In this 30-day low-carb diet meal plan, we show you what a healthy low-carb diet for weight loss looks like.

Low-carb diets are holding steady in the weight-loss world as the top diet for losing weight. And while some research suggests that a combination of a low-calorie and low-carb diet can be effective for weight loss, if you end up going too low in carbs, you can actually make weight loss harder for yourself. There are some strong arguments regarding how many carbs in a low-carb diet actually make it effective for weight loss, but the truth is you don't have to go as low as the keto and Whole30 diets suggest to get weight-loss benefits. In this 30-day low-carb diet meal plan, we show you what a healthy low-carb diet for weight loss looks like, with a full month of delicious low-carb breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack ideas.

When you cut carbs from your diet (like whole grains, legumes, certain fruits and starchy vegetables), you also end up cutting fiber, as those carb-containing foods provide the majority of fiber in the diet. Since fiber helps keep you feeling full and satisfied after meals, we want to be sure you're still getting enough each day. Plus, carbohydrates themselves provide a lot of important nutrients, some of which are really difficult to get from other foods (like vitamin D and calcium found in dairy products). With that in mind, we kept this meal plan low in carbs but not so low that you'd miss out on these important nutrients. You'll still see healthy carb-containing foods in this plan (like fruit, Greek yogurt and beans) along with healthy low-carb foods (like lean protein and healthy fats) that combine to create an easy-to-to follow 30-day low-carb meal plan for weight loss.

30-Day Low-Carb Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

Whether you follow this meal plan exactly as it's laid out or simply use it as an inspirational guide for following a healthy low-carb diet, we're sure you'll find it helpful. Couple this healthy meal plan with regular exercise and you're on track to lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.

Week 1

How to Meal-Prep for Your Week of Meals:

Make the Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins. Wrap airtight and refrigerate in a large reusable bag (To buy: amazon.com, $20 for 1) to have for breakfast on Days 2 and 3. Freeze the remaining muffins to have later in the month. To reheat, remove plastic wrap, wrap in a paper towel and microwave on High for 30 to 45 seconds. Prep the Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice recipe to have for lunch on Days 2, 3, 4 and 5. Store in an air-tight container to keep fresh all week long. (To buy: amazon.com, $26 for 5—you'll use these every single week this month!)

Day 1

Shrimp Scampi Zoodles

Breakfast: 1 serving Low-Carb Bacon & Broccoli Egg Burrito (259 calories, 10 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 medium orange (62 calories, 15 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Chipotle-Cheddar Broiled Avocado Halves (1/2 avocado) and 2 cups mixed greens with 2 Tbsp. vinaigrette (340 calories, 14 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1/2 cup raspberries (32 calories, 7 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Shrimp Scampi Zoodles with 1 (3-inch) slice whole-wheat baguette, toasted and drizzled with 1 tsp. olive oil (508 calories, 47 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,201 calories, 56 g protein, 94 g carbohydrates, 23 g fiber, 71 g fat, 1,859 mg sodium.

Day 2

Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

Breakfast: 1 serving Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins and 3/4 cup raspberries (252 calories, 26 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 medium orange (62 calories, 15 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice (298 calories, 15 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 2 plums (61 calories, 15 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Pork Chops with Garlicky Broccoli (543 calories, 20 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,215 calories, 59 g protein, 92 g carbohydrates, 26 g fiber, 73 g fat, 1,635 mg sodium.

Day 3

Chicken Florentine

Breakfast: 1 serving Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins and 1 medium orange (266 calories, 30 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 3/4 cup raspberries with 1/4 cup dollop of whole-milk plain Greek yogurt (110 calories, 14 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice (298 calories, 15 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 12 almonds (92 calories, 3 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Chicken Florentine served over 2 cups cooked spaghetti squash (459 calories, 29 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,224 calories, 73 g protein, 91 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 63 g fat, 1,459 mg sodium.

Day 4

3 Ways to Limit Processed Foods (& The Ones You Should Keep In Your Diet)

Breakfast: 1 cup raspberries topped with 1/2 cup whole-milk plain Greek yogurt & 1 Tbsp. each shredded unsweetened coconut & slivered almonds (260 calories, 23 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup red grapes and 1 oz. Cheddar cheese (218 calories, 28 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice (298 calories, 15 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 plum (30 calories, 8 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Superfood Chopped Salad with Creamy Garlic Dressing (409 calories, 19 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,216 calories, 70 g protein, 92 g carbohydrates, 24 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,272 mg sodium.

