Because bagels aren't the only food that deserve to be bathed in that mouthwatering mixture of sesame and poppy seeds, garlic, onion and sea salt.

50 Ideas for Using Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel Seasoning

Sometimes, the grocery gods give us a solution to a problem we didn't even know we had.

Enter Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning. This blend is a divine mixture of black and white sesame seeds, dried minced garlic and onion, sea salt flakes and poppy seeds. The concoction's salty, savory flavors are reminiscent of your favorite bagel variety but jive with a lot more than the crusts of white bread.

cauliflower everything bagels

Pictured Recipe: Cauliflower Everything Bagels

In fact, Everything but the Bagel has such mass appeal that it has garnered a cult-like following on social media (read: nearly 32,000 dedicated posts on Instagram).

EBTB's just the thing for elevating eggs, roasted veggies, any Panko-crusted protein, flat breads and more. It'll also add a satisfying subtle crunch to soft foods like avocado or creamy dips and dressings. It is, for lack of a better word, everything.

Look for Everything But the Bagel in a 2.3-ounce bottle in the spice aisle at Trader Joe's for $1.99. Then, turn to this list of our 50 favorite ways to use it for endless inspiration.

Chickpea & Potato Hash

1. Hash Browns

Bagels aren't the only breakfast food that pair well with garlic, onion, sesame seeds and poppy seeds. The seasoning will make your next batch of crispy potatoes sing.

2. Grilled Salmon

For a four-ingredient dinner in under 10 minutes, drizzle salmon fillets with olive oil, lemon juice and a generous amount of Everything But the Bagel before tossing on the grill.

3. Shakshuka

This single-skillet Middle Eastern breakfast dish combines tomato sauce, poached eggs, onions and spices like chili pepper, cumin and paprika. Everything but the Bagel will marry its bright, spicy flavors and add a little extra crunch, too.

4. Butternut Squash Soup

The nutty, garlicky bagel spice blend needs to be added to your arsenal of fast flavoring ideas for easy weeknight soup recipes, like butternut squash or zucchini basil.

5. Cornbread

Traditionalists can add a dash to cornbread batter before baking; adventurous eaters can add a layer of jalapeño cream cheese and then sprinkle EBTB over the top when it's finished cooking.

Everything Bagel Avocado Toast

Pictured Recipe: Everything Bagel Avocado Toast

6. Avocado Toast

Avocado and Everything But the Bagel are a perfect pair. Get your fix by following this easy recipe for Everything Bagel Avocado Toast (it takes five minutes flat). For extra protein, add a sunny side up egg on top.

salad with chicken tenders and side of honey mustard

Pictured recipe: Homemade Chicken Tenders with Everything Bagel Seasoning over Salad

7. Breaded Chicken Tenders

Here's a way to take homemade chicken tenders up a notch: Bread chicken strips with a mixture of Panko and Everything But the Bagel before crisping them up in the oven or air fryer. Dip in honey mustard or marinara, or finish with a simple squeeze of lemon juice.

8. Cauliflower Rice

TJ's seasoning will add a delicious dose of crunchy umami flavor to your next cauliflower rice bowl. Pair with stir-fried veggies, tofu and peanut-ginger sauce.

9. Shortbread

Shake things up at your next cookie swap by sprinkling shortbread cookie dough with Everything But the Bagel before they go in the oven. The salty, savory sables will be a welcome departure from other overly-sugary options.

10. Grits

Plain or cheesy grits spiked with a bit of this seasoning makes a killer side for fish sandwiches or grilled shrimp. They'll also work as a breakfast in their own right.

11. Pesto Zoodles

Pesto and Everything But the Bagel are a match made in garlicky, nutty heaven. Swirl into pesto sauce before mixing with spiralized zucchini noodles, or sprinkle on top with extra Parm.

12. Biscuits

Browned, buttery biscuits are the perfect base for Everything But the Bagel. Just make sure to use unsalted butter if you're making them from scratch.

Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning

Pictured Recipe: Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning

13. Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Give this fall favorite a makeover with a hit of the salty spice. Find our super simple recipe here.

14. Overnight Oats

For a savory breakfast idea, swirl bagel seasoning into overnight oats. The coarse texture of the blend adds an extra crunch to the creamy oatmeal and is a welcome departure from basic brown sugar or blueberries.

15. Smoked Salmon Salad

Play off the classic bagel-and-lox pairing by topping a spinach or romaine salad with EBTB and slices of smoked salmon. Add avocado, cucumber, fresh tomatoes and creamy dill dressing.

16. Pizza Crust

Take pizza to the next level with a hit of the salty, garlicky goodness that is TJ's seasoning. It works especially well on breakfast pizza or any white pie.

17. Chili

Whip up a batch of vegetarian chili in your Instant Pot and top with shredded cheese, Greek yogurt or sour cream and a generous dash of Everything But the Bagel for a simple game day dish. Double the recipe and freeze if you like to meal prep for busy weeknights ahead.

18. Coleslaw

This one has "unbeatable summer side" written all over it. Toss a spoonful of Everything But the Bagel into your favorite slaw recipe to add an extra oniony crunch.

19. Bloody Mary

Cocktail game-changer: Wet the rim of your Bloody Mary glass with a wedge of lemon, then invert onto a plate of Everything Bagel seasoning to coat the edge.

20. Cauliflower Bagels

Those looking for a low-carb, low-calorie swap for bagels will love this recipe for Cauliflower Everything Bagels. It packs the same delicious garlic-and-onion flavor as the real thing, so you won't feel like you're sacrificing come breakfast time.

21. Roasted Carrots

Coat carrots with olive oil and sprinkle the seasoning mix over top, then finish with fresh herbs. If carrots aren't your favorite, this method works with any vegetable you're roasting on a sheet pan for future lunches or dinners: beets, potatoes, broccoli, asparagus and more.

