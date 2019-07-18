Healthy Gut Diet Plan: 1,500 Calories

To help you boost your gut health, we created this 7-day meal plan that features foods rich in probiotics and prebiotics.

Gut health is a hot topic these days, and for good reason! Research has shown that a healthy gut microbiome has many surprising health benefits, beyond just helping with digestion. Good gut bacteria have been shown to improve heart health, reduce the risk of colon cancer, and can even improve your sleep pattern and mood by producing feel-good neurotransmitters, like serotonin. An added bonus: diverse gut bacteria is also associated with a healthy weight.

To help you boost your good-gut bacteria count, we created this 7-day gut health diet plan that features foods that promote healthy bacteria growth and maintenance. We've included healthy probiotic foods (like yogurt, kimchi, kefir and kombucha) that deposit helpful bacteria into the gut, as well as prebiotic foods (like high-fiber fruits, vegetables and whole grains) that feed the good-gut bacteria. We left out foods that have the tendency to harm your gut, like highly processed, refined foods that contain additives and preservatives, artificial sweeteners and red meat. Read on and try out this healthy eating plan and see what eating for a healthy gut looks like.

How to Meal Prep You Week of Meals:

1. Buy store-bought cooked chicken or prepareBest Poached Chickento have for lunch on Day 2 and Day 5.

2. When making theRoasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentilsfor dinner on Day 2, make the associated recipe for theSheet-Pan Roasted Vegetables. You'll use some on Day 2 and will use the leftovers on Days 3 & 6.

4. Make a batch ofBasic Quinoato use for lunch on Days 2 & 5 and dinner on Day 5.

There are other "Meal-Prep Tips" throughout the week. Be sure to read those ahead of time to know what more prep can be done during the week.

Day 1

edamame and beet salad with fresh herbs and spring mix on a plate

Breakfast (304 calories, 9 g fiber)

• 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie

A.M. Snack (176 calories, 3 g fiber)

1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (387 calories, 15 g fiber)

• 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

• 1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (138 calories, 6 g fiber)

• 1 medium bell pepper, cut into strips

Dinner (402 calories, 6 g fiber)

• 1 serving Mediterranean Chicken with Orzo Salad

Evening Snack (112 calories, 5 g fiber)

1/2 cup raspberries

1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Meal-Prep Tips: Prepare Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal to have for breakfast on Day 2. Prep the Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken so it's all ready to go for lunch on Day 2.

Daily Totals: 1,519 calories, 80 g protein, 167 g carbohydrates, 43 g fiber, 63 g fat, 1,579 mg sodium

Day 2

Roasted Root Veggies and Greens over Spiced Lentils

Breakfast (368 calories, 6 g fiber)

• 1 serving Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

• 1 hard-boiled egg topped with a pinch each of salt and pepper.

A.M. Snack (62 calories, 7 g fiber)

• 1 cup blackberries

Lunch (487 calories, 8 g fiber)

1 servingGreek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chickentopped with 2 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

1/2 (6-inch) whole-wheat pita

2 Tbsp. hummus for dipping

P.M. Snack (128 calories, 3 g fiber)

1 15-oz. bottle kombucha

1 medium orange

Dinner (453 calories, 14 g fiber)

• 1 serving Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

Meal-Prep Tip: You'll have leftover roasted root vegetables from tonight's dinner. Plan to save 1 cup of roasted veggies to have with lunch on Day 3 and Day 6 (1/2 cup for each day).

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 66 g protein, 194 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 56 g fat, 1,834 mg sodium

Day 3

Roasted Veggie & Hummus Pita Pockets

Breakfast (404 calories, 8 g fiber)

Peanut-Butter Banana Toast

• 2 slices whole-wheat bread, toasted

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

• 1 medium banana, sliced

A.M. Snack (86 calories, 5 g fiber)

1/2 cup raspberries

7 almonds

Lunch (357 calories, 10 g fiber)

• 1 serving Roasted Veggie & Hummus Pita Pockets

P.M. Snack (95 calories, 3 g fiber)

• 1 medium apple

Dinner (576 calories, 57 g fiber)

1 servingHoney-Garlic Salmon

1 cupEasy Brown Rice

2 cups mixed greens

2 Tbsp. vinaigrette or salad dressing of your choice

Daily Totals: 1,517 calories, 67 g protein, 200 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 55 g fat, 1,784 mg sodium

Day 4

White Bean & Avocado Toast

Breakfast (324 calories, 16 g fiber)

• 1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast

• 1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (62 calories, 3 g fiber)

• 1 medium orange

Lunch (348 calories, 4 g fiber)

• 1 serving Kimchi Shrimp Cup of Noodles

Easy Cucumber Salad

• 1 1/2 cups sliced cucumber

• 1 tsp. lemon juice

• 2 tsp. olive oil

• A pinch each salt & pepper

P.M. Snack (147 calories, 6 g fiber)

1/2 cup blackberries

15 almonds

Dinner (497 calories, 8 g fiber)

• 1 serving Spaghetti Squash & Chicken with Avocado Pesto

Evening Snack (112 calories, 5 g fiber)

1/2 cup raspberries

1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Meal-Prep Tips: Prepare Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal tonight to have for breakfast on Day 5. Prep the Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken so it's all ready to go for lunch on Day 5.

Daily Totals: 1,489 calories, 77 g protein, 165 g carbohydrates, 42 g fiber, 68 g fat, 2,080 mg sodium

Day 5

3833448.jpg

Breakfast (368 calories, 6 g fiber)

• 1 serving Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

• 1 hard-boiled egg topped with a pinch each of salt and pepper.

A.M. Snack (93 calories, 5 g fiber)

1/2 cup blackberries

8 almonds

Lunch (487 calories, 8 g fiber)

1 servingGreek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chickentopped with 2 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

1/2 (6-inch) whole-wheat pita

2 Tbsp. hummus for dipping

P.M. Snack (87 calories, 4 g fiber)

• 1 medium bell pepper, cut into strips

• 1 serving Avocado-Yogurt Dip

Dinner (479 calories, 12 g fiber)

Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 70 g protein, 173 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 65 g fat, 2,265 mg sodium

Day 6

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

Breakfast (381 calories, 10 g fiber)

• 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie

• 10 almonds

A.M. Snack (95 calories, 4 g fiber)

• 1 medium apple

Lunch (419 calories, 17 g fiber)

• 1 serving Roasted Veggie & Hummus Pita Pockets

• 1 cup blackberries

P.M. Snack (62 calories, 3 g fiber)

• 1 medium orange

Dinner (545 calories, 25 g fiber)

1 servingStuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

2 cups mixed greens

1 Tbsp. vinaigrette or salad dressing of your choice

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 59 g protein, 253 g carbohydrates, 59 g fiber, 41 g fiber, 1,404 mg sodium

Day 7

5147361.jpg

Breakfast (404 calories, 8 g fiber)

Peanut-Butter Banana Toast

• 2 slices whole-wheat bread, toasted

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

• 1 medium banana, sliced

A.M. Snack (95 calories, 4 g fiber)

• 1 medium apple

Lunch (308 calories, 7 g fiber)

1 servingKimchi Shrimp Cup of Noodles

3 medium celery stalks

1 servingAvocado-Yogurt Dip

P.M. Snack (117 calories, 5 g fiber)

1 medium orange

15 almonds

Dinner (445 calories, 17 g fiber)

1 servingLemony Linguine with Spring Vegetables

2 cups mixed greens

1 Tbsp. vinaigrette or salad dressing of your choice

Evening Snack (55 calories, 2 g fiber)

• 1/2 cup Pineapple Nice Cream