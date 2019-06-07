Easy Diabetes Meal Plan for Summer: 2,000 Calories

This healthy diabetes 2,000-calorie meal plan makes it easy to stay on track and manage your blood sugars during the busy summer season.

Summer means longer days and more sunshine, and with that comes busier schedules, vacations and BBQs that may make it more difficult to focus on your health goals. In this 7-day diabetes meal plan, we make it easy to eat healthy and keep your weight and blood sugars in check while enjoying all your favorite flavors and activities of summer. Each day of this plan is packed with good-for-you foods, like fiber-filled whole grains, colorful fruits and vegetables, and lean protein to help you feel satisfied throughout the day. Each meal contains around 4 carb servings (60 grams of carbohydrates) and each snack contains around 1 to 2 carb serving (15-30 grams of carbohydrates). This consistent carbohydrate intake throughout the day will keep you feeling energized and your sugars well-controlled.

Looking for a different calorie level? See this same plan at 1,200 calories & 1,500 calories

At 2,000 calories, this diabetes meal plan can help you meet your healthy eating goals and maintain a healthy weight without sacrificing flavor or satisfaction. Research shows that achieving a healthy weight can play a significant role in improving blood sugar levels and preventing potential complications of diabetes (like cardiovascular issues or nerve damage). In this plan, we keep the calories and carbohydrate levels balanced while pumping up the fiber and protein to keep you feeling satisfied. Healthy snacks between meals will help you avoid that "out-of-control-hungry" feeling that happens when we go too long without eating. While we have you covered with what to eat in this diabetes diet meal plan, be sure to implement other healthy habits into your daily routine, like drinking plenty of water and getting in more physical activity (like walking, biking or swimming) to help lower weight and improve blood sugars.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals

A little meal prep at the beginning of the week can go a long way to make the week ahead easier.

1. Prep Zucchini Noodle Bowls with Chicken Sausage & Pesto to have for lunch on Days 2, 3, 4 and 5.

2. Wash produce and prep what you can ahead of time, like cubing the pineapple and cantaloupe to have throughout the week.

Day 1

6569085.jpg

Diabetes Tip: Flavored yogurts are often high in added sugars. Stick to plain yogurt and mix in some juicy fruit, like a sliced peach, to add natural sweetness and flavor. If you do want a little more sweetness, mix in a small amount (like 1 tsp. worth) of brown sugar, honey or maple syrup. It'll give you the sweetness you crave but not as much as what you'd get in flavored yogurts. Plus, adding chopped nuts instead of sugar-laden granola gives the crunchy texture we love without the excess sugar.

Breakfast (495 calories, 40 g carbohydrate)

2 cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

1 large peach, sliced

1 tsp. brown sugar

A.M. Snack (64 calories, 15 g carbohydrate)

* 1 cup raspberries

Lunch (593 calories, 68 g carbohydrate)

2 servingsEgg Salad Avocado Toast

2 medium carrots, cut into sticks

1 cup diced pineapple

P.M. Snack (62 calories, 14 g carbohydrate)

* 1 cup blackberries

Dinner (720 calories, 61 g carbohydrate)

1 servingGrilled Lemon-Pepper Salmon in Foil

1 cupBasic Quinoa

1/2 cup diced cucumber

1/2 cup chopped tomato

Combine quinoa, cucumber and tomato and toss with 2 tsp. olive oil and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

Evening Snack (104 calories, 12 g carbohydrate)

* 2 cups air-popped popcorn tossed with 1 tsp. each olive oil and no-salt-added Italian seasoning.

