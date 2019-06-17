30-Day Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Enjoy the delicious flavors of the Mediterranean while losing weight with this healthy meal plan. A full 30 days of delicious Mediterranean-inspired meals and snacks makes it easy to stay on track.

The Mediterranean diet continues to prove itself as one of the healthiest ways to eat. In 2020, it was voted the best diet for the third year in a row by U.S News & World Report. The Mediterranean diet is more of a healthy-eating lifestyle than a restrictive diet. It emphasizes a wide variety of fruits and vegetables as well regularly eating fish, nuts and other foods with healthy fats while limiting processed foods, red meats in excess and refined grains, like white bread.

30-Day Mediterranean Meal Plan

Plus, it recognizes the often undervalued health benefit of eating more mindfully. Although our schedules can often be busy, taking time to cook a meal at home and sit down to enjoy it rather than eating on the move or in front of the television can have hidden benefits. When we eat without distractions and make the meal more of an event, we tend to be more in tune with our hunger cues and take in fewer calories than when we eat while distracted.

In this 30-day meal plan, we incorporate the principles of the Mediterranean diet with plenty of meal-prep recipes and no-cook breakfast options to make eating healthy and losing weight realistic for busy schedules. At 1,200 calories, this plan should help you lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.

Week 1

How to Meal Prep for Your Week of Meals:

Mix up the Basil Vinaigrette and transfer to a meal-prep container (like a mason jar) and refrigerate to have throughout the week. (To buy: amazon.com, $13 for 4—you can use these in different ways throughout the month) Cook the Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato to have for breakfast on Days 2, 3 and 4. Individually wrap 3 servings in plastic and freeze in an air-tight bag to have for breakfast in later weeks. (To buy: amazon.com, $20 for 1 large). Take the individual servings to go in a smaller bag. (To buy: amazon.com, $12 for 1 medium) Meal prep the Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack to have for lunch on days 2, 3, 4 and 5. Freeze in this large container, which fits perfectly in a 6-quart Instant Pot. (To buy: amazon.com, $12 for 1). Once it's cooked, freeze 4 separate servings of the prepared chili in leak-proof containers to have for lunch in later weeks. (To buy: amazon.com, $9 for 1)

Day 1

Dijon Salmon with Green Bean Pilaf

Breakfast: 1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie (297 calories)

A.M. Snack: 3/4 cup raspberries (48 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad (375 calories)

P.M. Snack: 3/4 cup blackberries (46 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Dijon Salmon with Green Bean Pilaf (442 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,209 calories, 73 g protein, 123 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 53 g fat, 1,412 mg sodium.

Day 2

Chicken & Vegetable Penne with Parsley-Walnut Pesto

A.M. Snack: 3/4 cup raspberries (48 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack with a side of 2 celery stalks and 3 Tbsp. hummus (346 calories)

P.M. Snack: 2 plums (61 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,206 calories, 75 g protein, 126 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1,996 mg sodium.

Day 3

Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki

A.M. Snack: 1 peach (68 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack with a side of 2 celery stalks and 3 Tbsp. hummus (346 calories)

P.M. Snack: 3/4 cup blackberries and 6 walnut halves (125 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki with a side of 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. Basil Vinaigrette (442 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,219 calories, 78 g protein, 118 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 54 g fat, 2,205 mg sodium.

Day 4

Mediterranean Lunches

A.M. Snack: 2 plums (61 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack with a side of 2 celery stalks and 3 Tbsp. hummus (346 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 large peach (68 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Meal-Prep Falafel Bowls with Tahini Sauce (500 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,213 calories, 59 g protein, 143 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 51 g fat, 2,134 mg sodium.

Day 5

Vegetarian Spaghetti Squash Lasagna

Breakfast: 1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie (297 calories)

A.M. Snack: 2 plums (61 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack with a side of 2 celery stalks and 3 Tbsp. hummus (346 calories)

P.M. Snack: 3/4 cup blueberries (63 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Vegetarian Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with a side of 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. Basil Vinaigrette (416 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare 1 serving of Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal to have for breakfast tomorrow

Daily Totals: 1,183 calories, 62 g protein, 170 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 37 g fat, 1,901 mg sodium.

Day 6

Hasselback Caprese Chicken

Breakfast: 1 serving Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal (291 calories)

A.M. Snack: 3/4 cup raspberries (48 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad (375 calories)

P.M. Snack: 3/4 cup blackberries (46 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,203 calories, 77 g protein, 116 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 55 g fat, 1,458 mg sodium.

Day 7

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

Breakfast: 1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie (297 calories)

A.M. Snack: 2 plums (61 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad (375 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 cup sliced cucumbers with squeeze of lemon juice and salt & pepper to taste (16 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing (472 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,221 calories, 61 g protein, 184 g carbohydrates, 40 g fiber, 34 g fat, 1,587 mg sodium.

