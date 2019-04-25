2,000-Calorie Meal Plan for Diabetes

This healthy meal plan for diabetes makes it easy to balance your blood sugar, with a full week of delicious diabetes-friendly breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack ideas.

The simple meals and snacks in this 2,000-calorie meal plan feature some of the best foods for diabetes to help you keep your blood sugar in check so you can feel your best. The meals and snacks in this plan feature complex carbohydrates (think whole grains and fresh fruits and vegetables), lean protein and healthy fats-foods that will help keep your blood sugar balanced. What you won't see a lot of are refined carbohydrates (like white bread, white pasta and white rice) or added sugars, which can spike your blood sugar quickly. We still include some sweet treats for dessert, but keep them fruit forward (like these Frozen Chocolate-Banana Bites). We also cut back on saturated fats and sodium, as research shows it's important to keep these in check to keep your heart healthy. What we definitely didn't skimp on is flavor. The meals and snacks in this diet plan feature fresh ingredients and plenty of herbs and spices that add flavor without adding extra sodium.

The carbohydrates are balanced throughout the day with each meal containing around 4 carb servings (60 grams of carbohydrates) and each snack containing around 1 to 2 carb serving (15-30 grams of carbohydrates). The calorie and carbohydrate totals are listed next to each meal and snack so you can swap foods with similar nutrition in and out as you like. Eating with diabetes doesn't need to be difficult-choose a variety of nutritious foods, as we do in this diet meal plan, and add in daily exercise for a healthy and sustainable approach to managing diabetes.

Looking for a different calorie level? See this same meal plan at 1,500 calories.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals

A little meal prep at the beginning of the week can go a long way to make the week ahead easier.

1. Prep the Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese to have for lunch on Days 2, 3, 4 & 5. Freeze any leftovers for up to 3 months.

2. Make the Frozen Chocolate-Banana Bites to have as an evening snack on Day 2.

Day 1

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach

Breakfast (398 calories, 57 g carbs)

1 servingOld-Fashioned Oatmeal

1 medium banana, chopped

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Diabetes Tip: Oats are a great high-fiber option for breakfast. The less processed the oat, the higher the fiber content-instead of instant oats, try old-fashioned, rolled or steel-cut oats. Old-fashioned oats take 10 minutes or so to cook, with heartier oats taking longer. If you're feeling rushed in the mornings, try this recipe for overnight oats that can be heated up in the microwave or pull out your crock pot to make a bigger batch of creamy oats.

A.M. Snack (175 calories, 19 g carbs)

1/2 cup blueberries

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

Lunch (517 calories, 62 g carbs)

1 servingChipotle Ranch Egg Salad Wraps

10 seeded crackers

2 medium carrots, cut into sticks

1/4 cup hummus

P.M. Snack (305 calories, 31 g carbs)

1 medium apple, sliced

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Pinch of cinnamon

Drizzle the apple slices with peanut butter and sprinkle with cinnamon.

Dinner (601 calories, 74 g carbs)

1 servingOne-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach

1 cupEasy Whole-Wheat Couscous

1/2 medium baked sweet potato topped with 2 tsp. melted unsalted butter

Daily Total: 1,997 calories, 97 g protein, 243 g carbohydrates, 45 g fiber, 78 g fat, 15 g saturated fat, 1,749 mg sodium

Day 2

4473418.jpg

Breakfast (492 calories, 55 g carbs)

2 servingsEverything Bagel Avocado Toast

1 medium orange

1/2 cup pistachios (in shell)

Diabetes Tip: The carbohydrate and fiber content of store-bought breads can vary greatly. Aim for a bread that delivers around 1 carbohydrate serving (15 grams of carbs) and upwards of 20 percent of the daily value for fiber for one slice.

A.M. Snack (341 calories, 52 g carbs)

3/4 cup blueberries

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup muesli

Lunch (365 calories, 45 g carbs)

• 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese

• 1 4-inch thick slice whole-wheat baguette, toasted

P.M. Snack (95 calories, 25 g carbs)

• 1 medium apple, sliced and sprinkled with cinnamon

Dinner (587 calories, 56 g carbs)

• 2 1/2 cups Lentil & Roasted Vegetable Salad with Green Goddess Dressing

• 1 4-inch thick slice whole-wheat baguette, toasted and drizzled with 1 Tbsp. olive oil

Diabetes Tip: Legumes, like lentils, deliver a combination of a fiber, carbs and protein-a mix that helps to keep blood sugar balanced and helps you feel more satisfied.

Evening Snack (102 calories, 20 g carbs)

• 1 serving Frozen Chocolate-Banana Bites, to enjoy after dinner

Daily Total: 1,983 calories, 86 g protein, 254 g carbohydrates, 47 g fiber, 80 g fat, 14 g saturated fat, 2,291 mg sodium

Day 3

4552587.jpg

Breakfast (485 calories, 55 g carbs)

1 servingYogurt with Blueberries & Honey

1/3 cup muesli

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Diabetes Tip: When buying muesli, look for a brand that doesn't have added sugars, which take away from the healthy goodness of this whole-grain breakfast.