Daily Totals: 2,006 calories, 126 g protein, 204 g carbohydrate, 42 g fiber, 82 g fat, 16 g saturated fat, 2,083 mg sodium

Day 2

6433779.jpg

Diabetes Tip: Exercise helps lower blood sugars by using up the glucose (sugar) in your bloodstream for energy. Even low-impact exercise, like walking, can be super effective. Plus, research shows that we don't have to exercise for long to reap the benefits. Walking 10 minutes after each meal has been shown to effectively reduce blood sugars. Enjoy a peaceful walk on your own or get a friend or family member to join you!>

Breakfast (449 calories, 60 g carbohydrate)

1 whole-wheat English muffin

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (238 calories, 30 g carbohydrate)

1 cup sugar snap peas

1/4 cup hummus

10 seeded crackers

Lunch (427 calories, 44 g carbohydrate)

* 1 serving Zucchini Noodle Bowls with Chicken Sausage & Pesto topped with 2 Tbsp. shredded mozzarella

* 1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (193 calories, 17 g carbohydrate)

1 cup blackberries

10 walnut halves

Dinner (698 calories, 76 g carbohydrate)

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare 2 servings of Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding to have for breakfast on Days 3 and 4

Daily Totals: 2,005 calories, 84 g protein, 226 g carbohydrate, 45 g fiber, 87 g fat, 13 g saturated fat, 2,083 mg sodium

Day 3

6184903.jpg

Diabetes Tip: It's recommended to reduce intake of red meat, like beef and pork, to keep our hearts healthy. Of course, that doesn't mean you have to avoid it completely! Aim to limit red meat to once or twice per week. When you do eat it, choose leaner cuts, like the flank steak we use in the Smoky Grilled Flank Steak recipe, to minimize saturated fat.

Breakfast (447 calories, 57 g carbohydrate)

* 1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

* 1 whole-wheat English muffin, toasted and topped with 2 tsp. olive oil

A.M. Snack (139 calories, 35 g carbohydrate)

1 cup cubed cantaloupe

1 cup blueberries

Lunch (427 calories, 44 g carbohydrate)

* 1 serving Zucchini Noodle Bowls with Chicken Sausage & Pesto topped with 2 Tbsp. shredded mozzarella

* 1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (160 calories, 8 g carbohydrate)

* 2 cup sliced cucumber tossed with 1 Tbsp. olive oil and fresh lime juice and seasoned with a pinch each salt and pepper

Dinner (679 calories, 59 g carbohydrate)

Evening Snack (134 calories, 34 g carbohydrate)

* 1 1/2 cups Strawberry Nice Cream

Daily Totals: 1,986 calories, 72 g protein, 236 g carbohydrate, 44 g fiber, 91 g fat, 15 g saturated fat, 2,292 mg sodium

Day 4

6535779.jpg

Diabetes Tip: Chia pudding is the perfect breakfast. It's easy, high in fiber for stable blood sugars, and a refreshing way to start a hot summer day. Use this basic chia pudding formula so you can mix and match flavors based on what you have in the house.

Breakfast (447 calories, 57 g carbohydrate)

* 1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

* 1 whole-wheat English muffin, toasted and topped with 2 tsp. olive oil

A.M. Snack (294 calories, 19 g carbohydrate)

2 celery stalks

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

6 seeded crackers

Lunch (430 calories, 45 g carbohydrate)

* 1 serving Zucchini Noodle Bowls with Chicken Sausage & Pesto topped with 2 Tbsp. shredded mozzarella

* 2 plums

P.M. Snack (64 calories, 15 g carbohydrate)

* 1 cup fresh raspberries

Dinner (750 calories, 69 g carbohydrate)

* 1 serving Shrimp & Pepper Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw

* 1 serving Grilled Corn on the Cob drizzled with 1 tsp. olive oil and seasoned with a pinch each salt and pepper

* 2/3 cup Easy Brown Rice tossed with 1 tsp. olive oil.

Meal-Prep Tip: Make the Citrus Vinaigrette and hard-boil one egg to have for tomorrow's snack and dinner.