Garlic Shrimp & Asparagus Kebabs

22. Shrimp Kebabs

Marinate skewers of shrimp in a mixture of vegetable oil, soy sauce, lime, ginger and TJ's seasoning before grilling.

23. Waffles

The only things better than from-scratch waffles are homemade Everything But the Bagel waffles. Just whisk a bit of the seasoning into your batter before pouring onto the grates of your waffle maker. Top with butter, sliced avocado, or crème fraiche.

24. Macaroni and Cheese

This one's a crowd-pleaser. Make a toasted bread crumb topping for the comfort classic using a dash of Everything But the Bagel, or mix it into the cheese when incorporating sauce with the noodles.

25. Tzatziki

Stir the seasoning into store-bought tzatziki, or make your own quick version by whisking Greek yogurt with lemon juice, fresh dill, bagel seasoning and extra minced garlic.

26. Granola

For a surprisingly delicious way to switch up your morning breakfast bowl, hit store-bought or homemade granola with a dash of Everything But the Bagel. Spoon on top of plain Greek yogurt as a savory topping.

27. Hummus

Stir into any variety of store-bought or homemade hummus-the sesame seeds in the seasoning and the tahini in the dip are a match made in heaven!

28. Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

The pleasing pungency of Dijon mustard is a great compliment to the garlic and onion in TJ's seasoning. Make your own or whisk into store-bought before tossing with salad greens, spreading onto sandwiches or using as a marinade for salmon.

29. Eggs Benedict

Everything But the Bagel seasoning adds a pop of flavor to simple scrambled or fried eggs, but we're partial to using in on the poached kind in Eggs Benedict. Hollandaise's creamy, lemony flavor works well with the oniony spice mix.

30. Crispy Chickpeas

Toss chickpeas in olive oil and Everything But the Bagel and roast. Cool and mix with toasted coconut flakes. Use this as your signature cocktail nut next time you host a dinner party, as a crunchy topping for stir-fried veggies or toss into a bowl of salad greens.

31. Cream Cheese

For the most meta breakfast ever, toast an everything bagel and spread each half with a thick layer of cream cheese that's been mixed with TJ's seasoning. Because sometimes, more is more.

32. Popcorn

Next time you make popcorn, skip the extra salt and sprinkle your kernels with Everything But the Bagel instead.

Everything Bagel Cheese Ball

Pictured Recipe: Everything Bagel Cheese Ball

33. Cheese Ball

Our cheese ball recipe has it all: Salty, creamy, spicy, cheesy. Serve with bagel chips, crackers or crudité.

34. Homemade Pita Chips

Use it as a swap for za'atar. Brush your favorite pita bread with olive oil and add a good amount of Everything But the Bagel and bake in the oven until crispy.

35. Tomato Soup

The perfect salty, crispy way to elevate your next bowl of tomato soup: Spoon a dollop of sour cream or Greek yogurt on top, and finish with a sprinkle of Everything But the Bagel.

36. Portobello Mushrooms

Drizzle with olive oil and throw a few portobellos on the grill, then add a dash of Everything But the Bagel for a delicious, heart-healthy burger swap. Serve on toasted buns with plenty of summer's ripest tomatoes.

37. Poke Bowls

Everything But the Bagel is a perfect companion for every ingredient in your go-to healthy lunch bowl. From fish to brown rice and tamari, it'll add a deliciously salty, garlicky flavor to every bite.

38. Sweet Potato Toast

The best sweet and salty combo: toast a slice of sweet potato and top with crème fraiche and a dash of EBTB.

39. Guacamole

Mix into your guac to add a hit of salty spice (and crunch) before topping tortilla chips or quesadillas. Everything Bagel guacamole also works on sliced cucumbers or other raw veggies like radishes or cauliflower florets.

40. Grilled Cheese

In the sandwich, on the sandwich, around the crust of the sandwich-or all of the above.

41. Roasted Eggplant

For a super simple vegetarian main, cut an eggplant length-wise and brush it with olive oil. Roast face-down at 400°F for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the back looks puckered. Top with a generous amount of ricotta cheese, bagel seasoning and fresh parsley.

Blistered Peppers with Lime

42. Shishito Peppers

The seasoning's salty-spicy notes are a great complement to a skillet of sautéed shishito peppers. Follow this recipe (the baby bell peppers and lime juice balance out the spice from the shishitos) but swap Everything But the Bagel for the salt.

43. Corn on the Cob

Give your corn on the cob a (literal) bath in Everything But the Bagel. Because life's too short to worry about getting food stuck in your teeth.

44. Frittatas

Elevate your brunch go-to by mixing the eggs with asparagus sprigs, fresh dill and Everything But the Bagel before baking. It's simple and packed with fresh spring flavors.

45. Trail Mix

Next time you're packing trail mix for a hike or busy day, finish it with a sprinkle of TJ's bagel blend. You'd be surprised how well the nutty, salty seasoning complements sweet-and-sour dried fruit and toasted nuts and seeds.

46. Tuna Steaks

Use EBTB to crust a tuna steak before slicing and adding it to the top of a niçoise salad.

47. Hamburger Buns

Everything But the Bagel would be very welcome on top of a toasted burger or slider bun.

48. Butter

Stir the seasoning into your favorite type of butter (make sure it's room temperature for easy mixing) and spread on top of toasted baguettes or just-seared steaks.

Hasselback Cheesy Garlic Bread

Pictured Recipe: Hasselback Cheesy Garlic Bread

49. Garlic Bread

Butter some thick slices of ciabatta or sourdough, then add a hefty dose of the spice blend before browning in the oven. The seeds and garlic will toast up and get deliciously aromatic.

50. Half an Avocado