Store-Bought Cauliflower Products We Love

Eat your veggies and save time. These 6 cauliflower products passed our Test Kitchen taste test and deserve a spot in your grocery cart.

Yep, Americans are crazy for cauliflower. We're roasting whole heads and grilling steaks cut from their centers. We're using it to mimic carbs and cream. It's one gorgeous veggie and comes in many hues, making it endlessly Instagrammable. (The only way it could soar higher is if it could be spiralized!) And we're eating it up: we've doubled our consumption of this crucifer since 1970 and there's no sign of us stopping.

At EatingWell, we celebrate all the things cauliflower can do in the kitchen with these delicious cauliflower recipes-everything from tacos and dips to salads and grilled cheese.

But since you don't always have time to get creative in the kitchen find out which cauliflower products are our favorite at the grocery store. According to Nielsen, Americans bought more than $17 million worth of cauliflower-based products like pizza crusts and riced cauliflower in 2017. We tried more than 3 dozen of them and found these to be grocery-cart-worthy.

Green Giant Garlic & Herb Mashed Cauliflower

Image: Green Giant

We loved it's über-smooth, creamy texture and terrific flavor. There are 80 calories per 1/2 cup serving along with 2 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein.

Birds Eye Steamfresh Veggie Made Riced Cauliflower with Italian Cheese

Image: Birds Eye

Tastes just like risotto! 3/3 cup delivers 45 calories, 2 grams of fiber and 2 grams of protein.

Alexia White Cheddar Riced Cauliflower with Black Pepper

Image: Alexia Foods

If you're swapping more veggies for fewer carbs, this one will help you satisfy your craving for mac and cheese. There are 100 calories, 2 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein per serving.

Trader Joe's Cauliflower Pancakes

Image: Trader Joe's

These taste like your favorite crispy hash brown patties but they're made with cauliflower. 2 patties have 150 calories, 2 grams of fiber and 7 grams of protein.

Caulipower Cauliflower-Based Baking Mix

Image: Caulipower

We adored the ­blondies we made with this gluten-free baking mix that lists dried cauli­flower as the first ingredient. The product is made with a mix of cauliflower, rice flours, quinoa flour and cassava flour, along with a few other ingredients to act as a cup-for-cup replacement for flour in baking recipes.

Green Giant Cauliflower Pizza Crust Original

Image: Green Giant