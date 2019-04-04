Clean-Eating Vegetarian Meal Plan to Lose Weight: 1,500 Calories

Hit the reset with this clean-eating vegetarian meal plan. Filled with healthy plant-based whole foods, you'll give your body the nutrients it needs and none of the stuff it doesn't (think added sugars, refined grains and unhealthy fats).

Packed with healthy whole foods, this vegetarian clean-eating meal plan will provide the nutrients you needs and none of the stuff it doesn't. We ditch added sugars, simple starches and unhealthy fats while pumping up the high-fiber fruits, vegetables and plant-based proteins (like beans, edamame and lentils). The high-fiber, high-protein meals and snacks in this plan will help you feel fuller on 1,500 calories a day and will better balance your blood sugar to keep energy levels stable. (Think it's hard to get enough protein on a vegetarian diet? Try these top vegetarian protein foods).

A little meal-prep at the beginning of the week makes the busy weekdays easier and ensures you'll have healthy and delicious meals at the ready. With this week of healthy eating already mapped out, pair this meal plan with daily exercise and you're on track to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.

Looking for a different calorie level? See this same meal plan at 1,200 calories.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

1. When making theRoasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacosfor dinner on Day 1, make the associated recipe for theSheet-Pan Roasted Root Vegetablesand save the leftovers to use later in the week for different meals.

2. Cook 7 hard-boiled eggs to have with breakfast on Days 2 and 6 and as snacks throughout the week.

3. Make theSherry-Shallot Vinaigretteto use throughout the week.

4. Assemble and freeze theSlow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup Freezer Packto have on Days 5 and 7.

Day 1

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

Breakfast (318 Calories)

* 1 serving Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (185 calories)

2 Tbsp. unsalted almonds

1 plum

Lunch (343 calories)

* 1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame

P.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 medium apple, sliced

1 Tbsp. peanut nutter

Dinner (343 calories)

* 1 serving Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

Evening Snack (104 calories)

* 1 cup Frosted Grapes

Daily Totals: 1,493 calories, 56 g protein, 180 g carbohydrate, 39 g fiber, 70 g fat, 1,023 mg sodium.

Day 2

Prewashed Greens

Breakfast (292 Calories)

* 1 serving Egg Salad Avocado Toast

* 1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (187 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

3 Tbsp. almonds

Lunch (444 calories)

* 1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame

* 1 medium pear

P.M. Snack (78 calories)

* 1 large hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each salt and pepper

Dinner (496 calories)

* 2 servings Kale Salad with Beets and Wild Rice

* 1 slice whole-wheat toast topped with 1/4 avocado, mashed, and seasoned with a pinch each salt and pepper

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve 2 servings of Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice to have for lunch on Day 3.

Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 60 g protein, 146 g carbohydrate, 43 g fiber, 84 g fat, 1,989 mg sodium.

Day 3

Roasted Root Veggies and Greens over Spiced Lentils

Breakfast (320 calories)

1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1/2 cup raspberries

1 slice whole wheat toast drizzled with 2 Tsp. olive oil and a pinch each of salt & pepper

A.M. Snack (151 calories)

1 cup sliced cucumber

2 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

1 Tbsp.Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette

Toss cucumber and feta with vinaigrette to create a quick cucumber salad.

Lunch (407 calories)

* 2 servings leftover Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice

* 1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (187 calories)

1/2 cup raspberries

3 Tbsp. unsalted almonds

Dinner (370 calories)

* 1 serving Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 69 g protein, 147 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,187 mg sodium.

Day 4

spaghetti squash with roasted tomatoes beans and almond pesto

Breakfast (318 calories)

* 1 serving Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (156 calories)

* 2 large hard-boiled eggs seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

Lunch (435 calories)

* 1 serving Green Salad with Pita Bread & Hummus

* 1 medium orange

If desired, use the Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette to dress the salad in place of the simple olive oil and balsamic dressing listed in the recipe.

P.M. Snack (185 calories)

1 plum

3 Tbsp. almonds

Dinner (400 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: You should have 3/4 cup cannellini beans left over from dinner. Save them to use in dinner on Day 7. Cook the Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup Freezer Pack overnight so it's ready to take for lunch on Day 5 and save for lunch on Day 7.

Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 65 g protein, 167 g carbohydrate, 36 g fiber, 73 g fat, 1,800 mg sodium.

Day 5

Tofu & Vegetable Scramble

Breakfast (320 calories)

1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1/2 cup raspberries

1 slice whole wheat toast drizzled with 2 Tsp. olive oil and a pinch each of salt & pepper

A.M. Snack (185 calories)

1 plum

2 Tbsp. unsalted almonds

Lunch (320 calories)

* 1 serving Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup

P.M. Snack (154 calories)

1 cup sliced carrots

1/4 cup hummus

Dinner (419 calories)

* 2 3/4 cup Tofu & Vegetable Scramble

Evening Snack (104 calories)

* 1 cup Frosted Grapes

Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 88 g protein, 160 g carbohydrate, 39 g fiber, 63 g fat, 1,885 mg sodium.

Day 6

Squash & Red Lentil Curry

Breakfast (292 Calories)

* 1 serving Egg Salad Avocado Toast

* 1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (252 calories)

1 medium apple, sliced

1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (374 calories)

* 1 serving Green Salad with Pita Bread & Hummus

If desired, use the Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette to dress the salad in place of the simple olive oil and balsamic dressing listed in the recipe.

P.M. Snack (156 calories)

* 2 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each salt and pepper.

Dinner (430 calories)

* 1 serving Squash & Red Lentil Curry

* 2 cups mixed greens tossed with 1 Tbsp. Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 59 g protein, 166 g carbohydrates, 40 g fiber, 72 g fat, 2,569 mg sodium.

Day 7

Raw Vegan Zoodles with Romesco

Breakfast (318 calories)

* 1 serving Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (252 calories)

1 medium apple, sliced

1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (320 calories)

* 1 serving leftover Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup

P.M. Snack (256 calories)

1 medium pear

3 Tbsp. almonds

Dinner (361 calories)

* 1 serving Raw Vegan Zoodles with Romesco

* 3/4 cup canned cannellini beans, rinsed

Microwave the beans until heated through, about 1 minute. Mix in with the zoodles and sauce.

* 2 cups mixed greens tossed with 1 Tbsp. Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette