Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan for Summer: 2,000 Calories

The Mediterranean diet is seen as one of the healthiest ways to eat, with its emphasis on getting in plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, lean protein and healthy fats (especially the healthy omega-3 fats you find in salmon, nuts and olive oil). Full of fresh, seasonal foods, this plan will help you create healthy and delicious meals all week long, while sticking to 2,000 calories a day. It's an easy eating plan to follow, especially during the lush summer months when fruits and veggies are at their prime. To keep things cool in your kitchen during the hot summer months, we made sure to include several grill-friendly options along with simple no-cook recipes.

This plan has you covered with delicious time-saving meal-prep lunch ideas you can make ahead so they're ready to go during the busy week. Planning ahead and being efficient with food prep can allow you to relax and be more mindful with your food choices-no need for expensive or not-so-healthy takeout when the prep is already done!

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

1. Make the Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.

2. To save time in the morning, prep the Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats to have as grab-and-go breakfasts on Days 1 and 6.

Day 1

Spaghetti & Chicken Meatballs with No-Cook Tomato Sauce

Looking for ways to stay cool in the hot summer months? To keep the stove turned off, try no-cook recipes like overnight oats, veggie-packed salads and the No-Cook Tomato Sauce in tonight's dinner. The vitamin C content of raw vegetables is higher than in cooked. Eating foods like spinach, broccoli or bell peppers raw means you'll get more of the health-boosting benefits vitamin C has to offer. Plus, these foods have a high water content, so they will help keep you hydrated in the warmer weather.

Breakfast (465 calories)

* 1 serving Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats topped with 2 Tbsp. almonds, chopped

* 1 hard-boiled egg

A.M. Snack (208 calories)

1 cup non-fat plain yogurt

1/2 cup raspberries

1 tsp. honey

Lunch (462 calories)

1 servingAvocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

2 medium carrots, cut into stick

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (185 calories)

1 whole-wheat pita (4-inch), cut into wedges

1/2 cup sliced cucumber

1/4 cup hummus

Dinner (601 calories)

* 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. Parsley-Lemon Vinaigrette

Evening Snack (90 calories)

* 1 serving Strawberry Nice Cream

Daily Totals: 2,019 calories, 86 g protein, 254 g carbohydrates, 47 g fiber, 82 g fat, 2,344 mg sodium

Day 2

Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce

Plant-based protein sources, like beans, chickpeas and lentils, are key ingredients in the Mediterranean diet. Low in saturated fats to help keep your heart healthy, and high in protein to keep you feeling satisfied after your meal, these plant-based foods also contain fiber, giving them a leg up on other lean proteins (like chicken and fish). Fiber has a slew of health benefits, from boosting gut health to better balancing blood sugars.Plus, by eating less meat you'll be cutting down on the greenhouse gas emissions that go into your food production. In many ways, keeping your body healthy and the planet healthy can overlap. Going meatless a few days a week is a great option to slash the carbon footprint of your plate.

Breakfast (414 calories)

* 1 serving Fig & Honey Yogurt topped with 1 Tbsp. chia seeds

* 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted and topped with 2 tsp. olive oil and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

A.M. Snack (134 calories)

Caprese Snack

* 1 oz. pearl mozzarella balls

* 5 cherry tomatoes, halved

* 1 Tbsp. chopped basil

Combine mozzarella, tomatoes and basil with 1 tsp. each olive oil and balsamic vinegar and salt and pepper to taste

Lunch (487 calories)

* 1 serving Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

* 1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (199 calories)

12 walnut halves

1/2 cup blueberries

Dinner (565 calories)

* 2 cups mixed greens topped with 2 Tbsp. Parsley-Lemon Vinaigrette

Evening Snack (188 calories)

* 2 cups air-popped popcorn tossed with 1 Tbsp. olive oil and 1 tsp. Italian seasoning

Daily Totals: 1,987 calories, 57 g protein, 206 g carbohydrates, 45 g fiber, 72 g fat, 2,281 mg sodium

Day 3

Summer Vegetable Sesame Noodles

When people hear Mediterranean diet, they often think of Italian, Spanish or French cuisine. However, the principles of the Mediterranean diet can be applied to any type of cuisine. You can turn any meal into a nutrition-packed "Mediterranean" option by filling up most of your plate with vegetables and fruits, adding in hearty whole grains, a healthy protein source and a mix of calcium-rich dairy items and heart-healthy fats. Tonight's Summer Vegetable Sesame Noodles recipe is a great example of how to follow the principles of the Mediterranean diet while exploring other cuisines.

Breakfast (414 calories)

* 1 serving Fig & Honey Yogurt topped with 1 Tbsp. chia seeds

* 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted and topped with 2 tsp. olive oil and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

A.M. Snack (220 calories)

15 almonds

1 medium banana

Lunch (467 calories)

* 1 serving Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

* 1/2 cup blueberries

P.M. Snack (192 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Dinner (624 calories)

* 1 serving Summer Vegetable Sesame Noodles topped with 3 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

* 1 serving Spicy Grilled Shrimp & Nectarine Kabobs

Evening Snack (90 calories)

* 1 serving Strawberry Nice Cream

Daily Totals: 2,008 calories, 82 g protein, 266 g carbohydrates, 46 g fiber, 78 g fat, 2,098 mg sodium

Day 4

Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

The busy summer months bring barbecues, vacations, kids' camps and more. Needless to say, time is valuable. Nothing saves time and money like meal prepping for the week ahead. While meal prepping does take some commitment, the time you spend up front prepping is less than what you'd spend making meals before or after busy workdays. And by having your lunch all ready to go, you won't need to rely on expensive takeout. The meal-prep lunch recipe in this plan is a great example of how a healthy lunch can still be unique and tasty. In the Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps recipe, herbs and spices help boost the flavor of the bean-and-veggie filling without the need for too much salt.