Day 5

Asian Beef and Cabbage Salad

Breakfast: 1 cup raspberries topped with 1/2 cup whole-milk plain Greek yogurt & 1 Tbsp. each shredded unsweetened coconut & slivered almonds (260 calories, 23 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 medium apple and 1 oz. Cheddar cheese (209 calories, 26 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice (298 calories, 15 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 cup red grapes and 12 almonds (145 calories, 17 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Asian Beef and Cabbage Salad and 1 medium orange (300 calories, 32 g carbs)

Meal-Prep Tip: Refrigerate 1 serving of the dinner salad to have for lunch on Day 6.

Daily Totals: 1,211 calories, 61 g protein, 113 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 62 g fat, 1,471 mg sodium.

Day 6

Hummus-Crusted Chicken

Breakfast: 1 serving Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes topped with 1 Tbsp. maple syrup & 1/2 cup blueberries (260 calories, 48 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 oz. Cheddar cheese (115 calories, 6 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Asian Beef and Cabbage Salad with 1 medium orange (300 calories, 32 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium apple (95 calories, 25 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Hummus-Crusted Chicken with 1 serving Balsamic & Parmesan Broccoli (436 calories, 16 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,206 calories, 81 g protein, 123 g carbohydrates, 22 g fiber, 48 g fat, 1,493 mg sodium.

Day 7

spaghetti squash with roasted tomatoes beans and almond pesto

Breakfast: 1 serving Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes topped with 1 Tbsp. maple syrup & 1/2 cup blueberries (260 calories, 48 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 2 plums (61 calories, 15 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps (436 calories, 21 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 8 almonds (62 calories, 2 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Spaghetti Squash with Roasted Tomatoes, Beans & Almond Pesto (400 calories, 37 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,218 calories, 50 g protein, 124 g carbohydrates, 24 g fiber, 65 g fat, 1,198 mg sodium.

Week 2

How to Meal-Prep for Your Week of Meals:

Make the Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins to have for a grab-and-go breakfast on Days 8, 9 and 11 of this week. Store in a large air-tight reusable bag to keep fresh (To buy: amazon.com, $20 for 1). Wrap the remaining omelets individually in plastic wrap and freeze. You'll be having these again for breakfasts in Week 3. Make the Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese to have for lunch this week on Days 9, 10, 11 and 12. Prepare the recipe fully and refrigerate in separate meal-prep containers until ready to eat. (Use the same air-tight meal prep containers from Week 1—To buy: amazon.com, $26 for 5-pack.)

Day 8

Korean Steak, Kimchi & Cauliflower Rice Bowls

Breakfast: 1 serving (2 mini omelets) Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins and 1 medium orange (273 calories, 20 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup blackberries (62 calories, 14 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad (360 calories, 30 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium apple (95 calories, 25 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Korean Steak, Kimchi & Cauliflower Rice Bowls (414 calories, 20 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,204 calories, 60 g protein, 109 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 63 g fat, 1,531 mg sodium.

Day 9

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach

Breakfast: 1 serving (2 mini omelets) Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins and 1 medium orange (273 calories, 20 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup raspberries topped with 1/4 cup whole-milk plain Greek yogurt & 1 tsp. chia seeds (143 calories, 19 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese (216 calories, 16 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium apple and 6 almonds (141 calories, 27 calories)

Dinner: 1 serving One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach with 1 (3-inch) slice whole-wheat baguette, toasted and drizzled with 1 tsp. olive oil (448 calories, 45 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,220 calories, 78 g protein, 126 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,916 mg sodium.

Day 10

Guacamole Chicken

Breakfast: 1 serving Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes topped with 1 Tbsp. maple syrup & 1 cup blackberries (238 calories, 41 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 2 plums and 12 almonds (153 calories, 18 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese and 1 medium orange (278 calories, 31 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 3 cups air-popped popcorn drizzled with 1 tsp. olive oil & a pinch of salt (135 calories, 18 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Guacamole Chicken with 1 serving Mexican Cauliflower Rice (397 calories, 13 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,201 calories, 64 g protein, 122 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,531 mg sodium.

Day 11

Walnut Rosemary Crusted Salmon

Breakfast: 1 serving (2 mini omelets) Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins and 1 medium orange (273 calories, 20 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup blackberries and 10 almonds (139 calories, 17 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese and 1 medium apple (311 calories, 41 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium pear (101 calories, 27 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,213 calories, 69 g protein, 117 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 59 g fat, 1,558 mg sodium.

