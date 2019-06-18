America's Favorite Vegetable May Surprise You
And guess what? It's green.
Think mom was onto something when she told you to eat your green vegetables? Well, it turns out, you may actually grow to love those green veggies as you grow up, too. According to produce purveyor Green Giant, America's top vegetable of choice is as green as they come. The winner? Good old broccoli.
Pictured recipe: Air-Fryer Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potatoes
The company, which is known for canned and frozen vegetables, recently surveyed thousands of people aged 13 to 73 and found that broccoli was voted as the most popular veggie in 39 states. That says something, right?
And to take it a step further, broccoli won the year before, too! So, it's clearly sticking around and fan favorite #1. It seems like kale, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower have all had their chance to shine and broccoli definitely deserves its own time in the spotlight. Broccoli, both raw and cooked, is packed with fiber to keep you regular and improve digestion. It also has other key nutrients, like iron and vitamin C, to help keep you strong and well.
The runner-up? Corn, which won seven states, which is great for summertime grilling (along with broccoli of course). Carrots also won two states over as their fave veg. For the first time cauliflower and asparagus made the map as state favorites for Montana and Alaska, respectively. The humble potato is only one state's favorite vegetable (down from five states in 2018). Cucumber also lost its spot on the list.
Despite broccoli being the clear favorite, the most consumed vegetable in America continues to be potatoes, followed by onions and tomatoes. If you like broccoli and aren't sure how to eat more of it try it in salads, stir-fry and soup. Broccoli is also delicious as a simple side dish, especially when roasted with parmesan and balsamic vinegar.
Most of us are falling short in our veggie consumption-only 10 percent of Americans get the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables daily. For most adults that's 2 cups of fruit and 2.5 to 3 cups of vegetables (men should aim for a little more veg). If it's broccoli you love, eat up! But we're always down for a variety of produce for balanced nutrition and to keep our tastebuds happy.