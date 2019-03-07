High-Protein Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
Protein does your body a lot of good. It builds healthy cells and repairs ones that are damaged, keeps your immune system in tip-top shape and helps you to feel full and satisfied after a meal, making weight loss easier. When trying to lose weight, adding in protein to each meal and snack helps make eating fewer calories possible.
n this 1,200-calorie meal plan, high-protein foods (like salmon, chicken, edamame, eggs and chickpeas) fill the meals and snacks with healthy, high-quality protein, providing well over the minimum recommendation of 50 grams of protein per day. Deliciously prepared and paired with other healthy foods to keep things balanced (like vegetables, fruits, whole grains and healthy fats), these tasty meals and snacks come together to create a weekly meal plan for weight loss that will actually keep you feeling full and satisfied all day long-not starved. Don't miss the helpful meal-prep notes that outline the steps you can do ahead of time over the weekend to prepare for your week ahead.
How to Meal-Prep for Your Week of Meals:
1. Make the Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl and refrigerate individual portions in separate meal-prep containers to have for lunch on Days 2, 3, 4 and 5.
2. Hard-boil and refrigerate 2 eggs to have for breakfast in the Egg Salad Avocado Toast recipe on Days 4 and 5.
Day 1
Breakfast (407 calories, 33 g protein)
- 1 serving Broccoli & Parmesan Cheese Omelet
A.M. Snack (30 calories, 0 g protein)
- 1 medium plum
Lunch (402 calories, 16 g protein)
P.M. Snack (42 calories, 1 g protein)
- 1 kiwi
Dinner (319 calories, 26 g protein)
- 1 serving Citrus Poached Salmon with Asparagus
- 1/2 cup Easy Brown Rice
Meal-Prep Tip: Consider making a double batch of Easy Brown Rice so you'll have enough to have for dinner on Day 2. Freeze any leftovers for up to 6 months.
Daily Totals: 1,200 calories, 77 g protein, 135 g carbohydrates, 22 g fiber, 41 g fat, 1,598 mg sodium
Day 2
Breakfast (194 calories, 18 g protein)
- 1 cup raspberries
- 2/3 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 Tbsp. sliced almonds
Top raspberries with yogurt and almonds.
A.M. Snack (45 calories, 1 g protein)
- 1 kiwi
Lunch (519 calories, 34 g protein)
Dinner (471 calories, 11 g protein)
- 1 serving Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry
Daily Totals: 1,228 calories, 64 g protein, 130 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1,315 mg sodium
Day 3
Breakfast (239 calories, 26 g protein)
- 1 cup raspberries
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 Tbsp. sliced almonds
Top raspberries with yogurt and almonds.
A.M. Snack (64 calories, 1 g protein)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (519 calories, 34 g protein)
P.M. Snack (42 calories, 1 g protein)
- 1 kiwi
Dinner (348 calories, 24 g protein)
- 1 serving Asian Beef Noodle Bowl
Daily Totals: 1,212 calories, 87 g protein, 112 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 47 g fat, 1,265 mg sodium
Day 4
Breakfast (230 calories, 11 g protein)
- 1 serving Egg Salad Avocado Toast
A.M. Snack (64 calories, 1 g protein)
- 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (519 calories, 34 g protein)
P.M. Snack (62 calories, 1 g protein)
- 1 medium orange
Dinner (351 calories, 33 g protein)
- 1 serving Spicy Jerk Shrimp
Daily Totals: 1,225 calories, 81 g protein, 116 g carbohydrates, 26 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1,502 mg sodium
Day 5
Breakfast (230 calories, 11 g protein)
- 1 serving Egg Salad Avocado Toast
A.M. Snack (84 calories, 2 g protein)
- 2 kiwis
Lunch (519 calories, 34 g protein)
P.M. Snack (64 calories, 1 g protein)
- 1 cup raspberries
Dinner (318 calories, 26 g protein)
- 1 serving Zucchini Parmesan
Daily Totals: 1,215 calories, 74 g protein, 106 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 58 g fat, 1,740 mg sodium
Day 6
Breakfast (272 calories, 27 g protein)
- 1 cup raspberries
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 Tbsp. sliced almonds
Top raspberries with yogurt and almonds.
A.M. Snack (42 calories, 1 g protein)
- 1 kiwi
Lunch (387 calories, 14 g protein)
- 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
- 1 medium orange
P.M. Snack (100 calories, 8 g protein)
- 1 cups edamame (in pods), sprinkled with coarse sea salt to taste
Dinner (416 calories, 41 g protein)
- 1 serving Garlic-Lime Pork with Farro & Spinach
- 2 servings Tangy Broccoli with Almonds
Daily Totals: 1,217 calories, 90 g protein, 136 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 39 g fat, 1,278 mg sodium
Day 7
Breakfast (212 calories, 8 g protein)
- 1 servingTwo-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
- 1/2 cup raspberries
- 1 Tbsp. maple syrup
A.M. Snack (97 calories, 12 g protein)
- 1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt with 1 plum, chopped
Lunch (325 calories, 18 g protein)
- 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets
P.M. Snack (151 calories, 5 g protein)
- 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
- 1/4 avocado, mashed
- Top toast with avocado and season with a pinch each of salt, pepper and crushed red pepper.
Dinner (422 calories, 27 calories)
- 1 serving Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
- 1 serving Broiled Mango to enjoy after dinner
Daily Totals: 1,208 calories, 70 g protein, 144 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 41 g fat, 1,743 mg sodium.