Weight-Loss Meal Plan for Spring: 1,200 Calories

The season's most delicious foods come together for a week of healthy meals, snacks and meal-prep ideas, geared to help you jump-start a healthy weight loss of 1 to 2 pounds per week.

Spring has sprung, which means warmer temperatures and longer days! There is no better time to hit the refresh button and try something new. This healthy weight-loss meal plan for spring will help kick-start healthy habits and boost your energy after the long winter months. Casseroles, step aside; it's time for fresh, produce-heavy meals featuring all the best flavors of spring-variety, freshness and flavor are the names of the game. Each day is high in fiber and protein to keep you feeling full and satisfied while eating fewer calories to lose weight, and several snacks are also included to keep your appetite in check between meals. To keep things simple during the busy workweek, follow the meal-prep tips for making your meals and snacks ahead of time so they're ready to go when you are. Couple this healthy 1,200-calorie meal plan with daily activity and you'll be on track to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

A little meal prep at the beginning of the week will set you up for healthy-eating success.

1. Prep the Spring Green Salad with Hard Boiled Eggs and the Garlic-Dijon Vinaigrette to have for lunches on Days 2, 3, 4 and 5. Individual salads can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. Store the dressing separately and combine with salad right before eating.

2. When hard-boiling eggs for breakfast on Day 1, make 4 extra to have throughout the week for lunches.

Day 1

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

Spring marks the beginning of grilling and barbecuing season-finally! Tonight's dinner (Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables) is one you'll find yourself making time and time again in the coming months. See all of our Healthy BBQ & Grilling Recipes.

Breakfast (276 calories)

1 serving Egg Salad Avocado Toast

3/4 cup blackberries

A.M. Snack (160 calories)

½ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

½ cup frozen blueberries

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Top yogurt with berries and chia seeds.

Lunch (318 calories)

1 servingGarden Fresh Quinoa

1 oz. crumbled feta cheese

½ cup cherry tomatoes

3 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Top quinoa with feta, tomatoes and almonds.

Meal-Prep Tip: Save the remaining serving of Garden Fresh Quinoa to have with dinner.

P.M. Snack (32 calories)

½ cup raspberries

Dinner (393 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,179 calories, 76 g protein, 105 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 55 g fat, 1,083 mg sodium

Day 2

Chicken & Asparagus Skillet Pasta with Pesto

As the weather warms and crops grow, there are more and more options for healthy and delicious ingredients. Spring is a perfect time to spend a few extra minutes strolling the produce section of the grocery store and to visit your local farmers' market to see what's available. Or take it to the next level and try planting your own vegetable garden! Seasonal produce will be the most flavorful and budget-friendly option you can find.

Breakfast (195 calories)

1 slice whole-grain bread

3 Tbsp. hummus

Pinch each of crushed red pepper and kosher salt

3/4 cup raspberries

Spread hummus on toast; sprinkle with crushed red pepper and salt. Serve with raspberries.

A.M. Snack (8 calories)

½ cup sliced cucumbers with a pinch of salt

Lunch (474 calories)

1 serving Spring Green Salad with Hard-Boiled Eggs

P.M. Snack (41 calories)

2/3 cup blackberries

Dinner (518 calories)

1 serving Chicken & Asparagus Skillet Pasta with Pesto

Meal-Prep Tip: Make 3 servings of the Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal tonight so it's ready to grab-and-go in the morning for breakfast on Days 3, 4 and 6.

Daily Totals: 1,236 calories, 61 g protein, 114 g carbohydrate, 29 g fiber, 62 g fat, 1,752 mg sodium

Day 3

Cilantro Bean Burgers with Creamy Avocado-Lime Slaw

Avocados are still having their moment-we love them, and they love us back. Avocados are packed with heart-healthy fats, fiber and antioxidants and have been found to help reduce belly fat (also known as visceral fat). Having less visceral fat reduces your risk of several chronic weight-related conditions, like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. All the more reason to enjoy the avocado in tonight's dinner!

