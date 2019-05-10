Dive in and start hitting your weight-loss goals today with help from these easy-to-follow meal-prep plans for weight loss. Featuring delicious recipes and helpful meal-prep tips, you're set up for weight-loss success. These meal plans cover a whole range of diets, lifestyle and calorie levels, including plans for general healthy weight loss, vegan meal plans to lose weight, diabetes weight-loss meal plans and so much more. Follow the helpful meal-prep steps at the beginning of each week to prep your meals ahead of time, so they're all ready to go for the busy week (or weeks) ahead. An added bonus-some of these plans also have printable shopping lists to make things even more streamlined.

Not feeling ready to follow a full meal plan (with breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks)? Try out one of our meal-prep plans for simply making lunch, breakfast or dinner ahead of time, like this plan that shows you how to make a week of healthy low-carb lunches in just 30 minutes.

Scroll through the plans below to find the meal plan that will work best for you and your nutrition needs.

Meal prep for weight loss is made easy with this 1,200-calorie meal-prep plan, which maps out a full week of meals and snacks that can be FULLY prepped ahead of time to make it easier to eat healthy during the busy week.

This 30-day meal plan sets you up to lose up to 8 pounds in one month. Optimized to save you time and energy, this plan reuses ingredients and leftovers in creative ways throughout the month, and weekly meal-prep steps show how a little legwork at the beginning of the week means less work during the busy weekdays. By keeping this plan simple yet exciting and delicious, you'll be motivated to stick with it till the end.

The simple meals and snacks in this meal plan feature some of the best foods for diabetes to help you keep your blood sugar in check so you can feel your best while you lose weight. Eating with diabetes doesn't need to be difficult-and it's even easier with the meal-prep tips in this plan. Choose a variety of nutritious foods, as we do in this diet meal plan, and add in daily exercise for a healthy and sustainable approach to managing diabetes and losing weight.

Give your body a break from sugar and lose weight with this cleansing sugar-detox meal plan. Slashing your sugar intake can help stabilize energy levels, curb an overactive appetite (which is especially helpful when cutting calories to lose weight) and prevent some chronic diseases. Our bodies are well-equipped to naturally "detox" but if you've been eating too much sugar or refined or processed foods lately, you may feel like you need a break from those foods in particular. This meal plan, with helpful meal-prep tips, will help you do just that.

Research shows you may have an easier time losing weight on a vegan diet, thanks to fiber-rich foods, which help you feel full and satisfied throughout the day. At 1,200 calories, this vegan meal plan sets you up to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week and includes a variety of nutritious foods and balanced meals to make sure you're getting the nutrients you need each day. Whether you're a full-time vegan or just looking for healthy vegan recipe ideas, this plant-based meal plan with helpful meal-prep tips makes for a week of wholesome eating.

In this 30-day low-carb diet plan, we show you what a healthy low-carb diet for weight loss looks like, with a full month of delicious low-carb breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack ideas. Weekly meal-prep tips let you know what can be done ahead of time to increase your chances of success during the busy week. Having your meals mapped out and prepped ahead of time makes it much easier to stick to this healthy eating plan. Don't miss our other Low-Carb Meal Plans to Lose Weight at 1,200 and 1,400 calories, PLUS our Low-Carb Vegan Meal Plan at 1,200 calories.

Hit the reset button with this clean-eating vegetarian meal plan. Filled with healthy plant-based whole foods, you'll give your body the nutrients it needs and none of the stuff it doesn't (think added sugars, refined grains and unhealthy fats). A little meal-prep at the beginning of the week makes the busy weekdays easier and ensures you'll have healthy and delicious meals at the ready. With this week of healthy eating already mapped out, you're on track to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.

The Mediterranean diet has long been recognized as one of the healthiest and most delicious ways to eat. This 7-day Mediterranean diet plan features these good-for-you foods and delicious foods for a week of healthy of eating at 1,200 calories, which puts you on track to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. Follow the prep-ahead notes at the beginning of the plan to get ready for the week ahead.

Lose weight the right way and save money at the same time with this budget-friendly vegan meal plan. With this 1,200-calorie meal plan, you're on track to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week without feeling like you're breaking the bank on specialty "diet" foods. The meals and snacks in this plan feature healthy plant-based whole foods (a lot of which can be meal-prepped ahead of time) that are high in protein and fiber, like beans, edamame and tofu, to help you feel satisfied while cutting calories.

In this simple clean-eating meal plan for summer, we answer the question of what to eat to lose weight. With a week of delicious and healthy whole foods, like fresh summer fruits and veggies, it's easy to eat healthy. The recipes in this plan come together quickly, plus meal-prep steps show you how to prep ahead, which means you'll have an easier time sticking to the plan and will have more time in general to enjoy the busy summer months.

Research has shown that a healthy gut microbiome has many surprising health benefits, beyond just helping with digestion, one being a healthy weight. To help you boost your good-gut bacteria count, we created this 7-day meal plan with meal-prep tips that features foods that promote healthy gut bacteria growth and maintenance, like yogurt, kimchi, beans and whole grains. At 1,200 calories, you can expect to lose up to 2 pounds over the course of the week.

12. Weight Loss Meal Plans for Spring, Summer, Fall & Winter

This series of seasonal meal plans captures the best flavors of the season to make eating for weight loss as delicious as can be. Each plan includes helpful meal-prep tips at the beginning of the week to set you up for healthy weight-loss success.

Protein helps you to feel full and satisfied after a meal, making weight loss easier. In this 1,200-calorie meal plan, high-protein foods (like salmon, chicken, edamame, eggs and chickpeas) come together to create a weekly meal plan for weight loss that will actually keep you feeling full and satisfied all day long-not starved. Don't miss the helpful meal-prep notes that outline the steps you can do ahead of time over the weekend to prepare for your week ahead.

Getting rid of belly fat isn't just about fitting into skinny jeans-research shows that people with less visceral belly fat (the fat that surrounds your organs) have a decreased risk for type 2 diabetes and heart disease. So not only will losing fat help you look and feel better, it will also help ward off dangerous health issues. This 7-day meal plan incorporates healthy flat-belly foods in delicious ways to help make it easier to lose belly fat and feel great. Follow the meal-prep steps to see what can be made ahead of time.

If you have high-blood pressure and have been instructed by your doctor to cut back on salt and try to lose weight, this 1,500 calorie low-sodium meal plan can help. In this low-sodium diet plan, we show you how to create a week flavor-packed meals and snacks (some of which can be meal-prepped ahead of time) that all clock in under 1,500 mg of sodium per day-the recommended amount to stay under when following a low-sodium diet-and include plenty of potassium-rich foods, which help to cancel out the negative effects of sodium. At 1,500-calories, you can expect to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.

Remember that's not just about calories in and calories out. The kind of calories your eating also plays a role in weight loss success. Read more on what you need to know about calories for weight loss and make an appointment with a registered dietitian nutritionist for more personalized weight-loss recommendations.