A.M. Snack (187 calories, 31 g carbs)

1 medium pear

1/2 cup pistachios (in shell)

Lunch (365 calories, 45 g carbs)

• 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese

• 1 4-inch thick slice whole-wheat baguette, toasted

P.M. Snack (315 calories, 45 g carbs)

15 seeded crackers

1/4 cup hummus

2 medium carrots, cut into sticks

Dinner (601 calories, 67 g carbs)

• 1 1/3 cups Chicken Sausage & Peppers

• 1 cup Easy Brown Rice tossed with 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil and a pinch of no-salt-added Italian seasoning.

Evening Snack (62 calories, 15 g carbs)

• 1 medium orange

Daily Total: 2,016 calories, 93 g protein, 1259 g carbohydrates, 42 g fiber, 77 g fat, 13 g saturated fat, 1,971 mg sodium

Day 4

3956252.jpg

Breakfast (398 calories, 57 g carbs)

1 servingOld-Fashioned Oatmeal

1 medium banana, chopped

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (283 calories, 27 g carbs)

1 cup raspberries

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup pistachios (in shell)

Diabetes Tip: Rather than buying sugary flavored yogurt, add honey or maple syrup to plain yogurt-this allows you to control the amount of sugar you're getting. Or go with a "light" option made with zero-calorie sweeteners. And rather than granola, which is often made with added sugar, go for sugar-free muesli as an alternative.

Lunch (399 calories, 45 g carbs)

• 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese

• 1 4-inch thick slice whole-wheat baguette, toasted and topped with 1 tsp. unsalted butter

P.M. Snack (305 calories, 31 g carbs)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (612 calories, 65 g carbs)

1 servingSmoky Maple-Mustard Salmon

1 cup steamed green beans

1 cupEasy Whole-Wheat Couscous

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. sliced almonds

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

Combine couscous with oil, almonds and parsley. Season with a pinch each of salt and pepper.

Daily Total: 1,997 calories, 105 g protein, 226 g carbohydrates, 43 g fiber, 83 g fat, 15 g saturated fat, 1,770 mg sodium

Day 5

containers of spiralized zuccini noodles and sauce

Breakfast (562 calories, 65 g carbs)

2 servingsEverything Bagel Avocado Toast

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (191 calories, 31 g carbs)

1/2 cup pistachios (in shell)

1 medium banana

Lunch (333 calories, 31 g carbs)

• 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese

• 1 4-inch thick slice whole-wheat baguette, toasted

P.M. Snack (305 calories, 31 g carbs)

1 medium apple, sliced

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Pinch of cinnamon

Drizzle the apple slices with peanut butter and sprinkle with cinnamon.

Dinner (594 calories, 54 g carbs)

• 1 serving Pork Paprikash with Cauliflower "Rice"

• 1 4-inch thick slice whole-wheat baguette, toasted and drizzled with 1 Tbsp. olive oil

Diabetes Tip: While brown rice and other whole grains, like whole-wheat pasta, are healthy options for people with diabetes, cauliflower rice and veggie noodles are fun low-carb alternatives.

Meal-Prep Tip: Make the Frozen Chocolate-Banana Bites to have as an evening snack on Day 6.

Daily Total: 1,985 calories, 104 g protein, 212 g carbohydrates, 43 g fiber, 87 g fat, 15 g saturated fat, 2,291 mg sodium

Day 6

4593401.jpg

Breakfast (485 calories, 55 g carbs)

1 servingYogurt with Blueberries & Honey

1/3 cup muesli

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (191 calories, 31 g carbs)

1/2 cup pistachios (in shell)

1 medium banana

Lunch (426 calories, 67 g carbs)

• 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

• 1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (315 calories, 45 g carbs)

15 seeded crackers

1/4 cup hummus

2 medium carrots, cut into sticks

Dinner (489 calories, 39 g carbs)

• 1 serving Roast Chicken with Parmesan-Herb Sauce

Diabetes Tip: Pairing carbohydrates with protein and fiber slows down the digestion and absorption process, helping to keep your blood sugar from rising too quickly. Here we pair chicken with brown rice and broccolini for a balanced diabetes-friendly dinner.

Evening Snack (102 calories, 20 g carbs)

• 1 serving Frozen Chocolate-Banana Bites, to enjoy after dinner

Daily Total: 2,008 calories, 95 g protein, 257 g carbohydrates, 47 g total fiber, 76 g fat, 12 g saturated fat, 1,442 mg sodium

Day 7

4552446.jpg

Meal-Prep Tip: Tonight's dinner is a slow-cooker recipe. Make sure you start it early enough in the day that it will be ready in time for dinner.

Breakfast (401 calories, 48 g carbs)

• 1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

• 1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (261 calories, 23 g carbs)

1/2 cup blueberries

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

• 1/2 cup pistachios (in shell)

Lunch (435 calories, 68 g carbs)

• 1 serving Green Salad with Pita Bread & Hummus

P.M. Snack (305 calories, 31 g carbs)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (600 calories, 66 g carbs)

Combine rice and green beans. Drizzle with olive oil and season with a pinch each of salt and pepper.

Daily Total: 2,001 calories, 100 g protein, 236 g carbohydrates, 41 g fiber, 78 g fat, 14 g saturated fat, 1,732 mg sodium

You Did It!

Congratulations on finishing this weekly meal plan for diabetes at 2,000 calories. Whether you made every single meal in this plan or simply used it as a guide for healthy eating, we hope you found it inspirational, exciting and informational. Don't miss our other healthy meal plans for diabetes and collection of delicious diabetes-friendly recipes.

Watch: How to Make Roast Chicken with Parmesan-Herb Sauce