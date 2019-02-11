1400-Calorie Meal Plan: Low Carb

Research suggest a combination of a low-calorie, low-carb diet can be an effective strategy for losing weight. In this 1,400-calorie meal plan, we combined these two diet principles to create a healthy take on a low-carb diet for weight loss.

Low-carb diets have taken center stage as the go-to strategy for losing weight and staying healthy, with diets like Whole30, the ketogenic diet and Atkins reigning supreme. And while research does suggests that the combination of a low-calorie, low-carb diet can be an effective strategy for losing weight, you don't need to cut carbs as low as some of these trendy diets recommend in order to lose the weight. In fact, eating too few carbs can make weight loss harder, as you miss out on key nutrients (like fiber from whole grains, beans, fruits and vegetables) that can help you to feel full and satisfied on fewer calories. In this 1,400-calorie meal plan, we show you what a healthy, well-balanced take on a low-carb diet for weight loss looks like.

In this easy low-carb meal plan, we keep the carbs low (around 120 g carbs daily), but not so low that you'll miss out on those important nutrients. Plus, we made sure to include enough protein each day (well over the recommended 50 grams per day) to help you feel satisfied while cutting carbs and calories. And at 1,400 calories, this week of delicious low-carb meals and snacks puts you on track to lose a healthy and sustainable 1 to 2 pounds per week, without leaving you feeling deprived or starving. Get started with healthy weight loss today with this low-carb meal plan.

Looking for a lower calorie level plan? See this low-carb meal plan to lose weight at 1,200 calories.

Day 1

Spaghetti Squash & Chicken with Avocado Pesto

Breakfast (261 calories, 27 g carbohydrates)

1 serving (1/2 avocado) Chipotle-Cheddar Broiled Avocado Halves

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (158 calories, 15 g carbohydrates)

1/2 cup blueberries

15 almonds

Lunch (365 calories, 34 g carbohydrates)

1 serving (2/3 cup) Crunchy Confetti Tuna Salad

1 medium apple

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

Meal Prep Tip: Save a serving (2/3 cup) of the tuna salad to have for lunch on Day 2.

P.M. Snack (117 calories, 11 g carbohydrates)

2 medium celery stalks

1/4 cup hummus

Dinner (497 calories, 26 g carbohydrates)

1 serving (1 1/2 cups) Spaghetti Squash & Chicken with Avocado Pesto

Daily Totals: 1,397 calories, 67 g protein, 113 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 82 g fat, 1,607 mg sodium.

Day 2

Traditional Greek Salad

Breakfast (360 calories, 36 g carbohydrates)

3/4 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. shredded unsweetened coconut

1 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Top yogurt with coconut and almonds.

1 medium grapefruit, halved and sectioned

A.M. Snack (78 calories, 21 g carbohydrates)

3/4 cup grapes

Lunch (365 calories, 34 g carbohydrates)

1 serving (2/3 cup) Crunchy Confetti Tuna Salad

1 medium apple

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

P.M. Snack (154 calories, 5 g carbohydrates)

20 almonds

Dinner (451 calories, 32 g carbohydrates)

1 serving (1 1/4 cups) Traditional Greek Salad

1/4 cup hummus, topped with 2 tsp. olive oil & sprinkled with dried oregano to taste

1 small whole-wheat pita round

Daily Totals: 1,408 calories, 60 g protein, 129 g carbohydrates, 23 g fiber, 79 g fat, 1,538 mg sodium.

Day 3

Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

Breakfast (251 calories, 30 g carbohydrates)

1 Spinach & Egg Sweet Potato Toast

2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese to top the sweet potato toast

2 clementines

A.M. Snack (50 calories, 13 g carbohydrates)

1 medium bell pepper, cut into large strips

1/3 cup pico de gallo

Use pepper strips to scoop up pico de gallo.

Lunch (361 calories, 24 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Chicken-Salad Stuffed Avocados

1/2 cup grapes

Meal-Prep Tip: Save 1 serving of the chicken salad for lunch on Day 7.

P.M. Snack (232 calories, 15 g carbohydrates)

2 medium celery stalks

1/4 cup hummus

15 almonds

Dinner (447 calories, 23 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

Evening Snack (55 calories, 14 g carbohydrates)

1/2 cup Pineapple Nice Cream

Daily Totals: 1,395 calories, 78 g protein, 120 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 73 g fat, 1,852 mg sodium.

Day 4

Breakfast (360 calories, 36 g carbohydrates)

1 medium grapefruit, sectioned

3/4 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. shredded coconut

1 Tbsp. slivered almonds

A.M. Snack (52 calories, 14 g carbohydrates)

1/2 cup grapes

Lunch (323 calories, 15 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Cucumber Turkey Sub Sandwich

P.M. Snack (177 calories, 25 g carbohydrates)

1 cup blueberries

12 almonds

Dinner (494 calories, 25 g carbohydrates)

Meal Prep Tip: Save 1 cup of the carrot salad and 1 chicken thigh to have for lunch tomorrow.

Daily Totals: 1,406 calories, 81 g protein, 115 g carbohydrates, 21 g fiber, 76 g fat, 1,365 mg sodium.

Day 5

Breakfast (261 calories, 27 g carbohydrates)

1 serving (1/2 avocado) Chipotle-Cheddar Broiled Avocado Halves

2 clementines

A.M. Snack (209 calories, 26 g carbohydrates)

1 medium apple

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

Lunch (329 calories, 13 g carbohydrates)

P.M. Snack (180 calories, 25 g carbohydrates)

1 cup blueberries

1/4 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. shredded unsweetened coconut

Ground cinnamon, to taste

Dinner (410 calories, 34 g carbohydrates)

Daily Totals: 1,389 calories, 88 g protein, 125 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 66 g fat, 2,223 mg sodium.

Day 6

Breakfast (262 calories, 7 g carbohydrates)

1 serving (2 1/2 cups) Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Bacon & Eggs

A.M. Snack (153 calories, 25 g carbohydrates)

1/4 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup blueberries

Ground cinnamon, to taste

Combine yogurt and vanilla. Top the blueberries with the vanilla yogurt and cinnamon.

Lunch (358 calories, 24 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Cucumber Turkey Sub Sandwich

1 clementine

P.M. Snack (165 calories, 14 g carbohydrates)

1 medium bell pepper, cut into large strips

1/3 cup pico de gallo

Use pepper strips to scoop up pico de gallo.

1 oz. Cheddar cheese

Dinner (462 calories, 28 g carbohydrates)

1 slice Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Pizza

2 heaping cups mixed greens

2 Tbsp. grated carrot

2 tsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. red-wine vinegar

Pinch each of salt & pepper

Top greens with carrot and drizzle with oil and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper.

1 square dark chocolate to enjoy after dinner

Daily Totals: 1,398 calories, 78 g protein, 96 g carbohydrates, 18 g fiber, 82 g fat, 1,907 mg sodium.

Day 7

Breakfast (318 calories, 41 g carbohydrates)

2 Spinach & Egg Sweet Potato Toasts

2 clementines

A.M. Snack (42 calories, 11 g carbohydrates)

1/2 cup blueberries

Lunch (413 calories, 37 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Chicken-Salad Stuffed Avocados

1 cup grapes

P.M. Snack (196 calories, 16 g carbohydrates)

20 almonds

1/2 cup blueberries

Dinner (429 calories, 22 g carbohydrates)

Daily Totals: 1,399 calories, 75 g protein, 127 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 74 g fat, 1,711 mg sodium.