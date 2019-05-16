Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These colorful drink dispensers from Target are super inexpensive (under $15!) and perfect for your next party.

Big-Batch Drink Dispensers From Target You Need for Your Next Party

While bottles of wine and canned beer are easy options when serving a crowd, a good cocktail can definitely help make a gathering feel extra special-a tart margarita, a fruity sangria or a minty mojito will all do the trick (or go the nonalcoholic route and make a fun mocktail). Rather than playing bartender all evening mixing up drinks one by one, make a big batch cocktail ahead of time so guests can help themselves and you can enjoy the party. These big-batch drink dispensers from Target are perfect for your next party, with their fun designs and inexpensive price tag (these are all under $15!). Pick up one for your next get-together and try some of the tasty cocktail and mocktail ideas down below.

Colorful Drink Dispensers You Need for Your Next Party

We love the colors and designs on these containers and the handy spigots that make pouring drinks easy. Double or triple the suggested recipes so you only have to make it once for the duration of the party. When ready to serve, create a drink station with a separate bucket of ice and extra garnishes (like lime wedges, orange slices or berries), so guests can build their own cocktail.

This one with a colorful mixed fruit design.

Fruit salad design on a drink dispenser with spigot

What to Make: In this Jalapeño-Watermelon Margarita recipe, we puree sweet, juicy watermelon into a lip-smacking delicious juice and add tequila and fresh jalapeño slices to turn this tasty beverage into a spicy summer-ready cocktail. The margarita mixture can be made ahead of time and refrigerated for up to 1 day before serving.

Try this refreshing Watermelon-Cucumber Basil Seltzer for a non-alcoholic take on a watermelon-flavored drink.

These retro stripes that reminds us of a vintage punch set.

Retro stripes design on a drink dispenser with spigot

What to Make: Our recipe for Classic Mint Juleps (a staple in the South-especially for the Kentucky Derby) feels like it belongs in here. Add fresh mint leaves to the container for a pop of green and even more minty flavor.

This Fresh Mint Tea is a similar non-alcoholic alternative.

Bonus: this has a matching beverage tub and tumbler.

A pink lemonade pattern that's also perfect for a kid's lemonade stand.

Pink lemonade design on a drink dispenser with spigot

What to Make: This Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail, made with citrusy grapefruit, gin and Campari, has a bright pink color reminiscent of pink lemonade. If you like the bitter zip of an Aperol Spritz, you're bound to love this cocktail.

For the kiddos or non-drinkers, make these Color-Changing Lemonade Slushies.

Bonus: This container conveniently comes with matching paper cups, straws and napkins

This bright yellow pineapple that makes us really want a tropical cocktail

Yellow pineapple design on a drink dispenser with spigot

What to Make: Our no-added-sugar Skinny Pineapple Margarita is a healthier take on a drink that has a tendency to be a sugar bomb. Add in pieces of pineapple and lime wedges to the container for a colorful presentation.

This Grape-Pineapple Mint Fizz is an equally impressive mocktail.

Bonus: Get this matching pineapple tumbler.

This pretty millennial pink container with fun floral embossing

Millennial pink design on a drink dispenser with spigot

What to Make: This easy Berry Sangria is not only delicious but also super beautiful, with the fresh blueberries, strawberries and star fruit used to infuse sweet fruit flavor to this classic big-batch drink. Refrigerate the sangria for up to 12 hours for the most flavor. Stir in seltzer just before serving.

For a non-alcoholic take on sangria, try this Summer Berry Citrus Spritzer.

Bonus: Make it a set and get matching millennial pink tumblers. This design also comes in a blue and an uncolored version.

