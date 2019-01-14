Joanna Gaines Just Announced a Chidren's Gardening Book and We Can't Wait to Read It

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Plus, why picking up a copy can help you and your kids eat healthier.

Photo: Tommy Nelson Children's Books

All hail the queen of farmhouse chic and our favorite plant lady. Joanna Gaines is releasing her fourth book, We Are the Gardeners, cowritten with her kids. From her Instagram sneak peek we know it's beautiful on the inside (no surprise here) and tells the story of their family garden.

The book comes out March 26, but you can preorder now:

Here's everything else we know and why we can't wait to get our hands on a copy!

It's a story about perseverance

Per Gaines' Instagram, "We wrote this children's book together to tell the story of our journey in the garden-a story of trying and failing and trying again and never giving up. We hope it inspires you and your little ones to get outside, get your hands dirty and grow something great!"

So much yes! Gardening isn't always a success story and even a pro may struggle (especially with pesky bunnies). What a great way to teach kids to keep going, even if their seeds don't always sprout or their tomatoes get eaten by a pest. We hear there are tales of sneaky vegetable-eating bunnies in the book.

Gardening helps kids eat more vegetables

It's not guaranteed, but the more exposure kids have to vegetables the more likely they are to eat them. Getting them involved in the process of growing them or shopping for them or picking out what's on their plate can all help sway them over to team veggie.

It will actually inspire you to get your hands dirty

We can't wait to dive in and learn about the Gaines' garden mischief. But beyond learning to keep trying in the face of setbacks, the book should actually help you and your family start a garden. There will be guidance to help you take care of your plants-straight from the plant lady-and tips for how to enjoy your garden-fresh produce (ahem, Joanna did also write a cookbook).

In the official press release for the book, Gaines says, "The garden has always been a place that inspires me. There's something about digging deep into fresh soil or watching new life burst from what was not long ago just a tiny seed that reinforces what a gift life is. I think that's part of why my kids have come to love spending time in the garden just as much as I do."

She goes on to add, "This book is our way of sharing what the garden means to us, and the many adventures we've had along the way!"

We can't wait to dive in with our families and get garden inspiration straight from Joanna and her kids.