What Exactly Is a Detox Smoothie?

Most "detoxes" are all hype. Here's why our green detox smoothie is delicious and good for you.

First, let me get one thing straight. You don't need to detox. That's right. I'm here to talk about detox smoothies, because they are popular (and ours happens to be quite tasty), but our bodies actually do our detoxing for us-not smoothies. Our liver, kidneys, lungs and gut all work to filter out the stuff we don't want to keep (via peeing, pooping, breathing and sweating).

That said, you might find yourself craving a "detox" after a few indulgent days or weeks or if you want to get your diet back on track. And while there really isn't a definition of a "detox" smoothie, ours is packed with good-for-you, nutrient-rich ingredients, like fruits and vegetables.

What makes our detox smoothie so healthy?

Starting your morning with a green smoothie can help set a healthy tone for the entire day. Our smoothie is only 100 calories per serving so you'll want to pair it with something else, like an egg or some peanut butter on whole-wheat toast, if it's going to be a meal. You can also enjoy it as a snack. Our recipe is loaded with antioxidant-rich superfoods, and it's naturally sweet to crush your sugar cravings with no added sugar.

Here are the ingredients (for 2 servings):

1 cup plain coconut water

1 cup frozen diced pineapple

1 cup packed baby spinach

1 small grapefruit, peeled and segmented, plus any juice squeezed from the membranes

½ teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 cup ice

Hydration: Like all smoothies, this one will help you hydrate because it's made with coconut water and fruits high in water. If one of your goals is to drink more water, this smoothie can help you meet your hydration goals. Getting enough fluids is important for healthy digestion and good-looking skin.

Pineapple: One cup of pineapple has more than 100 percent of your daily recommended value for vitamin C. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that can ward off damage to healthy cells.

Grapefruit: This fruit, like all citrus fruits, is rich in vitamin C, heart-healthy flavonoids and cancer-fighting antioxidants.

Baby spinach: Dark leafy greens like baby spinach and kale add fiber and phytonutrients that may reduce your risk of diabetes, plus vitamin K for brain and bone health.

Ginger: Ginger can help soothe your stomach (perfect if it's feeling off after eating too much) and may help you burn more calories and fat.

Coconut water: Coconut water is high in potassium. The 1/2 cup in one serving of the smoothie delivers 300 mg of potassium, and the other ingredients bump the total up to 433 mg. Potassium can help you ward off muscle cramps. It's also important for keeping your heart healthy and your blood pressure in a healthy range.

Chia seeds: The fiber in chia seeds promotes weight loss, and this tiny seed is rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fats.

Do you need to drink a detox smoothie?

Like I said before, you don't need help detoxing. But, this smoothie is packed with nutrition and it tastes really good too. Most of us don't eat enough fruits and vegetables, and smoothies can be a great way to help you meet your produce goals for the day. Unlike juicing, blending fruits and vegetables into smoothies keeps the beneficial fiber. Fiber helps fill you up, keeps your blood sugar from spiking, and helps you poop more regularly.