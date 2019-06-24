Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan for Summer: 1,500 Calories

The Mediterranean diet is seen as one of the healthiest ways to eat, with its emphasis on getting in plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, lean protein and healthy fats (especially the healthy omega-3 fats you find in salmon, nuts and olive oil). It's an easy eating plan to follow, especially during the lush summer months when fruits and veggies are at their prime. Full of fresh, seasonal foods, this plan will help you create healthy and delicious meals all week long, while sticking to 1,500 calories a day-a level at which most people will lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. To keep things cool in your kitchen during the hot summer months, we made sure to include several grill-friendly options along with simple no-cook recipes.

This plan has you covered with delicious time-saving meal-prep lunch ideas you can make ahead so they're ready to go during the busy week. Planning ahead and being efficient with food prep can allow you to relax and be more mindful with your food choices-no need for expensive or not-so-healthy takeout when the prep is already done!

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

1. Make the Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.

2. To save time in the morning, prep the Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats to have as grab-and-go breakfasts on Days 1 and 6.

Day 1

Spaghetti & Chicken Meatballs with No-Cook Tomato Sauce

Looking for ways to stay cool in the hot summer months? To keep the stove turned off, try no-cook recipes like overnight oats, veggie-packed salads and the No-Cook Tomato Sauce in tonight's dinner. The vitamin C content of raw vegetables is higher than in cooked. Eating foods like spinach, broccoli or bell peppers raw means you'll get more of the health-boosting benefits vitamin C has to offer. Plus, these foods have a high water content, so they will help keep you hydrated in the warmer weather.

Breakfast (285 calories)

* 1 serving Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (186 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

20 almonds

Lunch (351 calories)

* 1 serving Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

P.M. Snack (162 calories)

2 medium carrots

1/2 cup sliced cucumber

1/4 cup hummus

Dinner (497 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,479 calories, 62 g protein, 175 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 67 g fat, 1,787 mg sodium

Day 2

Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce

Plant-based protein sources, like beans, chickpeas and lentils, are key ingredients in the Mediterranean diet. Low in saturated fats to help keep your heart healthy, and high in protein to keep you feeling satisfied after your meal, these plant-based foods also contain fiber, giving them a leg up on other lean proteins (like chicken and fish). Fiber has a slew of health benefits, from boosting gut health to better balancing blood sugars.Plus, by eating less meat you'll be cutting down on the greenhouse gas emissions that go into your food production. In many ways, keeping your body healthy and the planet healthy can overlap. Going meatless a few days a week is a great option to slash the carbon footprint of your plate.

Breakfast (259 calories)

* 1 serving Fig & Honey Yogurt topped with 1 Tbsp. chia seeds

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

* 1 medium orange

Lunch (425 calories)

* 1 serving Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

P.M. Snack (173 calories)

10 walnut halves

1/2 cup blueberries

Dinner (522 calories)

* 2 cups mixed greens topped with extra Tahini-Ranch Sauce or 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and vinegar

Evening Snack (62 calories)

* 2 cups air-popped popcorn

Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 47 g protein, 188 g carbohydrates, 41 g fiber, 70 g fat, 1,336 mg sodium

Day 3

Summer Vegetable Sesame Noodles

When people hear Mediterranean diet, they often think of Italian, Spanish or French cuisine. However, the principles of the Mediterranean diet can be applied to any type of cuisine. You can turn any meal into a nutrition-packed "Mediterranean" option by filling up most of your plate with vegetables and fruits, adding in hearty whole grains, a healthy protein source and a mix of calcium-rich dairy items and heart-healthy fats. Tonight's Summer Vegetable Sesame Noodles recipe is a great example of how to follow the principles of the Mediterranean diet while exploring other cuisines.

Breakfast (364 calories)

* 1 serving Fig & Honey Yogurt topped with 1 Tbsp. chia seeds

* 1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (77 calories)

* 10 almonds

Lunch (425 calories)

* 1 serving Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

P.M. Snack (192 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Dinner (461 calories)

* 1 serving Summer Vegetable Sesame Noodles

* 3 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

Daily Totals: 1,519 calories, 51 g protein, 209 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,559 mg sodium

Day 4

Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

The busy summer months bring barbecues, vacations, kids' camps and more. Needless to say, time is valuable. Nothing saves time and money like meal prepping for the week ahead. While meal prepping does take some commitment, the time you spend up front prepping is less than what you'd spend making meals before or after busy workdays. And by having your lunch all ready to go, you won't need to rely on expensive takeout. The meal-prep lunch recipe in this plan is a great example of how a healthy lunch can still be unique and tasty. In the Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps recipe, herbs and spices help boost the flavor of the bean-and-veggie filling without the need for too much salt.

