2019 EatingWell American Food Heroes

EatingWell's 3rd annual list, compiled with the help of a team of experts, honors 10 people shaking up the food world in exciting and impactful ways. They're making school lunches more nutritious. They're eliminating plastic straws from our landfills and oceans. They're using the influential platform of "Big Food" to make changes-like phasing out antibiotic use in chickens-that shockwave the industry and effect an even bigger change. And they're as passionate as we are about continually pushing to make food better in our country.