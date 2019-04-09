Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Summer: 1,200 Calories

In this simple clean-eating meal plan for summer, we answer the question of what to eat to lose weight, with a week of delicious and healthy whole foods.

In this simple clean-eating meal plan for summer, we answer the question of what to eat to lose weight, with a week of delicious and healthy whole foods. The fresh fruits and veggies of summer make it easy to eat healthy-it doesn't take much tinkering to make an ear of sweet corn, a plump tomato or a juicy strawberry taste delicious. The recipes in this plan come together quickly and without too much effort, which means you'll have an easier time sticking to the plan and will have more time in general to enjoy the busy summer months. At 1,200 calories, you can expect to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. Looking for a different calorie level? See this same meal plan at 1,500 calories.

While some clean-eating diet plans, like Whole30 and paleo, call to exclude entire food groups altogether, like grains, legumes and dairy items, research tells us we can actually do more harm than good when removing those foods from our diet (unless it's because of an allergy or intolerance). Clean eating can mean different things to different people, but here at EatingWell we approach things sensibly and focus on including nutrient-dense whole foods (like fruits and veggies, lean protein, whole grains, calcium-rich dairy and healthy fats) and only excluding foods we know for sure to be detrimental to our health in large amounts (like added sugar, alcohol, refined carbohydrates and hydrogenated fats). While all foods can be part of a healthy diet, we understand that sometimes you just need to hit reset and focus on eating more of the healthy foods you may have been skimping on. This clean-eating meal plan for summer will help you do just that.

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

1. Make the Fruit Energy Balls to have for snacks this week. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

2. Cook the Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins to have for breakfast on Days 2, 3 and 5. Wrap omelets individually in plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. To reheat, thaw (if necessary) and remove plastic wrap. Wrap in a paper towel and microwave each omelet on High for 20 to 30 seconds.

3. Prep the Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2, 3, 4 and 5. Refrigerate bowls and dressing separately and wait to add avocado until ready to eat to prevent browning.

Day 1

grilled chicken thigh with fresh corn salad on a plate

Breakfast (299 calories)

• 1 serving Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

• 1 cup raspberries

Lunch (324 calories)

• 1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each of salt & pepper

P.M. Snack (118 calories)

• 1 Fruit Energy Ball

• 1/2 cup cherries

Dinner (400 calories)

• 1 serving Grilled Chicken Thighs with Summer Corn Salad

Daily Totals: 1,205 calories, 54 g protein, 122 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 62 g fat, 926 mg sodium

Day 2

Grilled Cauliflower Steaks with Almond Pesto & Butter Beans

Breakfast (266 calories)

• 1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

• 1 cup cubed cantaloupe

A.M. Snack (93 calories)

3 Tbsp. hummus

1 cup sliced cucumber

Lunch (381 calories)

P.M. Snack (46 calories)

• 1 cup strawberries

Dinner (427 calories)

• 1 serving Grilled Cauliflower Steaks with Almond Pesto & Butter Beans

Daily Totals: 1,213 calories, 52 g protein, 118 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 65 g fat, 1,544 mg sodium

Day 3

Garlic Shrimp & Asparagus Kebabs

Breakfast (275 calories)

• 1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

• 1 cup raspberries

A.M. Snack (54 calories)

• 1 cup cubed cantaloupe

Lunch (381 calories)

P.M. Snack (118 calories)

• 1 Fruit Energy Ball

• 1/2 cup cherries

Dinner (376 calories)

• 1 serving Garlic Shrimp & Asparagus Kebabs

• 1 serving Grilled Corn with Chipotle-Lime Butter

Daily Totals: 1,204 calories, 53 g protein, 157 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 49 g fat, 1,130 mg sodium

Day 4

Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

Breakfast (287 calories)

• 1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

Clean-Eating Tip: When buying muesli, look for a brand that doesn't have added sugars, which take away from the healthy goodness of this whole-grain breakfast.

A.M. Snack (97 calories)

• 1 cup cherries

Lunch (381 calories)

• 1 serving Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

P.M. Snack (35 calories)

• 3/4 cup strawberries

Dinner (416 calories)

• 1 serving Cajun Salmon with Greek Yogurt Remoulade

• 1 serving Classic Potato Salad

• 1 cup Steamed Fresh Green Beans

Daily Totals: 1,215 calories, 72 g protein, 161 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 39 g fat, 889 mg sodium

Day 5

chipotle beef tacos with tomato avocado pico de gallo

Breakfast (258 calories)

• 1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

• 1 cup strawberries

A.M. Snack (134 calories)

• 1 Fruit Energy Ball

• 1 cup raspberries

Lunch (381 calories)

• 1 serving Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

P.M. Snack (119 calories)

1/4 cup hummus

1 cup sliced cucumber

Dinner (323 calories)

• 1 serving Chipotle Beef Tacos with Tomato-Avocado Pico de Gallo

Clean-Eating Tip: Corn tortillas are made without added sugar, making them a good choice if you're trying to eat clean. Double-check the nutrition label at the store to make sure your tortillas are definitely free of added sugars.

Daily Totals: 1,214 calories, 68 g protein, 121 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 56 g fat, 1,118 mg sodium

Day 6

salad

Breakfast (287 calories)

• 1 serving Muesli with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (97 calories)

• 1 cup cherries

Lunch (249 calories)

1 servingTuna Salad Spread

2 corn tortillas

1 cup mixed greens

Microwave tortillas for 15 seconds. Tuck the tuna salad and greens inside the tortillas.

P.M. Snack (139 calories)

• 2 Fruit Energy Balls

Dinner (322 calories)

• 1 serving No-Cook Black Bean Salad

Evening Snack (109 calories)

• 1 cup Pineapple Nice Cream

Clean-Eating Tip: Made completely from fruit, the Pineapple Nice Cream is a refreshing naturally sweet treat to enjoy on a hot summer night.

Daily Totals: 1,205 calories, 43 g protein, 196 g carbohydrates, 45 g fiber, 40 g fat, 697 mg sodium

Day 7

Tomato Salad with Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette

Breakfast (299 calories)

• 1 serving Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie

A.M. Snack (102 calories)

• 1 serving Fruit Energy Ball

• 1/2 cup raspberries

Lunch (330 calories)

• 1 serving Toaster-Oven Quesadillas

P.M. Snack (119 calories)

1/4 cup hummus

1 cup sliced cucumber

Dinner (365 calories)

1 servingGrilled Lemon-Herb Chicken

1 cupTomato Salad with Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette

1 ear corn on the cob