Breakfast (272 calories)

* 1 serving Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

A.M. Snack (192 calories)

1 medium orange

10 walnut halves

Lunch (425 calories)

* 1 serving Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

P.M. Snack (169 calories)

2 medium carrots

1 cup sliced cucumber

1/4 cup hummus

Dinner (449 calories)

* 1 serving Charred Eggplant & Tomato Pasta

Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 60 g protein, 180 g carbohydrates, 44 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,386 mg sodium

Day 5

6713583.jpg

Fiber gets a lot of props when it comes to weight loss and gut health, and for good reason. High-fiber foods, like fruits, vegetables and whole grains, help to fill you up and keep you satisfied while you're eating fewer calories to lose weight. At the same time, fiber acts as food for the health-promoting bacteria in our gut. For these reasons, it's important to work fiber into your day in several ways. The fiber in today's meals and snacks comes mostly from the chia seeds, raspberries and the medley of beans in the Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps. Use this meal plan as inspiration to get creative about adding fiber to your days.

Breakfast (364 calories)

* 1 serving Fig & Honey Yogurt topped with 1 Tbsp. chia seeds

* 1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

* 1 cup raspberries

Lunch (425 calories)

* 1 serving Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

P.M. Snack (167 calories)

1 whole-wheat pita (4-inch), cut into wedges

1 cup sliced cucumber

3 Tbsp. hummus

Dinner (480 calories)

* 1 serving Salmon with Curried Yogurt & Cucumber Salad

* 1 cup cooked quinoa

Meal Prep Tip: Make the Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats tonight so your breakfast is ready to grab-and-go tomorrow morning.

Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 73 g protein, 205 g carbohydrates, 42 g fiber, 48 g fat, 1,396 mg sodium

Day 6

Chipotle Skirt Steak Tacos with Smoky Tomatillo Salsa

Summer is a great time for dinner parties and get-togethers with friends over tasty eats. To prevent things from getting overwhelming, plan to stick to a menu that's simple and easy to prep. A taco bar is a sure win-who doesn't like tacos?! Not only does it create a colorful centerpiece for your gathering, but it can also be healthy when you set out lots of veggies for toppings. Plus, a taco bar allows guests to make their plate their way without extra work for the host. With a whole-grain tortilla and lean-protein filling, you can't go wrong. Additionally, salsas and spreads with a citrus base (think: lime or lemon juice) store well in the refrigerator for delicious day-after leftovers.

Breakfast (346 calories)

* 1 serving Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

* 1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (196 calories)

* 15 walnut halves

Lunch (351 calories)

* 1 serving Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

P.M. Snack (224 calories)

2 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

1 cup raspberries

Dinner (337 calories)

* 1 serving Chipotle Skirt Steak Tacos with Smoky Tomatillo Salsa

Evening Snack (62 calories)

* 2 cups air-popped popcorn topped with 1 tsp. Italian seasoning

Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 53 g protein, 179 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 71 g fat, 1,290 mg sodium

Day 7

Roasted Bell Pepper Salad with Mozzarella & Basil

The colors of fruits and vegetables represent the phytochemicals they contain. Blue and purple vegetables contain anthocyanins, and red and orange vegetables contain carotenoids. These phytochemicals work as antioxidants in the body, helping to combat inflammation and protecting against chronic disease. To get the most phytochemical potential out of your foods, you want to be eating a wide variety of colorful fruits and veggies. The Mediterranean diet makes it easy to get your fill, with its emphasis on incorporating plenty of plant-based foods each day.

Breakfast (333 calories)

* 1 serving Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

* 1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

* 1 cup raspberries

Lunch (324 calories)

* 1 serving Roasted Bell Pepper Salad with Mozzarella & Basil

* 1 whole-wheat pita (4-inch), toasted and drizzled with 2 tsp. olive oil

P.M. Snack (179 calories)

2 medium carrots

1/2 cup sliced cucumber

Dinner (595 calories)

1 serving Mojito-Marinated Chicken Kebabs

2 servings Easy Grilled Zucchini

1/2 cup cooked quinoa