Week 2

How to Meal Prep for Your Week of Meals:

Day 8

Roasted Root Veggies and Greens over Spiced Lentils

A.M. Snack: 1 cup sliced cucumber with a squeeze of lemon juice and salt & pepper to taste (16 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing (472 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 plum (30 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils (453 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare 1 serving of Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal to have for breakfast tomorrow

Daily Totals: 1,209 calories, 54 g protein, 157 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 45 g fat, 1,622 mg sodium.

Day 9

One-Skillet Salmon with Fennel & Sun-Dried Tomato Couscous

Breakfast: 1 serving Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal (291 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1/2 cup raspberries (32 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Roasted Veggie & Quinoa Salad (351 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1/2 cup sliced cucumber with a pinch of salt & pepper (8 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,225 calories, 59 g protein, 143 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,130 mg sodium.

Day 10

Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

Breakfast: 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast with a side of 1 hard-boiled egg (250 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup raspberries (64 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Roasted Veggie & Quinoa Salad (351 calories)

P.M. Snack: 5 oz. nonfat plain Greek yogurt (84 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl (479 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Thaw the Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Freezer Pack in the fridge overnight. Place in the slow cooker tomorrow morning so it's ready in time for dinner.

Daily Totals: 1,227 calories, 50 g protein, 127 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 59 g fat, 1,390 mg sodium.

Day 11

Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup

Breakfast: 1 serving Muesli with Raspberries (287 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 large peach (68 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Roasted Veggie & Quinoa Salad (351 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 plum (30 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Freezer Pack (457 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,193 calories, 59 g protein, 158 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 44 g fat, 1,116 mg sodium.

Day 12

No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna

Breakfast: 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast with a side of 1 hard-boiled egg (250 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup blackberries (62 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Roasted Veggie & Quinoa Salad (351 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt with 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts (181 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna with 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. Herb Vinaigrette (364 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve 1 serving of the No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna to have for lunch tomorrow.

Daily Totals: 1,206 calories, 74 g protein, 103 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 58 g fat, 1,272 mg sodium.

Day 13

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Chickpea Soup

Meal-Prep Tip: Start cooking the Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Chickpea Soup in the morning so it's ready in time for dinner.

Breakfast: 1 serving Muesli with Raspberries (287 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 large peach (68 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna (301 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 cup sliced red bell pepper with 3 Tbsp. hummus (106 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve 2 servings of the Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Chickpea Soup to have for lunch on Days 14 and 15.

Daily Totals: 1,209 calories, 77 g protein, 143 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 40 g fat, 1,431 mg sodium.

Day 14

One-Pot Greek Pasta

Breakfast: 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast with a side of 1 hard-boiled egg (250 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1/2 cup raspberries (31 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1/2 cup sliced cucumber with a pinch of salt & pepper (8 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving One-Pot Greek Pasta (487 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare 1 serving of Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal so it's ready for breakfast tomorrow.

Daily Totals: 1,224 calories, 69 g protein, 130 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,846 mg sodium.

week 3

How to Meal Prep for Your Week of Meals:

Meal prep the Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls to have for lunch on days 16, 17, 18 and 19. Store in an air-tight meal-prep container to keep fresh for the week. (To buy: amazon.com, $26 for a 5 pack) Make the Parsley-Lemon Vinaigrette to have throughout the week. (Use the mason jar from week 1 to store the vinaigrette: To buy: amazon.com, $13 for 4.) Pull out 2 servings of the Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato from the freezer to have for breakfast on Days 17 and 19. To reheat, remove plastic, wrap in a paper towel and microwave on High for 30 to 60 seconds.

Day 15

Summer Shrimp Salad

Breakfast: 1 serving Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal (291 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup blackberries (62 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 plum (30 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Summer Shrimp Salad with 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. Parsley-Lemon Vinaigrette (394 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,224 calories, 77 g protein, 127 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 49 g fat, 1,420 mg sodium.

Day 16

Lemon-Tahini Coucous with Chicken & Vegetables

Breakfast: 1 serving Muesli with Raspberries (287 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1/2 cup sliced cucumbers with a pinch of salt & pepper (8 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls (381 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1/2 cup sliced red bell pepper (14 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Lemon Tahini Couscous with Chicken & Vegetables (528 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,219 calories, 70 g protein, 141 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 49 g fat, 983 mg sodium.

Day 17

Walnut Rosemary Crusted Salmon

A.M. Snack: 1/2 cup raspberries (32 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowl (381 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1/2 cup blackberries (31 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,219 calories, 65 g protein, 120 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 56 g fat, 1,273 mg sodium.

Day 18

Farfalle with Tuna, Lemon & Fennel

Breakfast: 2 servings Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies (274 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 plum (30 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowl (381 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt (66 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,211 calories, 59 g protein, 155 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 45 g fat, 910 mg sodium.

Day 19

Cilantro Bean Burgers with Creamy Avocado-Lime Slaw

A.M. Snack: 1 plum (30 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls (381 calories)

P.M. Snack: 5 oz. nonfat plain Greek yogurt with 1/4 cup blueberries (105 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,226 calories, 63 g protein, 130 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 56 g fat, 1,619 mg sodium.

