1,200-Calorie Weight-Loss Meal Plan for Summer

Fire up the grill and say hello to summer with this healthy 1,200-calorie diet meal plan. In this weight-loss meal plan, we focused on easy, healthy recipes that highlight summer's best produce, so you can enjoy homemade dinners without spending a ton of time cooking. The warmer weather brings a wider variety of fruits and vegetables that are bursting with flavor, so they don't require a lot of prep work to taste delicious. To keep it simple, we included no-cook breakfast options, easy meal-prep ideas for lunch and quick dinners—most of which are on the table (or the patio!) in 30 minutes or less. Plus, we use the grill to cook many of the meals, which saves on dishes so you can spend less time cleaning up and more time outside.

Although the summer days are longer, they are often busier as we fill them with vacations, BBQs and trips to the beach. Following a weight-loss meal plan doesn't need to feel like another thing on your to-do list during this fun-filled season. We keep the routine easy and the recipes packed with flavor so you feel satisfied and never deprived. This weight-loss meal plan is high in protein and fiber to keep you full while promoting a healthy weight loss of 1 to 2 pounds a week. And to make things even easier, we included a grocery list because the best meal plan for weight loss is one that doesn't take too much effort to follow.

If you find yourself feeling too hungry with this lower calorie level, try this same plan at 1,500 calories and 2,000 calories.

Day 1

Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Eating enough fiber is the key to staying full on fewer calories. If you're trying to lose weight, make sure to include plenty of fiber-filled foods, such as legumes, vegetables, whole grains and fruits, to reduce cravings and stay satisfied. In addition to keeping us full, research shows that fiber helps keep us healthy by reducing the risk of diabetes and some cancers.

Breakfast (297 calories)

1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (51 calories)

1 small peach

Lunch (366 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Niçoise Salad

P.M. Snack (31 calories)

1/2 cup blackberries

Dinner (473 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,217 calories, 53 g protein, 146 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 53 g fat, 1,314 mg sodium

Day 2

Sausage, Mushroom & Pesto Grilled Pizza

Say goodbye to the notion that you can't enjoy pizza while you're trying to lose weight. Grilling homemade pizza provides the flavorful crust that we love from our favorite wood-fired pizza joints without the extra sodium and calories that come with the restaurant version. Served with a low-calorie chopped salad, this is the perfect summer dinner.

Breakfast (281 calories)

1 serving Tropical Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (456 calories)

1 serving Sausage, Mushroom & Pesto Grilled Pizza

1/2 cup chopped cucumber

1/2 cup chopped tomato

Pinch of salt & pepper

Mix cucumber and tomato together; sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Daily Totals: 1,215 calories, 58 g protein, 136 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 55 g fat, 1,543 mg sodium

Day 3

Lemon-Pepper Linguine with Squash

Tonight's healthy vegetarian dinner highlights two of summer's most popular vegetables-summer squash and zucchini. The lemony sauce provides a bright flavor that feels light and refreshing. If you're thinking of going vegetarian more often, try one of our healthy vegetarian meal plans.

Breakfast (268 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek Yogurt

1 medium peach, chopped

2 Tbsp. Maple Granola

Top yogurt with peach and granola.

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

P.M. Snack (31 calories)

1/2 cup blackberries

Dinner (454 calories)

Dessert (53 calories)

1 serving Berry-Lemon Ice Pops

Daily Totals: 1,221 calories, 61 g protein, 141 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 52 g fat, 1,220 mg sodium

Day 4

Grilled Salmon with Tomatoes & Basil

There is nothing like a fresh summer tomato, which is why we feature this healthy vegetable in tonight's dinner. Look for local tomatoes to maximize flavor-they're picked at peak freshness and don't have to travel far to get to your dinner table. Your neighborhood farmers' market may have more interesting heirloom varietals than what you can typically find at the grocery store.

Breakfast (281 calories)

1 serving Tropical Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

P.M. Snack (25 calories)

1/2 cup sliced carrots

Dinner (494 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,215 calories, 79 g protein, 101 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,326 mg sodium

Day 5

Southwest Flank Steak with Fresh Tomatillo Salsa

Lunch is often the meal that can make or break weight-loss efforts. Taking the time to meal-prep several days of healthy lunches that are filling and satisfying makes it easier to limit those break-room sweets and eat healthy with a busy schedule. Check out all of our Healthy Meal-Prep Recipes for more easy ideas.

Breakfast (297 calories)

1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (32 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

P.M. Snack (4 calories)

1/4 cup sliced cucumber topped with a pinch of salt & pepper

Dinner (488 calories)

Dessert (53 calories)

1 serving Berry-Lemon Ice Pops

Daily Totals: 1,225 calories, 76 g protein, 108 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 59 g fat, 1,205 mg sodium

Day 6

grilled chicken thigh with fresh corn salad on a plate

Plain Greek yogurt gets natural sweetness from juicy summer peaches, so you won't miss all the added sugars in sweetened yogurts. Easy Maple Granola provides a satisfying crunch in this healthy summer breakfast. If you prefer a store-bought granola, look for one that has no more than 6 grams of sugar and 130 calories per 1/4-cup serving.

Breakfast (279 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek Yogurt

1 medium peach, chopped

2 Tbsp. Maple Granola

Top yogurt with peach and granola.

A.M. Snack (80 calories)

1 1/4 cups raspberries

Lunch (366 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Niçoise Salad

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (400 calories)

1 serving Grilled Chicken Thighs with Summer Corn Salad

Daily Totals: 1,188 calories, 73 g protein, 105 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 56 g fat, 1,124 mg sodium

Day 7

Grilled Chicken with Cucumber-Radish Salsa

Popsicles are the perfect summer dessert-light, refreshing and healthy. We love the Berry-Lemon Ice Pops because they take advantage of fresh seasonal berries. If you want to mix it up, try more of our Healthy Popsicle Recipes. Popsicle molds are handy, but not required. If you don't have them, paper cups do the trick.

Breakfast (297 calories)

1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (30 calories)

1 plum

Lunch (376 calories)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

1 small peach

P.M. Snack (23 calories)

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

Dinner (431 calories)

Dessert (53 calories)

1 serving Berry-Lemon Ice Pops