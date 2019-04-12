Ground Beef Identified as Source of Mystery E. coli Outbreak

Photo: RICHARD LEVINE CORBIS VIA GETTY IMAGES

This story originally appeared on CookingLight.com by Lauren Wicks.

If you've been following the mysterious outbreak of E. coli over the last several days, the mystery has finally been solved. The CDC just identified ground beef as responsible for causing 109 cases of E. coli poisoning across six states. The CDC attributes preliminary epidemiologic information helped them come to this conclusion, as ill people in this outbreak reported eating ground beef either at home or in restaurants. The cases occurred in Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Indiana.

At this time no common supplier, distributor, or brand of ground beef has been identified as the source of this E. coli outbreak, but the CDC is currently investigating the locations these ill people purchased ground beef from or ordered at a restaurant to determine this. The CDC does not recommended avoiding eating, serving, or selling ground beef yet at this time.