Day 20

Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens

Breakfast: 2 servings Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies (274 calories)

A.M. Snack: 2/3 cup raspberries (42 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna (430 calories)

P.M. Snack: 2/3 cup blackberries (41 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens (415 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,202 calories, 72 g protein, 142 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 42 g fat, 1,192 mg sodium.

Day 21

Sweet & Spicy Roasted Salmon with Wild Rice Pilaf

Breakfast: 2 servings Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies (274 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1/2 cup raspberries (32 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna (430 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1/2 cup blackberries (31 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve 1 serving of the Sweet & Spicy Roasted Salmon with Wild Rice Pilaf to have for lunch tomorrow.

Daily Totals: 1,210 calories, 72 g protein, 145 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 40 g fat, 1,241 mg sodium.

week 4

How to Meal Prep for Your Week of Meals:

Day 22

edamame and beet salad with fresh herbs and spring mix on a plate

Breakfast: 1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie (297 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup blackberries (62 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 large peach (68 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets topped with 1/4 of an avocado (405 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Thaw the Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Freezer Pack in the fridge overnight. Place in the slow cooker tomorrow morning so it's ready in time for dinner.

Daily Totals: 1,187 calories, 63 g protein, 151 g carbohydrates, 44 g fiber, 42 g fat, 1,354 mg sodium.

Day 23

muesli w/ raspberries

Meal-Prep Tip: Start cooking the Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Freezer Pack in the morning so it's ready in time for dinner.

Breakfast: 1 serving (287 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 plum (30 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas (399 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 cup sliced red bell pepper (29 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Freezer Pack (457 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,202 calories, 63 g protein, 160 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 40 g fat, 1,461 mg sodium.

Day 24

Everything Bagel Avocado Toast

Breakfast: 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast with a side of 1 hard-boiled egg (250 calories)

A.M. Snack: 2/3 cup raspberries (42 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas (399 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 plum (30 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare the Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding to have for breakfast tomorrow.

Daily Totals: 1,202 calories, 50 g protein, 131 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,403 mg sodium.

Day 25

Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas

Breakfast: 1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding (229 calories)

A.M. Snack: 5 oz. nonfat plain Greek yogurt with 1/4 cup blueberries and 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts (153 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas (399 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1 large peach (68 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,213 calories, 65 g protein, 140 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 49 g fat, 1,450 mg sodium.

Day 26

Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Breakfast: 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast with a side of 1 hard-boiled egg (250 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup raspberries (64 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas (399 calories)

P.M. Snack: 5 oz. nonfat plain Greek yogurt with 1/3 cup blackberries (104 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Transfer 4 servings of the Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack to the fridge to defrost for lunch on Days 27, 28, 29 and 30.

Daily Totals: 1,210 calories, 54 g protein, 124 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 60 g fat, 1,559 mg sodium.

Day 27

Traditional Greek Salad

Breakfast: 1 serving Muesli with Raspberries (287 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 large peach (68 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack with 1/2 cup blueberries (298 calories)

P.M. Snack: 3/4 cup sliced red bell pepper with 1 Tbsp. hummus (47 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Stuffed Eggplant with 1 serving Traditional Greek Salad (513 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,214 calories, 54 g protein, 157 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 49 g fat, 1,739 mg sodium.

Day 28

Chickpea Pasta with Lemony-Parsley Pesto

Breakfast: 2 servings Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies (274 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1/2 cup sliced red bell pepper (14 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack with 1/2 cup blueberries (298 calories)

P.M. Snack: 1/2 cup sliced cucumbers with a pinch of salt & pepper (8 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Chickpea Pasta with Lemony-Parsley Pesto (630 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,224 calories, 53 g protein, 154 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1,491 mg sodium.

week 5 weight loss

How to Meal Prep for Your Week of Meals:

Prepare 1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding and store in a leak-proof container to have for breakfast on Day 30. (To buy: amazon.com, $9 for 1) If you haven't already, transfer 2 servings of the Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack to the fridge to defrost for lunch on Days 29 and 30.

Day 29

Greek Roasted Fish with Vegetables

Breakfast: 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast with a side of 1 hard-boiled egg (250 calories)

A.M. Snack: 2/3 cup fresh raspberries with 5 walnut halves (108 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack with 1/2 cup blueberries (298 calories)

P.M. Snack: 2/3 cup blackberries with 7 walnut halves (132 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving Greek Roasted Fish with Vegetables (422 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,210 calories, 74 g protein, 119 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 53 g fat, 1,613 mg sodium.

Day 30

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo

Meal-Prep Tip: Start cooking the Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo in the morning so it's ready in time for dinner.

Breakfast: 1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding (229 calories)

A.M. Snack: 1 large peach (68 calories)

Lunch: 1 serving Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack with 1/2 cup blueberries (298 calories)

P.M. Snack: 12 walnut halves (157 calories)