Little Caesars Now Makes an Impossible-Meat Pizza—But Is It Healthy?

Photo: Little Caesars

The meatless meat craze is coming to pizzas: This week, Little Caesars announced it will serve a new Impossible Supreme pizza made with Impossible Foods' meatless sausage.

According to an Associated Press report published in the New York Times, Impossible Foods developed the new sausage specifically for Little Caesars, and for now, the sausage won't be available anywhere else. It's being served out of select locations in Yakima, Washington; Ft. Meyers, Florida.; and Albuquerque, New Mexico, for $12 a pizza-plus applicable sales tax. An "Ultimate Supreme" with similar toppings (plus pepperoni) is $11.25.

According to the report, the sausage is, like the Impossible Burger, made using plant products and a vegetable-based "heme," the proprietary ingredient that simulates hemoglobin and makes the meat alternative taste meaty. But the story also reports that the new sausage has 17 grams of fat and 270 calories per quarter-pound serving, while the Impossible burger has 14 grams of fat and 240 calories per 4-ounce serving-which is still less than a typical sweet Italian ground sausage-like Johnsonville-which can have 26 grams of total fat.

In terms of saturated fat-which is the least healthy for your heart-the Impossible sausage is a clear winner. One serving only has 1.5 grams, while its burger has 8 grams. The sausage also boasts 17 grams of protein and no cholesterol per quarter-pound serving. (By comparison, Johnsonville's sweet Italian ground sausage has 80 miligrams of cholesterol per serving.)

The Impossible Supreme pizza that Little Caesars is serving also includes tomato sauce, mozzarella and Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and green peppers.

Little Caesars is just the latest in a line of fast-food companies that have expressed interest in meatless meat options. Burger King will test an Impossible Whopper, while Tim Hortons is testing a Beyond Meat breakfast sausage in Canada, according to the Associated Press. At White Castle, the Impossible Burger has been available at select locations since early April.

However, Impossible Foods is facing a shortage: The demand for its burger is growing so quickly that the brand is having trouble keeping up, Impossible Foods told CNN Business.