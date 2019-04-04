1,500-Calorie Meal Plan for Spring

Spring has sprung, which means warmer temperatures and longer days! Spring is a great time to start fresh and shake up your routine. This healthy weight-loss meal plan for spring will help kick-start healthy habits and boost your energy after the long winter months. Casseroles, step aside; it's time for fresh, produce-heavy meals featuring all the best flavors of spring. Each day is high in fiber and protein to keep you feeling full and satisfied as you lose weight, and several snacks are included to keep your appetite in check between meals. To keep things simple during the busy workweek, follow the meal-prep steps for making your meals and snacks ahead of time so they're ready to go when you are. Couple this healthy 1,500-calorie meal plan with daily activity and you'll be on track to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

A little meal prep at the beginning of the week will set you up for healthy-eating success.

1. Prep the Spring Green Salad with Hard Boiled Eggs and the Garlic-Dijon Vinaigrette to have for lunches on Days 2, 3, 4 and 5. Individual salads can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. Store the dressing separately and combine with salad right before eating.

2. When hard-boiling eggs for breakfast on Day 1, make 4 extra to have throughout the week for lunches.

Day 1

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

Spring marks the beginning of grilling and barbecuing season-finally! Tonight's dinner (Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables) is one you'll find yourself making time and time again in the coming months. See all of our Healthy BBQ & Grilling Recipes for delicious meal ideas to make with the warm weather.

Breakfast (292 calories)

• 1 serving Egg Salad Avocado Toast

• 1 cup blackberries

A.M. Snack (247 calories)

1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

3/4 cup frozen blueberries

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Top yogurt with berries and chia seeds.

Lunch (402 calories)

1 servingGarden Fresh Quinoa

1 oz. crumbled feta cheese

½ cup cherry tomatoes

3 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Top quinoa with feta and tomatoes and drizzle with another 2 tsp. olive oil. Top with almonds.

Meal-Prep Tip: Save the remaining serving of Garden Fresh Quinoa to have with dinner.

P.M. Snack (97 calories)

• 1 cup cherries

Dinner (468 calories)

• 1 serving Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

• 1 serving Garden Fresh Quinoa topped with 1 oz. crumbled feta cheese

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 93 g protein, 137 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 72 g fat, 1,384 mg sodium

Day 2

Chicken & Asparagus Skillet Pasta with Pesto

As the weather warms and crops grow, there are more and more options for healthy and delicious ingredients. Spring is a perfect time to spend a few extra minutes strolling the produce section of the grocery store and to visit your local farmers' market to see what's available. Or take it to the next level and try planting your own vegetable garden! Seasonal produce will be the most flavorful and budget-friendly option you can find.

Breakfast (303 calories)

2 slices whole-grain toast

4 Tbsp. hummus

Pinch each of crushed red pepper and kosher salt

1 medium orange

Spread hummus evenly on toast; sprinkle with crushed red pepper and salt. Serve with the orange.

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

• 1 cup sliced cucumbers tossed with 2 tsp. olive oil, fresh lemon juice and a pinch each of salt & pepper.

Lunch (474 calories)

• 1 serving Spring Green Salad with Hard-Boiled Eggs

P.M. Snack (94 calories)

3/4 cup blackberries

3/4 cup raspberries

Dinner (518 calories)

• 1 serving Chicken & Asparagus Skillet Pasta with Pesto

Meal-Prep Tip: Make 3 servings of the Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal tonight so it's ready to grab-and-go in the morning for breakfast on Days 3, 4 and 6.

Daily Totals: 1,491 calories, 67 g protein, 147 g carbohydrate, 35 g fiber, 74 g fat, 1,911 mg sodium

Day 3

Cilantro Bean Burgers with Creamy Avocado-Lime Slaw

Avocados are still having their moment-we love them, and they love us back. Avocados are packed with heart-healthy fats, fiber and antioxidants and have been found to help reduce belly fat. Having less belly fat reduces your risk of several chronic weight-related conditions, like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. All the more reason to enjoy the avocado in tonight's dinner!

