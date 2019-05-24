A Week of 20-Minute Dinners on the Grill

A quick 20 minutes is all you need to get these easy summer dinners on the table.

Dinner should be easy, always, and especially during the busy summer months. These super-easy 20-minute dinners for summer deliver, with quick cooking ingredients and simple prep techniques. Plus, everything is prepared on the grill to help keep your house cool on those hot nights.

Day 1: Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos: Give juicy shrimp tacos a Cajun flavor spin with spices and a quick sear on a hot grill. An easy avocado mash adds creaminess to cool off the spicy kick and toppings like shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro complete the meal. Serve with tortilla chips and more pico de gallo.

grilled portobello burgers

Vegetarian All-American Portobello Burgers: Portobello mushrooms stand in for meat patties in this recipe for veggie burgers with all the fixings. The mushrooms take on a nice umami flavor when grilled but to really give these "patties" a savory boost, we brush them with steak sauce. Add a simple side salad or some grilled veggies for a satisfying and easy dinner on the grill.

Grilled Short Ribs & Cherry Tomatoes with Chimichurri

Grilled Short Ribs & Cherry Tomatoes with Chimichurri: Short ribs lend themselves to braising-but don't stop there. You can get surprisingly tender results on the grill too. This easy 20-minute recipe proves that it doesn't take long to make these mouthwatering ribs soft and juicy. Cherry tomatoes grill alongside the meat and a slightly spicy chimichurri sauce brings it all together. Serve with a chunk of fresh baguette to sop up any remaining chimichurri sauce.

Day 4: Tuscan Tuna with Tomato Salad

tuscan tuna with tomato salad

Tuscan Tuna with Tomato Salad: A fresh marinated tomato and fennel salad serves as the perfect base for these grilled tuna steaks. Ready in 20-minutes, this impressive meal is surprisingly easy to make-what's not to love?

Grilled Romaine with Avocado-Lime Dressing

Grilled Romaine with Avocado-Lime Dressing: This impressive grilled salad takes center stage in tonight's dinner. The romaine lettuce takes on a nice charred, smoky flavor from the grill and avocado makes the dressing extra-creamy without any cream. To keep this dinner super simple, serve with a simple antipasto platter of cheese, sliced meat, store-bought hummus, olives veggie sticks and fresh baguette slices.

Prosciutto Pizza with Corn & Arugula

Grilled Pizza with Prosciutto, Corn & Basil: Store-bought pizza dough is one of the easiest ingredient shortcuts that guarantees a delicious dinner every time. In this easy 20-minute grilled pizza recipe, the dough gets topped with garlic, mozzarella, prosciutto, corn and fresh arugula greens. Fresh sweet corn will taste best but thawed frozen corn works, too. Just pat it dry before sprinkling it on the pizza.

6569083.jpg

Grilled Chicken Tacos with Slaw & Lime Crema: In this easy and healthy chicken taco recipe, we top grilled chicken tenders with a crunchy and colorful vegetable slaw and a simple blend of sour cream, lime juice and cilantro. Rather than using a grill pan like the recipe suggests, cook your chicken tenders on an outdoor grill to keep things cool inside. For an even faster dinner, use pre-shredded slaw mix from the grocery store rather than slicing up your own.

Don't Miss: