber Salad

• 1 1/2 cups sliced cucumber

• 1 tsp. lemon juice

• 2 tsp. olive oil

• A pinch each salt & pepper

P.M. Snack (147 calories, 6 g fiber)

  • 1/2 cup blackberries
  • 15 almonds

Dinner (497 calories, 8 g fiber)

• 1 serving Spaghetti Squash & Chicken with Avocado Pesto

Evening Snack (112 calories, 5 g fiber)

  • 1/2 cup raspberries
  • 1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Meal-Prep Tips: Prepare Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal tonight to have for breakfast on Day 5. Prep the Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken so it's all ready to go for lunch on Day 5.

Daily Totals: 1,489 calories, 77 g protein, 165 g carbohydrates, 42 g fiber, 68 g fat, 2,080 mg sodium

Day 5

Breakfast (368 calories, 6 g fiber)

• 1 serving Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

• 1 hard-boiled egg topped with a pinch each of salt and pepper.

A.M. Snack (93 calories, 5 g fiber)

  • 1/2 cup blackberries
  • 8 almonds

Lunch (487 calories, 8 g fiber)

P.M. Snack (87 calories, 4 g fiber)

• 1 medium bell pepper, cut into strips

• 1 serving Avocado-Yogurt Dip

Dinner (479 calories, 12 g fiber)

• 1 serving Tex-Mex Black Bean & Quinoa Bowl

Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 70 g protein, 173 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 65 g fat, 2,265 mg sodium

Day 6

Breakfast (381 calories, 10 g fiber)

• 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie

• 10 almonds

A.M. Snack (95 calories, 4 g fiber)

• 1 medium apple

Lunch (419 calories, 17 g fiber)

• 1 serving Roasted Veggie & Hummus Pita Pockets

• 1 cup blackberries

P.M. Snack (62 calories, 3 g fiber)

• 1 medium orange

Dinner (545 calories, 25 g fiber)

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 59 g protein, 253 g carbohydrates, 59 g fiber, 41 g fiber, 1,404 mg sodium

Day 7

Breakfast (404 calories, 8 g fiber)

Peanut-Butter Banana Toast

• 2 slices whole-wheat bread, toasted

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

• 1 medium banana, sliced

A.M. Snack (95 calories, 4 g fiber)

• 1 medium apple

Lunch (308 calories, 7 g fiber)

P.M. Snack (117 calories, 5 g fiber)

  • 1 medium orange
  • 15 almonds

Dinner (445 calories, 17 g fiber)

Evening Snack (55 calories, 2 g fiber)

• 1/2 cup Pineapple Nice Cream

Daily Totals: 1,484 calories, 68 g protein, 221 g carbohydrates, 44 g fiber, 44 g fat, 2,146 mg sodium

