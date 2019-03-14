Easy and Delicious Ideas for Healthy Make-Ahead Egg Breakfasts

We all deserve a round of applause for making it out of the house most mornings with lunches packed, clean clothes on and no important papers or after-school activity gear forgotten. Breakfast tends to get the short straw in this equation-it's too easy to grab an extra snack from your kids' stash, pick up a latte on your way to the office or simply skip the meal altogether.

Eggs are a healthy breakfast choice. They deliver satisfying protein (6 grams per large egg). One egg has about 70 calories. Plus, they're a crowd-pleaser. The downside? Who has time to cook them up on busy weekday mornings? Here's where a little meal prep can save the day.

These make-ahead egg breakfasts will help streamline your mornings. Heat them up at home or grab one to reheat at the office. They give you the protein-packed boost you need. We also share our top five tips for mistakes to avoid so your mornings are even easier and more delicious.

Try These: Breakfast Recipes with Egg

1. Make-Ahead Egg Frittata Squares

Sheet Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham

Traditionally, a frittata is cooked in a skillet. This method works fine, but the wedge-shaped slices just aren't as portable as we'd like. Enter the square baking dish. Baking the frittata skips the stove-to-oven transfer, and you can cut the baked eggs into even squares or triangles-perfect for topping an English muffin or tucking into toasted pita.

How to Make Ahead: Wrap individual squares in plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Keep Reading: Healthy Frittata Recipes

2. Make-Ahead Egg Muffins

Make-Ahead Egg Muffins

Featured recipe: Mini Quiches with Sweet Potato Crust

These are essentially mini crustless quiches. Fill each muffin cup with the vegetables, cheeses and proteins of your choice, then pour in a beaten egg mixture (with a bit of milk, salt and pepper) and bake at 350°F for about 30 minutes.

Add a "crust" of shredded potato for these prosciutto–hash brown cups. You can also just crack an egg into each cup and bake at 350°F for 15 minutes. These plain baked eggs are great in a sandwich or with leftover roasted vegetables.

How to Make Ahead: Freeze egg muffins in a large resealable plastic bag for up to 1 month. Refrigerate plain baked eggs for up to 3 days.

3. Make-Ahead Breakfast Burritos

Make-Ahead Breakfast Burritos https://static.onecms.io/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2019/03/27195420/5565631.jpg

Featured recipe: Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast Burritos

Start with whole-wheat tortillas, then top with roasted or sautéed vegetables, drained and rinsed beans, cooked eggs and cheese (or go all out with our smothered green chile version). Skip tomato salsa or guacamole-these won't hold up well over time. Be careful not to overstuff the tortillas, and roll them tightly to get a good seal. To reheat, unwrap the burrito, wrap in a paper towel and microwave for 1 to 2 minutes.

How to Make Ahead: Wrap each burrito in foil and freeze in an airtight container or resealable plastic bag for up to 3 months.

4. Make-Ahead Soft-Boiled Eggs

Make-Ahead Soft-Boiled Eggs https://static.onecms.io/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2019/03/27195421/37593831.jpg

If you prefer a jammy, silky yolk in the morning, you don't have to set aside extra time to watch an egg boil (even 6 minutes is too long in the rush to get out the door). Soft-boil a few eggs at the beginning of the week and refrigerate. At the office, dunk the egg in hot water (like what comes out of the coffee machine) to reheat it gently before peeling. Smash these onto toast, serve with polenta, or top a grain bowl (microwaveable brown rice, farro and quinoa make this easier than ever). Hard-boiled egg lovers can also make their eggs in advance.

How to Make Ahead: Boil the eggs up to 3 days ahead and refrigerate.

5. Make-Ahead Breakfast Fried Rice

Cauliflower Chicken Fried Rice

No, we're not talking about leftover takeout fried rice. Brown rice, veggies and scrambled egg combine to make for a well-balanced start to the day. It may not feel "breakfast-y" but you'll get protein, complex carbs and vegetables. Think of it like a breakfast grain bowl. Swap in cauliflower rice for a lower-carb version. Go light on the sesame oil, soy sauce and other strong flavors when cooking. Sprinkle a little water (about a teaspoon) over the rice before reheating in the microwave.

How to Make Ahead: Divide a batch between small containers and refrigerate.

Keep Reading: Perfect Fried Rice in 5 Steps

5 Mistakes to Avoid with Make-Ahead Egg Breakfasts

Egg Breakfast

Don't reheat hard- or soft-boiled eggs in the microwave. The dense yolk will heat faster than the delicate white and could explode (yes, we've seen it happen). Instead, dunk the whole egg in a bowl or mug of very warm water for a minute or two to reheat.

The dense yolk will heat faster than the delicate white and could explode (yes, we've seen it happen). Instead, dunk the whole egg in a bowl or mug of very warm water for a minute or two to reheat. Don't freeze eggs. While eggs in quiches or burritos freeze well, simply boiled, scrambled or fried eggs won't. The high moisture content means the texture can't be recovered once thawed.

While eggs in quiches or burritos freeze well, simply boiled, scrambled or fried eggs won't. The high moisture content means the texture can't be recovered once thawed. Don't make any egg dish too far ahead. Aim for a few days in the fridge and a month in the freezer, otherwise the eggs will start to "weep" moisture and the texture and flavor will suffer.

Aim for a few days in the fridge and a month in the freezer, otherwise the eggs will start to "weep" moisture and the texture and flavor will suffer. Don't make "fully loaded" breakfast bakes. Potatoes, bacon and cheese are all hallmarks of egg casseroles, but they can also cause a food coma-and add loads to your calorie and sodium limits-before your day has even begun. Save those ingredients for relaxing weekend brunches and aim to include more colorful veggies in your egg dishes to front-load your day.

Potatoes, bacon and cheese are all hallmarks of egg casseroles, but they can also cause a food coma-and add loads to your calorie and sodium limits-before your day has even begun. Save those ingredients for relaxing weekend brunches and aim to include more colorful veggies in your egg dishes to front-load your day. Don't stick to the same flavors.Eggs are a blank canvas, so keep changing up your veggie mix-ins, burrito fillings or bases for topping. A few choice condiments kept at your desk (smoked flaky salt, Sriracha oreverything bagel seasoning) can also go a long way.