With 5 ingredients and less sugar than most margaritas, this tart marg is a delicious thirst quencher.

How to Make an Easy and Lower-Sugar Margarita Using Spindrift Lime

I am a big Spindrift fan. They make sparkling water flavored with real fruit juice so you get maximum flavor and nothing artificial. There's no added sugar or sweeteners, no artificial or natural flavors, just sparkling water plus fruit juice. My favorite flavors include blackberry, orange mango and grapefruit, but recently Spindrift debuted a new lime flavor which sounded like the perfect mixer for making margaritas.

Unlike other lime seltzers, Spindrift is made with real lime juice. The real lime flavor gives you a little pucker, just like you would get if you squeezed a bunch of limes yourself into your sparkling water. The fizziness gives your margarita some unexpected bubbles and the only added sugar is coming from your Cointreau (an orange liqueur), making these margaritas much less sweet than if you used a regular mix or lots of simple syrup.

While I'm all for taking out the blender and whipping up a pitcher of frozen margaritas, it doesn't get much easier than popping open a can of Spindrift lime and grabbing some tequila for an easy, breezy cocktail.

Here's how to make the Sparkling Lime Margarita

Sparkling Lime Margarita

Recipe by: Spindrift

Serves 2

Ingredients:

- Ice

- 1 lime, juiced

- 1 oz. Cointreau

- 3 oz. tequila

- Coarse salt

- Spindrift Lime

- Lime wedges

Directions:

Add ice, lime juice, Cointreau and tequila to a shaker. Shake until cold. Salt the rims of two low glasses. Fill each glass with ice. Divide the mixture evenly between the glasses. Top with Spindrift Lime (to taste). Garnish with lime wedges.

spindrift lime margarita in clear glass with can of sparkling lime on the side Image zoom

Image: Spindrift

Nutrition for Sparkling Lime Margarita

One of these Sparkling Lime Margaritas has 150 calories and 6 grams of sugar. A restaurant marg can deliver over 300 calories and 40 grams of added sugar-that's 10 teaspoons of added sugar, more than your daily recommended amount. (The American Heart Association recommends capping added sugar daily intake at 6 teaspoons for women and 9 teaspoons for men).