Day 12

containers of spiralized zuccini noodles and sauce

Breakfast: 1 serving Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes topped with 1 Tbsp. maple syrup & 1 cup blackberries (238 calories, 41 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 medium pear and 10 almonds (179 calories, 30 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese (216 calories, 16 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium apple and 1 1/2 oz. Cheddar cheese (266 calories, 26 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Cauliflower Mac & Cheese with 1/4 cup peas & 1 sliced cooked bacon mixed in (316 calories, 16 g carbs)

Meal-Prep Tip: Refrigerate 1 serving of the mac & cheese with peas & bacon to have for lunch on Day 13.

Daily Totals: 1,215 calories, 59 g protein, 129 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 58 g fat, 1,568 mg sodium.

Day 13

Broiled Ginger-Lime Chicken

Breakfast: 1 cup raspberries topped with 1/2 cup whole-milk plain Greek yogurt, 1 tsp. chia seeds & 1 Tbsp. each shredded unsweetened coconut & slivered almonds (277 calories, 24 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 medium orange (62 calories, 15 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Cauliflower Mac & Cheese with 1/4 cup peas and 1 sliced cooked bacon mixed in (316 calories, 16 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium apple and 1 oz. Cheddar cheese (209 calories, 26 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Broiled Ginger-Lime Chicken with 1 serving Tequila Guacamole (336 calories, 10 g carbs)

Meal-Prep Tip: Refrigerate 1 serving of the chicken and guacamole to have for lunch on Day 14.

Daily Totals: 1,200 calories, 64 g protein, 92 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 69 g fat, 1,469 mg sodium.

Day 14

5969602.jpg

A.M. Snack: 1 cup raspberries topped with 1/3 cup whole-milk plain Greek yogurt & 1 tsp. chia seeds (162 calories, 20 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Broiled Ginger-Lime Chicken with 1 serving Tequila Guacamole (336 calories, 10 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium orange (62 calories, 15 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup with 1 (3-inch) slice whole-wheat baguette (355 calories, 65 g carbs)

Meal-Prep Tip: Refrigerate 2 servings of the soup to have for lunch on Day 15. Freeze 3 single servings of the soup in individual containers to have for lunch on Days 20, 21 and 29.

Daily Totals: 1,200 calories, 66 g protein, 125 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 54 g fat, 2,318 mg sodium.

week 3

How to Meal-Prep for Your Week of Meals:

Refrigerate leftovers from the Roasted Chickens recipes to use for dinner on Days 17 and 19. Store in an air-tight meal-prep container to keep fresh (To buy: amazon.com, $ for 1 large). You'll use 3 cups cooked chicken in the Cherry Chicken Lettuce Wraps recipe and another 3 cups in the Zucchini Enchiladas recipe. Prepare the Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame to have for lunch on Days 16, 17, 18 and 19. Keep the cabbage mixture and dressing for the Spicy Cabbage Slaw separate and wait to combine until ready to eat. Use precooked frozen shrimp and wait to defrost the shrimp until you're ready to eat rather than all at once, and wait to add the avocado too. This will help keep the shrimp tasting fresh and the avocado from browning. (Store in the same air-tight meal prep containers from Week 1—To buy: amazon.com, $26 for 5.) You'll be having the Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins for breakfasts again this week on Days 15, 16 and 18. To reheat, remove plastic wrap, wrap in a paper towel and microwave each omelet on High for 20 to 30 seconds. Take them to-go in a smaller reusable bag (To buy: amazon.com, $12 for 1.) Make the Citrus Vinaigrette to have throughout the week. For easy clean up and storage make the dressing in a mason jar. (To buy: amazon.com, $14 for 4)

Day 15

Roasted Chicken

Breakfast: 1 serving (2 mini omelets) Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins and 1 medium orange (273 calories, 20 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 3/4 cup raspberries topped with 1/4 cup whole-milk plain Greek yogurt (110 calories, 14 g carbs)

Lunch: 2 servings (3 cups) Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup (350 calories, 53 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium pear (101 calories, 27 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Roasted Chicken and 1 serving Cauliflower Risotto (383 calories, 11 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,217 calories, 79 g protein, 125 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 47 g fat, 2,597 mg sodium.

