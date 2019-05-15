Daily Harvest Just Launched Protein-Packed Smoothies to Make Your Mornings Even Easier

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Frozen food subscription service Daily Harvest has just launched a new collection of protein-rich smoothies and the ready-to-blend recipes are packed with 10 grams of vegan protein.

Look, mornings aren't easy. Battling the snooze button and getting dressed and out the door on time can be hard enough, but add morning meeting prep or shuttling the kids to school, and it can feel impossible to fit in a filling breakfast. Thankfully, smoothies are here to save the day. But there are mornings when getting all the ingredients out for a smoothie seems like a big deal. We're big fans of DIY frozen smoothie packs to keep in the freezer for an even quicker breakfast on-the-go, but sometimes we like to lean on store-bought substitutes to save even more time.

Which is why we're so excited that Daily Harvest-the subscription service that sends pre-portioned cups of frozen healthy food to your door-has just launched a new collection of protein-rich smoothies: cold brew and cacao, black sesame and banana, and strawberry and vanilla bean. The ready-to-blend recipes are packed with 10 grams of plant-based protein from nourishing, whole ingredients like almond butter and black sesame, made to keep you full and energized for hours. Protein takes longer to digest than carbohydrates or fat, so it helps keep you full. And while most of us eat enough protein, we don't always get enough at breakfast. At $7 a cup, they're a little pricey to drink every day, but it's cheaper than most smoothie shop blends and a nice time-saving treat for busy mornings.

Want to know all the tasty details? Here's what goes into each blend:

Image: Daily Harvest

Cold Brew + Cacao Smoothie

Inspired one of our favorite frozen treats, the mocha milkshake, this pick-me-up in a glass is filled with cold-brewed coffee, cacao nibs and cauliflower. It also has adaptogens, ashwaganda root and lion's mane mushrooms, believed to help reduce stress and anxiety. The result is a filling smoothie (with 5 grams of protein per serving!), that delivers a slight caffeine buzz.

Image: Daily Harvest

Black Sesame + Banana Smoothie

Looking for something a little less sweet? Packed with nutrient-rich blueberries and bananas, this smoothie gets a somewhat-savory boost (and its unique color) from black sesame. Daily Harvest even sneaks in some veggies-spinach and zucchini. They've also added in pine pollen, which delivers some minerals and protein and may have adaptogenic properties.

Image: Daily Harvest

Strawberry + Vanilla Bean

Sweet strawberries and cherries star alongside creamy almond butter in this interpretation of classic berries and cream meets peanut butter and jelly. The fruit delivers antioxidants and natural sweetness. There are also sweet potatoes in this smoothie for a veggie boost in the morning. Each serving has 6 grams of plant protein from almond butter and sacha inchi seeds. The seeds contain all the essential amino acids, making it a complete protein, along with omega-3 fats.

Images: Daily Harvest