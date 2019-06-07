2019 EatingWell American Food Heroes
Our annual American Food Heroes list honors 10 people doing amazing things to make food better in our country—whether it's through uniting cultures through food, finding innovative ways to feed the hungry or thinking outside the box to reduce food waste.
EatingWell's 3rd annual list, compiled with the help of a team of experts, honors 10 people shaking up the food world in exciting and impactful ways. They're making school lunches more nutritious. They're eliminating plastic straws from our landfills and oceans. They're using the influential platform of "Big Food" to make changes-like phasing out antibiotic use in chickens-that shockwave the industry and effect an even bigger change. And they're as passionate as we are about continually pushing to make food better in our country.
Anthony Bourdain
Celebrity Chef, Author and TV Host
United cultures through food.
Chef Ann Cooper
Founder of the Chef Ann Foundation and Director of Food SErvices, Boulder Valley School District
Making school food good food.
James Rogers
Founder and CEO, Apeel Sciences
Innovating the fight against food waste.
Beth Robertson-Martin
Director of Commodities and Pollinator Council Lead, General Mills
Championing pollinators.
George Siemon
Founding Farmer and Former CEO, Organic Valley
Crusading for better organic standards.
Rebecca Zimmer
Global Director of Environment, Starbucks
Saving plastic straws from landfills.
Colleen Lindholz
President, Kroger Health
Supporting better grocery choices.
Jim Perdue
Executive Chairman, Perdue Farms
Leading the antibiotics-free charge.
Pete Malinowski
Executive Director, The Billion Oyster Project
Restoring healthy waterways.
Lauren Puryear
Extreme Couponer and Founder of For the Love of Others
Helping the hungry, one coupon at a time.