Breakfast (327 calories)

* 1 serving Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait topped with an extra 1/4 cup raspberries and 1 Tbsp. slivered almonds

A.M. Snack (214 calories)

Caprese Snack

* 2 oz. pearl mozzarella balls

* 8 cherry tomatoes, halved

* 1 Tbsp. chopped basil

Combine mozzarella, tomatoes and basil with 1 tsp. each olive oil and balsamic vinegar and salt and pepper to taste

Lunch (487 calories)

* 1 serving Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

* 1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (169 calories)

2 medium carrots

1 cup sliced cucumber

1/4 cup hummus

Dinner (638 calories)

* 1 serving Charred Eggplant & Tomato Pasta

* 2 cups mixed greens topped with 2 Tbsp. Parsley-Lemon Vinaigrette

Evening Snack (185 calories)

10 walnut halves

1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Daily Totals: 2,020 calories, 76 g protein, 203 g carbohydrates, 52 g fiber, 108 g fat, 2,177 mg sodium

Day 5

High-fiber foods, like fruits, vegetables and whole grains–which are key components of the Mediterranean diet–help to fill you up and keep you satisfied making it easy to maintain a healthy weight or lose weight. At the same time, fiber acts as food for the health-promoting bacteria in our gut. For these reasons, it's important to work fiber into your day in several ways. The fiber in today's meals and snacks comes mostly from the chia seeds, raspberries and the medley of beans in the Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps. Use this meal plan as inspiration to get creative about adding fiber to your days.

Breakfast (414 calories)

* 1 serving Fig & Honey Yogurt topped with 1 Tbsp. chia seeds

* 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted and topped with 2 tsp. olive oil and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

A.M. Snack (221 calories)

15 almonds

1 medium banana

Lunch (489 calories)

* 1 serving Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

* 1 cup raspberries

P.M. Snack (227 calories)

1 whole-wheat pita (4-inch), cut into wedges

2 medium carrots, cut into sticks

1/4 cup hummus

Dinner (592 calories)

1 servingSalmon with Curried Yogurt & Cucumber Salad

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 servingSteamed Fresh Green Beanstossed in 2 tsp. olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.

Evening Snack (62 calories)

* 2 cups air-popped popcorn

Meal Prep Tip: Make the Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats tonight so your breakfast is ready to grab-and-go tomorrow morning.

Daily Totals: 2,005 calories, 86 g protein, 251 g carbohydrates, 56 g fiber, 81 g fat, 2,103 mg sodium

Day 6

Chipotle Skirt Steak Tacos with Smoky Tomatillo Salsa

Summer is a great time for dinner parties and get-togethers with friends over tasty eats. To prevent things from getting overwhelming, plan to stick to a menu that's simple and easy to prep. A taco bar is a sure win-who doesn't like tacos?! Not only does it create a colorful centerpiece for your gathering, but it can also be healthy when you set out lots of veggies for toppings. Plus, a taco bar allows guests to make their plate their way without extra work for the host. With a whole-grain tortilla and lean-protein filling, you can't go wrong. Additionally, salsas and spreads with a citrus base (think: lime or lemon juice) store well in the refrigerator for delicious day-after leftovers.

Breakfast (388 calories)

* 1 serving Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats topped with 2 Tbsp. almonds, chopped

A.M. Snack (301 calories)

15 walnut halves

1 medium banana

Lunch (462 calories)

1 servingAvocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

2 medium carrots, cut into stick

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (224 calories)

2 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

1 cup raspberries

Dinner (337 calories)

* 1 serving Chipotle Skirt Steak Tacos with Smoky Tomatillo Salsa topped with 1/4 avocado, diced

* 1 cup Fresh Sweet Corn Salad

Evening Snack (62 calories)

* 2 cups air-popped popcorn topped with 1 tsp. Italian seasoning

Daily Totals: 1,993 calories, 64 g protein, 253 g carbohydrates, 53 g fiber, 89 g fat, 1,379 mg sodium

Day 7

Roasted Bell Pepper Salad with Mozzarella & Basil

The colors of fruits and vegetables represent the phytochemicals they contain. Blue and purple vegetables contain anthocyanins, and red and orange vegetables contain carotenoids. These phytochemicals work as antioxidants in the body, helping to combat inflammation and protecting against chronic disease. To get the most phytochemical potential out of your foods, you want to be eating a wide variety of colorful fruits and veggies. The Mediterranean diet makes it easy to get your fill, with its emphasis on incorporating plenty of plant-based foods each day.

Breakfast (432 calories)

* 1 serving Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait topped with an extra 1/4 cup raspberries and 1 Tbsp. slivered almonds

* 1 banana

A.M. Snack (139 calories)

1 medium orange

1 hard-boiled egg sprinkled with a pinch each of salt and pepper

Lunch (427 calories)

1 servingRoasted Bell Pepper Salad with Mozzarella & Basil

1 whole-wheat pita (4-inch), toasted and drizzled with 2 tsp. olive oil

1/4 cup hummus for dipping

P.M. Snack (266 calories)

1 cup non-fat plain yogurt

1/2 cup blueberries

1 tsp. honey

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Dinner (650 calories)

1 serving Mojito-Marinated Chicken Kebabs

2 servings Easy Grilled Zucchini

1 1/4 cup cooked quinoa

Evening Snack (90 calories)

* 1 serving Strawberry Nice Cream