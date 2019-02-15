1,400-Calorie Meal Plan: High-Protein
High-protein foods combine with other healthy ingredients to create a weekly meal plan for weight loss that will actually keep you feeling full and satisfied all day long.
Protein does your body a lot of good. It builds healthy cells and repairs ones that are damaged, keeps your immune system in tip-top shape, and helps you to feel full and satisfied after a meal, making weight loss easier. In this 1,400-calorie meal plan, high-protein foods (like salmon, chicken, edamame, eggs and chickpeas) fill the meals and snacks with healthy, high-quality protein, providing well over the minimum recommendation of 50 grams of protein per day. Deliciously prepared and paired with other healthy foods to keep things balanced (like vegetables, fruits, whole grains and healthy fats), these tasty meals and snacks come together to create a weekly meal plan for weight loss that will actually keep you feeling full and satisfied all day long. Don't miss the helpful meal-prep notes that outline the steps you can do ahead of time over the weekend to prepare for your week ahead.
How to Meal-Prep for Your Week of Meals:
- 1. Make theMediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowland refrigerate individual portions in separatemeal-prep containersto have for lunch on Days 2, 3, 4 and 5.
- 2. Prep 2 servings of thePeanut-Butter Protein Overnight Oatsrecipe through Step 1 and refrigerate to have for breakfast on Days 2 and 3.
- 3. Hard-boil and refrigerate 2 eggs to have for breakfast in theEgg Salad Avocado Toastrecipe on Days 4 and 5.
Day 1
Breakfast (407 calories, 33 g protein)
• 1 serving Broccoli & Parmesan Cheese Omelet
A.M. Snack (62 calories, 1 g protein)
• 1 medium orange
Lunch (402 calories, 16 g protein)
• 1 serving Butternut Squash Soup with Avocado & Chickpeas
P.M. Snack (84 calories, 2 g protein)
• 2 kiwis
Dinner (432 calories, 29 g protein)
• 1 serving Citrus Poached Salmon with Asparagus
• 1 cup Easy Brown Rice
Meal-Prep Tip: Consider making a double batch of Easy Brown Rice so you'll have enough to have for dinner on Day 2.
Daily Totals: 1,387 calories, 80 g protein, 176 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 42 g fat, 1,605 mg sodium
Day 2
Breakfast (368 calories, 13 g protein)
• 1 serving Peanut-Butter Protein Overnight Oats
A.M. Snack (45 calories, 1 g protein)
• 1 kiwi
Lunch (519 calories, 34 g protein)
Dinner (471 calories, 11 g protein)
• 1 serving Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry
Daily Totals: 1,403 calories, 59 g protein, 170 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 55 g fat, 1,160 mg sodium
Day 3
Breakfast (368 calories, 13 g protein)
• 1 serving Peanut-Butter Protein Overnight Oats
A.M. Snack (64 calories, 1 g protein)
• 1 cup raspberries
Lunch (519 calories, 34 g protein)
P.M. Snack (84 calories, 2 g protein)
• 2 medium kiwis
Dinner (348 calories, 24 g protein)
• 1 serving Asian Beef Noodle Bowl
Daily Totals: 1,383 calories, 75 g protein, 159 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 52 g fat, 1,424 mg sodium
Day 4
Breakfast (230 calories, 11 g protein)
• 1 serving Egg Salad Avocado Toast
A.M. Snack (118 calories, 7 g protein)
- 1 cup raspberries
- 1/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tsp. honey
Top raspberries with yogurt and honey.
Lunch (519 calories, 34 g protein)
P.M. Snack (62 calories, 1 g protein)
• 1 medium orange
Dinner (464 calories, 36 g protein)
• 1 serving Spicy Jerk Shrimp
• 1/2 cup Easy Brown Rice
Meal-Prep Tip: Freeze any leftover Easy Brown Rice in individual 1/2-cup servings.
Daily Totals: 1,393 calories, 89 g protein, 147 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,527 mg sodium
Day 5
Breakfast (230 calories, 11 g protein)
• 1 serving Egg Salad Avocado Toast
A.M. Snack (42 calories, 1 g protein)
• 1 kiwi
Lunch (519 calories, 34 g protein)
P.M. Snack (64 calories, 1 g protein)
• 1 cup raspberries
Dinner (553 calories, 30 g protein)
• 1 serving Taco Spaghetti Squash Boats
Daily Totals: 1,408 calories, 77 g protein, 101 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 80 g fat, 1,735 mg sodium
Day 6
Breakfast (315 calories, 27 g protein)
- 1 cup raspberries
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 Tbsp. sliced almonds
- 1 tsp. honey
Top raspberries with yogurt, almonds and honey.
A.M. Snack (84 calories, 2 g protein)
• 2 kiwis
Lunch (387 calories, 14 g protein)
• 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
• 1 medium orange
P.M. Snack (200 calories, 16 g protein)
• 2 cups edamame (in pods), sprinkled with coarse sea salt to taste
Dinner (416 calories, 41 g protein)
• 1 serving Garlic-Lime Pork with Farro & Spinach
• 2 servings Tangy Broccoli with Almonds
Daily Totals: 1,401 calories, 99 g protein, 167 g carbohydrates, 46 g fiber, 42 g fat, 1,310 mg sodium
Day 7
Breakfast (231 calories, 8 g protein)
- 1 servingTwo-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
- 3/4 cup raspberries
- 1 Tbsp. maple syrup
A.M. Snack (187 calories, 24 g protein)
• 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt with 3/4 cup raspberries & 1 tsp. honey
Lunch (325 calories, 18 g protein)
• 1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets
P.M. Snack (232 calories, 6 g protein)
- 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
- 1/2 avocado, mashed
- Top toast with avocado and season with a pinch each of salt, pepper and crushed red pepper.
Dinner (422 calories, 27 calories)
• 1 serving Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
• 1 serving Broiled Mango to enjoy after dinner
Daily Totals: 1,397 calories, 83 g protein, 156 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 52 g fat, 1,788 mg sodium.