Breakfast (291 calories)

1 serving Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

A.M. Snack (81 calories)

½ cup nonfat Greek yogurt

3 Tbsp. frozen blueberries

Lunch (474 calories)

1 serving Spring Green Salad with Hard-Boiled Eggs

P.M. Snack (8 calories)

½ cup cucumbers, sliced

Pinch each of salt and pepper

Dinner (368 calories)

1 serving Cilantro Bean Burgers with Creamy Avocado-Lime Slaw

Daily Totals: 1,222 calories, 56 g protein, 145 g carbohydrate, 29 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1,867 mg sodium

Day 4

4552595.jpg

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans state that an adult should get at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity each week to maintain their health. To lose weight and experience the health benefits of exercise, they recommend as many as 300 minutes a week. Any movement-whether it's walking, running, biking or yoga-is good movement. Plus, the warmer spring weather gives us more motivation to get outside.

Breakfast (291 calories)

1 serving Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

A.M. Snack (37 calories)

1 bell pepper, sliced

Lunch (474 calories)

1 serving Spring Green Salad with Hard-Boiled Eggs

P.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Dinner (353 calories)

1 serving Citrus Poached Salmon with Asparagus

2/3 cup cooked quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,219 calories, 60 g protein, 132 g carbohydrate, 27 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,204 mg sodium

Day 5

5583215.jpg

The hype about protein and weight loss is real! Research shows that following a low-calorie, high-protein diet is an effective strategy to help people lose weight and fat while preserving lean muscle. Protein also helps you feel more satisfied for longer by increasing your body's secretion of ghrelin, the hormone that makes you feel full. Aim to get around 50 grams of protein a day, like we did in this meal plan.

Breakfast (223 calories)

1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

½ cup frozen berries

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Top yogurt with berries and chia seeds

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (474 calories)

1 serving Spring Green Salad with Hard-Boiled Eggs

P.M. Snack (90 calories)

3/4 cup sliced cucumber

3 Tbsp. hummus

Dinner (372 calories)

1 serving Hawaiian Pork

Daily Totals: 1,223 calories, 78 g protein, 120 g carbohydrate, 27 g fiber, 59 g fat, 1,623 mg sodium

Day 6

Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce

Eating small, frequent meals can keep your appetite in check throughout the day and help you better regulate how much you eat at mealtimes. One study found that people who grazed throughout the day (100 calories every 2 to 3 hours) felt less hungry than those who had only three larger meals a day, even when they ate the same amount of total calories each day. Plus, adding in snacks in between meals helps prevent you from getting too hungry and overeating at your next meal. Plan ahead and have healthy snacks on hand to turn to when hunger strikes in between meals.

Breakfast (291 calories)

1 serving Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

A.M. Snack (8 calories)

½ cup sliced cucumber with a pinch of salt and pepper

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (42 calories)

2/3 cup raspberries

Dinner (402 calories)

1 serving Mediterranean Chicken with Orzo Salad

Evening Snack (120 calories)

1 (5-ounce) glass red wine

Daily Totals: 1,188 calories, 61 g protein, 118 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 42 g fat, 1,509 mg sodium

Day 7

Grilled Asparagus & Shrimp with Pasta

Fiber is a nutrition rock star with some pretty amazing health benefits. Research credits eating more fiber with weight loss, healthier gut bacteria, more regularity in your gut (aka better poops), a healthy heart and decreased risk of diabetes. Each day of this meal plan has plenty of fiber from foods like oats, berries, nuts, beans and lentils, to add up to the recommended 30 grams per day.

Breakfast (296 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

A.M. Snack (69 calories)

1 navel orange

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

P.M. Snack (116 calories)

15 unsalted almonds

Dinner (397 calories)

1 serving Grilled Asparagus & Shrimp with Pasta

Daily Totals: 1,203 calories, 68 g protein, 120 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 54 g fat, 1,188 mg sodium

You Made It!