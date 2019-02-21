30-Day Spring Kitchen Reset Challenge

Try this spring kitchen reset challenge to eat more fresh foods this month.

Jessica Ball, M.S., R.D.
Updated February 12, 2020
Spring is a great time to reset and reorganize, in your kitchen and beyond. Clean up your pantry and your diet with our 30-Day Spring Kitchen Clean-Out challenge. It includes an easy-to-follow calendar, packed with tips and tricks to simplify your eating routine, plus healthy recipes to match. Accomplish a small goal each day to get more fresh foods in your diet and transform and organize your kitchen.

Credit: Agnieszka Marcinska / EyeEm/Getty Images

Credit: Getty Images/d3sign

Credit: Ted and Chelsea Cavanaugh

https://static.onecms.io/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2019/03/07202322/spring-meal-plan-960.jpg

Credit: Getty Images/Claudia Totir