Breakfast (291 calories)

• 1 serving Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

A.M. Snack (98 calories)

½ cup nonfat Greek yogurt

½ cup raspberries

Lunch (474 calories)

• 1 serving Spring Green Salad with Hard-Boiled Eggs

P.M. Snack (252 calories)

1 cup cherries

3 Tbsp. almonds

Dinner (368 calories)

• 1 serving Cilantro Bean Burgers with Creamy Avocado-Lime Slaw

Daily Totals: 1,483 calories, 63 g protein, 176 g carbohydrate, 38 g fiber, 64 g fat, 1,722 mg sodium

Day 4

4552595.jpg

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans state that adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity each week to maintain their health. To lose weight and experience the health benefits of exercise, they recommend as many as 300 minutes a week. Any movement-whether it's walking, running, biking or yoga-is good movement. Plus, the warmer spring weather gives us more motivation to get outside.

Breakfast (291 calories)

• 1 serving Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

A.M. Snack (141 calories)

1 bell pepper, sliced

1/4 cup hummus

Lunch (474 calories)

• 1 serving Spring Green Salad with Hard-Boiled Eggs

P.M. Snack (164 calories)

1 cup raspberries

3/4 cup nonfat Greek yogurt

Dinner (428 calories)

• 1 serving Citrus Poached Salmon with Asparagus

• 3/4 cup cooked quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 85 g protein, 161 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 59 g fat, 1,507 mg sodium

Day 5

5583215.jpg

The hype about protein and weight loss is real. Research shows that following a low-calorie, high-protein diet is an effective strategy to help people lose weight and fat while preserving lean muscle. Protein also helps you feel more satisfied for longer by increasing your body's secretion of ghrelin, the hormone that makes you feel full. Aim to get around 50 grams of protein a day, like we did in this meal plan.

Breakfast (223 calories)

1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

½ cup frozen berries

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Top yogurt with berries and chia seeds

A.M. Snack (219 calories)

1 cup raspberries

3 Tbsp. almonds

Lunch (474 calories)

• 1 serving Spring Green Salad with Hard-Boiled Eggs

P.M. Snack (119 calories)

1 cup sliced cucumber

1/4 cup hummus

Dinner (464 calories)

• 1 serving Hawaiian Pork

• 1 serving Baby Bok Choy with Sherry Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 86 g protein, 132 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 74 g fat, 2,029 mg sodium

Day 6

Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce

Eating small, frequent meals can keep your appetite in check throughout the day and help you better regulate how much you eat at mealtimes. One study found that people who grazed throughout the day (100 calories every 2 to 3 hours) felt less hungry than those who had only three larger meals a day, even when they ate the same amount of total calories each day. Plus, adding in snacks in between meals helps prevent you from getting too hungry and overeating at your next meal. Plan ahead and have healthy snacks on hand to turn to when hunger strikes in between meals.

Breakfast (291 calories)

• 1 serving Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

• 1 cup sliced cucumbers tossed with 2 tsp. olive oil, fresh lemon juice and a pinch each of salt & pepper.

Lunch (387 calories)

• 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

• 1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (175 calories)

2/3 cup raspberries

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

Dinner (402 calories)

• 1 serving Mediterranean Chicken with Orzo Salad

Evening Snack (120 calories)

• 1 (5-ounce) glass red wine

Daily Totals: 1,476 calories, 86 g protein, 143 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 52 g fat, 1,566 mg sodium

Day 7

Grilled Asparagus & Shrimp with Pasta

Fiber is a nutrition rock star with some pretty amazing health benefits. Research credits eating more fiber with weight loss, healthier gut bacteria, more regularity in your gut (aka better poops), a healthy heart and decreased risk of diabetes. Each day of this meal plan has plenty of fiber from foods like oats, berries, nuts, beans and lentils, to add up to the recommended 30 grams per day.

Breakfast (296 calories)

• 1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (97 calories)

• 1 cup cherries

Lunch (387 calories)

• 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

• 1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (188 calories)

2 Tbsp. almonds

1 cup blueberries

Dinner (397 calories)

• 1 serving Grilled Asparagus & Shrimp with Pasta

Evening Snack (120 calories)

• 1 (5-ounce) glass red wine

Daily Totals: 1,484 calories, 70 g protein, 167 g carbohydrate, 38 g fiber, 54 g fat, 1,194 mg sodium

You Made It!