Low-Sodium Diet Plan: 1,500 Calories

In this low-sodium diet plan, flavor-packed meals and snacks clock in under 1,500 mg of sodium per day.

Salt can quickly turn a bland dish into something delicious. A little bit goes a long way to amp up the flavor, it's definitely a kitchen essential. The trouble with salt is that too much salt over time can contribute to conditions like hypertension (also known as high blood pressure), heart disease and kidney problems. Thankfully, there are simple ways you can cut down the salt in your diet (subsequently decreasing your risk for those related health conditions), without sacrificing flavor. In this low-sodium diet plan, we show you how to do just that with a week of flavor-packed meals and snacks that all clock in under 1,500 mg of sodium per day-the recommended amount to stay under when following a low-sodium diet.

While a heavy hand with the saltshaker can partly be to blame, packaged foods are really what puts us over the edge on sodium, as they tend to be high in salt for both flavor and preservation. In this meal plan, healthy low-sodium home-cooked recipes come together easily and use salt-free flavorings, like herbs and spices, to amp up the flavor while keeping the sodium in check. We also included plenty of high-potassium foods like bananas, avocados, cantaloupe and dark leafy greens, because potassium helps to cancel out the negative effects of sodium. This low-sodium diet plan makes it easy to eat healthy while keeping things as delicious as ever.

If you're looking for a meal plan that also controls for saturated fat, follow along with this Heart-Healthy Meal Plan at 1,500 Calories.

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

1. Make the Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese and store in 4 separate meal-prep containers to have for lunch on Days 2, 3, 4 and 5.

2. Take some time each night to pack up your snacks for the next day ahead of time so they're ready to grab and go in the morning.

Day 1

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

Breakfast (354 calories, 157 mg sodium)

1 servingQuick-Cooking Oats

1/4 cup raisins

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Top oats with raisins, walnuts and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (265 calories, 115 mg sodium)

1 cup frozen raspberries, thawed

1 cup whole-milk plain yogurt

2 tsp. honey

Lunch (396 calories, 466 mg sodium)

* 1 serving Quick Creamy Tomato Cup-of-Soup

* 1 medium orange

Easy Grilled Cheese

* 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter

* 1 slice whole-wheat bread, halved

* 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

Spread butter on one side of each bread half. Place 1 slice, buttered-side down, in a warm skillet. Top with cheese and the other slice of bread, buttered-side up. Cook on each side until golden brown and the cheese has melted.

P.M. Snack (82 calories, 38 mg sodium)

* 1 1/2 cups cubed cantaloupe

Dinner (428 calories, 706 mg sodium)

* 1 serving Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

* 1 1/2 servings Steak Fries (about 9 wedges)

Daily Totals: 1,525 calories, 65 g protein, 196 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 63 g fat, 26 g saturated fat, 3,697 mg potassium, 1,482 mg sodium

Day 2

Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara

Breakfast (357 calories, 238 mg sodium)

* 1 serving Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

A.M. Snack (318 calories, 114 mg sodium)

1 cup frozen raspberries, thawed

1 cup whole-milk plain yogurt

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Lunch (336 calories, 555 mg sodium)

* 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese topped with 1 Tbsp. basil-infused olive oil

P.M. Snack (54 calories, 26 mg sodium)

* 1 cup cubed cantaloupe

Dinner (430 calories, 586 mg sodium)

* 1 serving Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara

Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 70 g protein, 171 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 66 g fat, 17 g saturated fat, 3,529 mg potassium, 1,520 mg sodium

Day 3

Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale

Breakfast (440 calories, 406 mg sodium)

* 1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

Meal-Prep Tip: Save the other 1/2 serving of the Spinach-Avocado Smoothie to have on Day 5.

A.M. Snack (54 calories, 26 mg sodium)

* 1 cup cubed cantaloupe

Lunch (336 calories, 555 mg sodium)

* 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese topped with 1 Tbsp. basil-infused olive oil

P.M. Snack (210 calories, 54 mg sodium)

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (374 calories, 378 mg sodium)

* 1 serving Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale

Evening Snack (93 calories, 2 mg sodium)

* 3 cups air-popped popcorn topped with 1 Tbsp. no-salt-added garlic & herb seasoning

Daily Totals: 1,508 calories, 71 g protein, 172 g carbohydrate, 29 g fiber, 67 g fat, 13 g saturated fat, 3,638 mg potassium, 1,420 mg sodium