Daily Totals: 1,984 calories, 77 g protein, 205 g carbohydrate, 44 g fiber, 97 g fat, 14 g saturated fat, 2,029 mg sodium

Day 5

6569083.jpg

Diabetes Tip: Choose natural peanut butter with just two ingredients-peanuts and salt. More processed peanut butter often has added sugars and hydrogenated fats, which aren't so good for our hearts. Also, go for all-fruit jams that are naturally sweet from the fruit itself, rather than from added sugars.

Breakfast (449 calories, 60 g carbohydrate)

1 whole-wheat English muffin

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (104 calories, 5 g carbohydrate)

1 cup sugar snap peas

1 hard-boiled egg

Lunch (590 calories, 52 g carbohydrate)

1 servingZucchini Noodle Bowls with Chicken Sausage & Pestotopped with 2 Tbsp. shredded mozzarella

1 cup mixed greens topped with 1 cup sliced cucumber and 2 Tbsp.Citrus Vinaigrette

10 seeded crackers

P.M. Snack (215 calories, 18 g carbohydrate)

1 medium peach

12 walnut halves

Dinner (629 calories, 55 g carbohydrate)

1 servingGrilled Chicken Tacos with Slaw & Lime Crema

2 cups mixed greens tossed with 2 Tbsp.Citrus Vinaigrette

1 serving tortilla chips

Daily Totals: 1,988 calories, 79 g protein, 190 g carbohydrate, 35 g fiber, 104 g fat, 15 g saturated fat, 2,543 mg sodium

Day 6

Stetson Chopped Salad

Diabetes Tip: Today's lunch, the Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas, is a healthy no-cook meal that's ready in 15 minutes. Bonus: It has a whopping 12 g of fiber to help keep you full all afternoon while supporting stable blood sugars.

Breakfast (495 calories, 40 g carbohydrate)

2 cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

1 large peach, sliced

1 tsp. brown sugar

A.M. Snack (108 calories, 8 g carbohydrate)

1 plum

1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each salt and pepper

Lunch (457 calories, 67 g carbohydrate)

1 servingGreen Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

10 seeded crackers

1 cup diced watermelon

P.M. Snack (219 calories, 17 g carbohydrate)

1 cup blackberries

12 walnut halves

Dinner (602 calories, 63 g carbohydrate)

* 1 serving Stetson Chopped Salad

* 2 slices whole-wheat bread, toasted and topped with 2 tsp. olive oil

Evening Snack (134 calories, 34 g carbohydrate)

* 1 1/2 cups Strawberry Nice Cream

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare 1 serving of Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding to have for breakfast tomorrow

Daily Totals: 2,015 calories, 106 g protein, 230 g carbohydrate, 45 g fiber, 85 g fat, 13 g saturated fat, 1,503 mg sodium

Day 7

Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki

Diabetes Tip: Choosing drinks without added sugars, like water, seltzer and unsweetened tea, can make a big difference when it comes to your blood sugars. You may be surprised how packed sweetened drinks are with sugar-a 16-oz. glass of ginger ale has 11 teaspoons of added sugar!

Breakfast (447 calories, 57 g carbohydrate)

* 1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

* 1 whole-wheat English muffin, toasted and topped with 2 tsp. olive oil

A.M. Snack (141 calories, 16 g carbohydrate)

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1/4 cup hummus

Lunch (457 calories, 67 g carbohydrate)

1 servingGreen Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

10 seeded crackers

1 cup diced watermelon

P.M. Snack (192 calories, 18 g carbohydrate)

2 plums

10 walnut halves

Dinner (570 calories, 45 g carbohydrate)

1 servingGreek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki

1 cup diced watermelon

2 cups mixed greens dressed with 2 Tbsp.

Evening Snack (177 calories, 19 g carbohydrate)

* 3 cups air-popped popcorn tossed with 2 tsp. each olive oil and no-salt-added Italian seasoning.

Daily Totals: 1,983 calories, 83 g protein, 222 g carbohydrate, 50 g fiber, 95 g fat, 16 g saturated fat, 2,049 mg sodium

