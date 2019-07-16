What is Ezekiel Bread, and Is It Healthy?

Cutting bread from your diet is not necessary for a healthy eating pattern, and this brand makes several 100 percent whole-grain options that could be worth a spot in your kitchen.

With trendy low-carb diets giving refined grains and gluten a bad reputation, we don't blame you for thinking you need to eliminate all grains from your diet for optimal health. But thankfully, that's not the case. Whole grains deliver important nutrients, such as B vitamins and fiber in your diet (not to mention, energy).

In addition to quinoa and oats, Food for Life's Ezekiel Bread sells whole-grain bread products that are surprisingly healthy and super tasty—nothing like the bleached, squishy, white bread you may have grown up eating. Ezekiel Bread is hearty and satisfying, thanks to a combination of plant-based protein and fiber. Plus, it's packed with flavor. Learn more about why we love this sprouted grain bread and why it's so good for you.

What Is Ezekiel Bread?

Food For Life, the makers of Ezekiel Bread, makes a wide variety of wholesome whole grain products. From pasta to English muffins, everything the company produces is free of preservatives and full of whole grains. The company even uses a slow-bake method for optimal nutrient retention (some vitamins are sensitive to high temperatures). The bread itself is made from sprouted grains, so it has a bit of a heartier texture than your typical whole grain bread. It's sturdy (great for sandwiches) and also makes delicious toast.

Ezekiel Bread Ingredients

One reason we love Ezekiel Bread is that the ingredients are very simple. Ezekiel Bread only uses 100% whole grains and seeds, which is often not the case with store-bought breads. There are actually quite a few wheat breads that are made with a blend of white and whole wheat flours (you always want to look for a whole grain flour as the first ingredient).

Another thing that's often found in store-bought breads? Added sugars. But Ezekiel Bread doesn't have added sugar. Too good to be true? Think again. Here is the ingredient list for Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Whole Grain Bread:

Organic Sprouted Wheat, Filtered Water, Organic Sprouted Barley, Organic Sprouted Millet, Organic Malted Barley, Organic Sprouted Lentils, Organic Sprouted Soybeans, Organic Sprouted Spelt, Fresh Yeast, Organic Wheat Gluten, Sea Salt.

And with over 10 different breads, there is a wholesome option for every type of eater out there—there are low-sodium and gluten-free varieties as well. We love starting off our day using their Cinnamon Raisin variety topped with healthy fat-rich nut butter.

Ezekiel Bread Nutrition

Below, you will find the nutritional information for one slice of Ezekiel 7 Sprouted Grains Bread:

Calories: 80

Fat: 0.5g

Sat Fat: 0g

Trans Fat: 0g

Carbs: 15g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 4g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 80mg

Potassium: 80mg

With only 80 calories per slice, 4 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per slice, this bread has pretty impressive nutrition. The combo of fiber and protein helps keep you feeling full and satisfied for longer, as well as promoting healthy digestion and nutrient absorption. It's great on our Veggie & Hummus Sandwich and makes for a delicious PB & J snack you can feel good about feeding your kids (or yourself).

Ezekiel Bread Benefits

Aside from the benefits of eating 100% whole grains—such as improving heart health, lowering diabetes risk and reducing inflammation, Food For Life uses sprouted grains in most of their bread, which might add some additional nutrition to their products. What are sprouted grains, you ask?

Sprouted grains are grains that have been allowed to start growing, or sprout, and they may be easier for some people to digest, since an enzyme process has already started breaking down the grain.

Additionally, the sprouting process might make some vitamins and minerals, like calcium, iron and vitamin C, more readily available for our bodies to use. Like all whole grains, sprouted grains delivers fiber. Fiber may help you maintain a healthy weight, reduce your risk of diabetes and heart disease and help keep your gut healthy.

Is Ezekiel Bread Gluten-Free?

Since gluten is a naturally-occurring protein found in wheat, barley and rye, not all varieties of Ezekiel Bread are gluten-free. However, Ezekiel Bread has nine different gluten-free breads to choose from. They also sell gluten-free English muffins and tortillas, which can be trickier to find on a gluten-free diet.

Where to Buy Ezekiel Bread