Day 4

containers of spiralized zuccini noodles and sauce

Breakfast (357 calories, 238 mg sodium)

* 1 serving Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

A.M. Snack (64 calories, 1 mg sodium)

* 1 cup raspberries

Lunch (336 calories, 555 mg sodium)

* 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese topped with 1 Tbsp. basil-infused olive oil

P.M. Snack (210 calories, 54 mg sodium)

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (484 calories, 228 mg sodium)

* 1 serving Salmon with Cilantro-Pineapple Salsa

* 1 cup Easy Brown Rice

Evening Snack (62 calories, 1 mg sodium)

* 2 cups air-popped popcorn topped with 1 Tbsp. no-salt-added garlic & herb seasoning

Daily Totals: 1,513 calories, 73 g protein, 191 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 57 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 3,811 mg potassium, 1,077 mg sodium

Day 5

Pork Carnitas

Meal-Prep Tip: The Pork Carnitas recipe for tonight's dinner is a slow-cooker recipe. Get it going early enough in the day so it's ready come dinnertime.

Breakfast (440 calories, 406 mg sodium)

* 1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

A.M. Snack (109 calories, 51 mg sodium)

* 2 cups cubed cantaloupe

Lunch (296 calories, 555 mg sodium)

* 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese topped with 2 tsp. basil-infused olive oil

P.M. Snack (64 calories, 1 mg sodium)

* 1 cup raspberries

Dinner (549 calories, 480 mg sodium)

1 servingPork Carnitas(2 tacos)

2 Tbsp. reduced-fat sour cream

2 Tbsp. diced tomatoes

Top tacos with sour cream and tomatoes. For a spicy kick, sprinkle on a no-salt-added spice like cayenne pepper or crushed red pepper.

* 1 serving Pineapple & Avocado Salad

Meal-Prep Tip: Save 1/2 serving of the Pork Carnitas (1 taco) and 1 serving of the Pineapple & Avocado Salad to have for lunch on Day 6.

Evening Snack (62 calories, 0 mg sodium)

* medium orange

Daily Totals: 1,520 calories, 78 g protein, 187 g carbohydrate, 40 g fiber, 61 g fat, 14 g saturated fat, 3,656 mg potassium, 1,493 mg sodium

Day 6

Shrimp Scampi Zoodles

Breakfast (440 calories, 406 mg sodium)

Meal-Prep Tip: Save the other 1/2 serving of the Spinach-Avocado Smoothie to have on Day 7.

A.M. Snack (185 calories, 86 mg sodium)

1 cup frozen raspberries, thawed

3/4 cup whole-milk plain yogurt

Lunch (349 calories, 264 mg sodium)

* 1/2 serving Pork Carnitas (1 taco)

* 2 Tbsp. diced tomatoes

Top taco with tomatoes. For a spicy kick, sprinkle on a no-salt-added spice like cayenne pepper or crushed red pepper.

* 1 serving Pineapple & Avocado Salad

P.M. Snack (109 calories, 51 mg sodium)

* 2 cups cubed cantaloupe

Dinner (346 calories, 665 mg sodium)

* 1 serving Shrimp Scampi Zoodles

* 1 (1-inch-thick) slice whole-wheat baguette, toasted

Evening Snack (62 calories, 0 mg sodium)

* 1 medium orange

Daily Totals: 1,491 calories, 78 g protein, 190 g carbohydrate, 38 g fiber, 55 g fat, 16 g saturated fat, 3,804 mg potassium, 1,473 mg sodium

Day 7

bowl of low-sodium chicken dish

Breakfast (307 calories, 157 mg sodium)

1 servingQuick-Cooking Oats

1/4 cup raisins

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Top oats with raisins, walnuts and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (243 calories, 120 mg sodium)

* 1/2 serving Spinach-Avocado Smoothie * 1 cup raspberries

Lunch (301 calories, 466 mg sodium)

* 1 serving Quick Creamy Tomato Cup-of-Soup

Easy Grilled Cheese

* 2 tsp. unsalted butter

* 1 slice whole-wheat bread, halved

* 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

Spread butter on one side of the bread slices. Place 1 slice, buttered-side down, in a warm skillet. Top with cheese and the other slice of bread, buttered-side up. Cook on each side until golden brown and the cheese has melted.

P.M. Snack (210 calories, 54 mg sodium)

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (465 calories, 359 mg sodium)

* 1 serving Jerk Chicken & Pineapple Slaw

* 1 cup Easy Brown Rice