Day 16

Taco-Stuffed Zucchini

Breakfast: 1 serving (2 mini omelets) Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins and 1 medium orange (273 calories, 20 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 3/4 cup raspberries topped with 1/4 cup whole-milk plain Greek yogurt (110 calories, 14 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame (364 calories, 20 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium apple (95 calories, 25 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Taco-Stuffed Zucchini (367 calories, 14 g carbs)

Meal-Prep Tip: Hard-boil 3 eggs and refrigerate to have for snacks on Days 17 and 20.

Daily Totals: 1,208 calories, 77 g protein, 93 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 62 g fat, 1,473 mg sodium.

Day 17

Cherry Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Breakfast: 1 cup raspberries topped with 1/2 cup whole-milk plain Greek yogurt & 1 Tbsp. each shredded unsweetened coconut & slivered almonds (260 calories, 23 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 hard-boiled egg seasoned with a pinch each of salt & pepper (78 calories, 20 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame (364 calories, 20 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium pear (101 calories, 27 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Cherry Chicken Lettuce Wraps and 10 seeded crackers (377 calories, 27 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,180 calories, 82 g protein, 97 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 54 g fat, 1,165 mg sodium.

Day 18

Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame

Breakfast: 1 serving (2 mini omelets) Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins and 1 medium orange (273 calories, 20 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1/2 cup raspberries and 10 almonds (109 calories, 10 carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame (364 calories, 20 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium apple (95 calories, 25 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash and 2 cups mixed greens with 2 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette (371 calories, 28 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,212 calories, 61 g protein, 103 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,510 mg sodium.

Day 19

Zucchini Enchiladas

Breakfast: 1 cup raspberries topped with 1/2 cup whole-milk plain Greek yogurt & 1 Tbsp. each shredded unsweetened coconut & slivered almonds (260 calories, 23 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 medium apple (95 calories, 25 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame (364 calories, 20 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 plum (61 calories, 15 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Zucchini Enchiladas (443 calories, 12 g carbs)

Meal-Prep Tip: Defrost 2 servings of the Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup overnight in the refrigerator to have for lunch on Days 20 & 21.

Daily Totals: 1,222 calories, 72 g protein, 94 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 66 g fat, 668 mg sodium.

Day 20

Classic Beef Stroganoff

Meal-Prep Tip: Start the Classic Beef Stroganoff in the slow cooker in the morning. Cook it on the Low setting so it'll be ready in time for dinner (8-10 hours).

Breakfast: 1 serving Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins and 1 cup raspberries (268 calories, 30 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 2 hard-boiled eggs seasoned with a pinch each of salt & pepper (156 calories, 1 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup and 2 cups mixed greens with 2 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette (324 calories, 31 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium pear and 1 oz. Cheddar cheese (216 calories, 28 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Classic Beef Stroganoff (257 calories, 14 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,220 calories, 66 g protein, 104 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 65 g fat, 2,049 mg sodium.

Day 21

Pork Chops with Balsamic Sweet Onions

Breakfast: 1 serving "Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa (285 calories, 14 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 3/4 cup raspberries (48 calories, 11 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup and 2 cups mixed greens with 2 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette (324 calories, 31 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 15 almonds (116 calories, 4 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,197 calories, 56 g protein, 108 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 65 g fat, 2,185 mg sodium.

week 4

How to Meal-Prep for Your Week of Meals

Make the Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce to have for lunch on Days 23, 24, 25 and 26. (Store in the same air-tight meal prep containers from Week 1—To buy: amazon.com, $26 for 5.) Hard-boil 3 eggs for the Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps for lunch on Day 22. Refrigerate in a reusable bag. (To buy: amazon.com, $12 for 1) Make the Citrus Vinaigrette to have throughout the week. For easy clean up and storage make the dressing in a mason jar. (To buy: amazon.com, $14 for 4)

Day 22

Speedy Crab Cakes

Breakfast: 1 serving Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes topped with 1 Tbsp. maple syrup & 1 cup blueberries (260 calories, 49 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 medium plum (30 calories, 8 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps (436 calories, 21 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 cup raspberries (64 calories, 15 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Speedy Crab Cakes over 2 cups mixed greens dressed in 2 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette (414 calories, 16 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,205 calories, 61 g protein, 108 g carbohydrates, 24 g fiber, 62 g fat, 1,377 mg sodium.

