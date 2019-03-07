High-Protein Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

High-protein foods combine with other healthy ingredients to create a weekly meal plan for weight loss that will actually keep you feeling full and satisfied all day long.

Protein does your body a lot of good. It builds healthy cells and repairs ones that are damaged, keeps your immune system in tip-top shape and helps you to feel full and satisfied after a meal, making weight loss easier. When trying to lose weight, adding in protein to each meal and snack helps make eating fewer calories possible.

n this 1,200-calorie meal plan, high-protein foods (like salmon, chicken, edamame, eggs and chickpeas) fill the meals and snacks with healthy, high-quality protein, providing well over the minimum recommendation of 50 grams of protein per day. Deliciously prepared and paired with other healthy foods to keep things balanced (like vegetables, fruits, whole grains and healthy fats), these tasty meals and snacks come together to create a weekly meal plan for weight loss that will actually keep you feeling full and satisfied all day long-not starved. Don't miss the helpful meal-prep notes that outline the steps you can do ahead of time over the weekend to prepare for your week ahead.

How to Meal-Prep for Your Week of Meals:

1. Make the Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl and refrigerate individual portions in separate meal-prep containers to have for lunch on Days 2, 3, 4 and 5.

2. Hard-boil and refrigerate 2 eggs to have for breakfast in the Egg Salad Avocado Toast recipe on Days 4 and 5.

Day 1

4552595.jpg

Breakfast (407 calories, 33 g protein)

1 serving Broccoli & Parmesan Cheese Omelet

A.M. Snack (30 calories, 0 g protein)

1 medium plum

Lunch (402 calories, 16 g protein)

1 serving Butternut Squash Soup with Avocado & Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (42 calories, 1 g protein)

1 kiwi

Dinner (319 calories, 26 g protein)

Meal-Prep Tip: Consider making a double batch of Easy Brown Rice so you'll have enough to have for dinner on Day 2. Freeze any leftovers for up to 6 months.

Daily Totals: 1,200 calories, 77 g protein, 135 g carbohydrates, 22 g fiber, 41 g fat, 1,598 mg sodium

Day 2

veggies and rice in bowls with a side of fresh spinach

Breakfast (194 calories, 18 g protein)

1 cup raspberries

2/3 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. sliced almonds

Top raspberries with yogurt and almonds.

A.M. Snack (45 calories, 1 g protein)

1 kiwi

Lunch (519 calories, 34 g protein)

1 serving Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

Dinner (471 calories, 11 g protein)

1 serving Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry

Daily Totals: 1,228 calories, 64 g protein, 130 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1,315 mg sodium

Day 3

plate of delicious-looking high-protein meal

Breakfast (239 calories, 26 g protein)

1 cup raspberries

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. sliced almonds

Top raspberries with yogurt and almonds.

A.M. Snack (64 calories, 1 g protein)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (519 calories, 34 g protein)

1 serving Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

P.M. Snack (42 calories, 1 g protein)

1 kiwi

Dinner (348 calories, 24 g protein)

1 serving Asian Beef Noodle Bowl

Daily Totals: 1,212 calories, 87 g protein, 112 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 47 g fat, 1,265 mg sodium

Day 4

spicy jerk shrimp and pineapple on a sheet pan

Breakfast (230 calories, 11 g protein)

1 serving Egg Salad Avocado Toast

A.M. Snack (64 calories, 1 g protein)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (519 calories, 34 g protein)

1 serving Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

P.M. Snack (62 calories, 1 g protein)

1 medium orange

Dinner (351 calories, 33 g protein)

1 serving Spicy Jerk Shrimp

Daily Totals: 1,225 calories, 81 g protein, 116 g carbohydrates, 26 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1,502 mg sodium

Day 5

Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

Breakfast (230 calories, 11 g protein)

1 serving Egg Salad Avocado Toast

A.M. Snack (84 calories, 2 g protein)

2 kiwis

Lunch (519 calories, 34 g protein)

1 serving Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

P.M. Snack (64 calories, 1 g protein)

1 cup raspberries

Dinner (318 calories, 26 g protein)

1 serving Zucchini Parmesan

Daily Totals: 1,215 calories, 74 g protein, 106 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 58 g fat, 1,740 mg sodium

Day 6

Garlic-Lime Pork with Farro & Spinach

Breakfast (272 calories, 27 g protein)

1 cup raspberries

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. sliced almonds

Top raspberries with yogurt and almonds.

A.M. Snack (42 calories, 1 g protein)

1 kiwi

Lunch (387 calories, 14 g protein)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (100 calories, 8 g protein)

1 cups edamame (in pods), sprinkled with coarse sea salt to taste

Dinner (416 calories, 41 g protein)

Daily Totals: 1,217 calories, 90 g protein, 136 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 39 g fat, 1,278 mg sodium

Day 7

Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

Breakfast (212 calories, 8 g protein)

1 servingTwo-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

1/2 cup raspberries

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

A.M. Snack (97 calories, 12 g protein)

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt with 1 plum, chopped

Lunch (325 calories, 18 g protein)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (151 calories, 5 g protein)

1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted

1/4 avocado, mashed

Top toast with avocado and season with a pinch each of salt, pepper and crushed red pepper.

Dinner (422 calories, 27 calories)

1 serving Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

1 serving Broiled Mango to enjoy after dinner