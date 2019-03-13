The alt-milk is currently being served at eight Starbucks-owned locations across the country.

Starbucks Is Now Offering Oat Milk in the US—Here's Where You Can Find It

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

If you've had a coffee shop latte anytime in the last few years, you know that oat milk is the hottest dairy alternative for making frothy, creamy, delicious drinks. And now, the trendy product is finally making its way to Starbucks.

"Oatmilk has gained popularity as a non-dairy milk alternative, offering a smooth and neutral flavor which complements both light- and dark-roast coffees," the company said in a news release. "When steamed, the milk creates a creamy and velvety texture, perfect for the classic latte and cappuccino espresso beverages." We couldn't agree more.

Unfortunately, it's not everywhere yet. If you're itching to try it in your next Starbucks cappucino, you'll have to seek out one of several Reserve roasteries and the three Princi bakeries. Five Reserve locations in New York City, Seattle, San Francisco, and three Princi bakeries in New York, Seattle, and Chicago began carrying Elmhurst oat milk yesterday.

Oat milk is not entirely new to the Starbucks menu, however-it's just new to the U.S. The company has offered the popular dairy alternative in Europe since January 2018. Oatly, the original oat milk brand, was founded in Sweden and began selling to the US in 2017 and quickly became a huge success.

The demand for Oatly became so high the company experienced an oat milk shortage in 2018. Since then, several companies in the alt-milk market, such as Quaker, Silk and Califa Farms, have added oat milk to their non-dairy beverage lines alongside the now restocked Oatly in food retailers nationwide.