Day 23

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

Breakfast: 1 serving Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins and 1 cup raspberries (268 calories, 30 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 2 plums and 6 almonds (107 calories, 17 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce (351 calories, 14 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium orange (62 calories, 15 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers and 1 serving Oven Sweet Potato Fries (430 calories, 31 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,217 calories, 70 g protein, 107 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 62 g fat, 1,517 mg sodium.

Day 24

White Bean-Sage Cauliflower Gnocchi

Breakfast: 1 serving Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins and 1 cup raspberries (268 calories, 30 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 oz. Cheddar cheese (115 calories, 1 g carb)

Lunch: 1 serving Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce (351 calories, 14 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1/2 cup blueberries (42 calories, 11 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,206 calories, 55 g protein, 97 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 69 g fat, 1,527 mg sodium.

Day 25

Taco Spaghetti Squash Boats

Breakfast: 1 cup raspberries topped with 1/2 cup whole-milk plain Greek yogurt & 1 Tbsp. shredded unsweetened coconut (221 calories, 21 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 plum (30 calories, 8 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce (351 calories, 14 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 3/4 cup blueberries (63 calories, 16 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Taco Spaghetti Squash Boats (553 calories, 28 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,218 calories, 72 g protein, 87 g carbohydrates, 26 g fiber, 70 g fat, 1,189 mg sodium.

Day 26

Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

Breakfast: 1 serving Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins and 3/4 cup raspberries (252 calories, 26 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 medium pear (101 calories, 27 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce (351 calories, 14 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium orange (62 calories, 15 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados and 2 cups mixed greens with 2 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette (442 calories, 15 g carbs)

Meal-Prep Tip: Hard-boil 4 eggs and refrigerate to have for snacks on Days 27 and 28.

Daily Totals: 1,208 calories, 61 g protein, 98 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 70 g fat, 1,320 mg sodium.

Day 27

Vegan Butternut Squash Soup

Breakfast: 1 cup raspberries topped with 1 cup whole-milk plain Greek yogurt & 1 Tbsp. shredded unsweetened coconut (344 calories, 26 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 plum (30 calories, 8 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad (360 calories, 30 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 2 hard-boiled eggs seasoned with salt & pepper to taste (156 calories, 1 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Vegan Butternut Squash Soup and 2 cups mixed greens with 2 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette (332 calories, 18 g carbs)

Meal-Prep Tip: Refrigerate 2 servings of the soup to have for lunch on Days 28 and 30.

Daily Totals: 1,223 calories, 52 g protein, 83 g carbohydrates, 29 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,331 mg sodium.

Day 28

Spaghetti Squash Shrimp Scampi

Breakfast: 1 serving Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins and 1 cup raspberries (268 calories, 30 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 medium pear (101 calories, 27 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Vegan Butternut Squash Soup and 2 cups mixed greens with 2 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette (332 calories, 18 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 2 hard-boiled eggs seasoned with salt & pepper to taste (156 calories, 1 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Spaghetti Squash Shrimp Scampi (350 calories, 18 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,207 calories, 51 g protein, 94 g carbohydrates, 26 g fiber, 72 g fat, 1,742 mg sodium.

week 5 weight loss

How to Meal-Prep for Your Week of Meals

1. Hard-boil 2 eggs and refrigerate for a snack on Day 30. Refrigerate in a reusable bag. (To buy: amazon.com, $12 for 1)

Day 29

Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts

Breakfast: 1 serving "Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa (285 calories, 14 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 cup raspberries (64 calories, 15 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup with 1 (3-inch) slice whole-wheat baguette (355 calories, 65 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 1 medium orange (62 calories, 15 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts (453 calories, 14 g carbohydrates)

Daily Totals: 1,219 calories, 78 g protein, 124 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 50 g fat, 2,347 mg sodium.

Day 30

Taco Stuffed Avocados

Breakfast: 1 serving Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins and 1 cup raspberries (268 calories, 30 g carbs)

A.M. Snack: 1 oz. Cheddar cheese (115 calories, 1 g carbs)

Lunch: 1 serving Vegan Butternut Squash Soup with 1 (3-inch) slice whole-wheat baguette (363 calories, 52 g carbs)

P.M. Snack: 2 hard-boiled eggs seasoned with salt & pepper to taste (156 calories, 1 g carbs)

Dinner: 1 serving Taco Stuffed Avocados (324 calories, 16 g carbs)

Daily Totals: 1,225 calories, 50 g protein, 100 g carbohydrates, 25 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,900 mg sodium.

You Did It!