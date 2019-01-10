1,400-Calorie Meal Plan to Lose Weight

Follow along with this 1,400-calorie meal plan to lose weight while loving what you eat.
Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD January 10, 2019
Lose weight, eat well and feel great with this easy weight loss meal plan. This 1,400-calorie meal plan is specially tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied, so you can lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. Each day of this plan features high protein, high fiber foods—a combination that research shows can help with weight loss by keeping you feeling fuller for longer—and strategically balances calories throughout the day so you won't feel starved.

The calorie totals are listed next to each meal so you can easily swap things in and out as you see fit. Couple this healthy meal plan with daily exercise and you're on track to lose the weight.

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:

Carve out time at the begging of the week to get meal prep out of the way and save yourself time during the busy week.

  1. Make the Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2, 3, 4 & 5.
  2. Bake the Maple-Nut Granola to have for breakfast this week or opt for a healthy store-bought granola to save time. Look for a granola that has around 130 calories or less and less than 6 grams of sugar per 1/4 cup.

Day 1

Breakfast (338 calories)

A.M. Snack (151 calories)

  • 1/2 cup blueberries
  • 1 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt

Lunch (402 calories)

P.M. Snack (119 calories)

  • 1/4 cup hummus
  • 1 cup sliced cucumber

Dinner (409 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,419 calories, 83 g protein, 133 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 67 g fat, 1,914 mg sodium.

Day 2

Breakfast (348 calories)

A.M. Snack (105 calories)

  • 1 medium banana

Lunch (381 calories)

P.M. Snack (154 calories)

  • 1/4 cup hummus
  • 2 medium carrots, cut into sticks

Dinner (419 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,407 calories, 68 g protein, 170 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,450 mg sodium.

Day 3

Breakfast (348 calories)

A.M. Snack (105 calories)

  • 1 medium banana

Lunch (381 calories)

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

  • 1 medium apple

Dinner (395 calories)

Evening Snack (101 calories)

  • 2 Tbsp. chocolate chips

Daily Totals: 1,425 calories, 76 g protein, 197 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 46 g fat, 728 mg sodium.

Day 4

Breakfast (349 calories)

  • 1 cup all-bran cereal
  • 1 cup skim milk
  • 1 medium banana, sliced

A.M. Snack (88 calories)

  • 1 hard-boiled egg topped with hot sauce

Lunch (381 calories)

P.M. Snack (172 calories)

  • 10 almonds
  • 1 medium apple

Dinner (414 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,403 calories, 74 g protein, 179 g carbohydrates, 46 g fiber, 58 g fat, 1,357 mg sodium.

Day 5

Breakfast (324 calories)

A.M. Snack (154 calories)

  • 1/4 cup hummus
  • 2 medium carrots, cut into sticks

Lunch (381 calories)

P.M. Snack (202 calories)

  • 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup raspberries
  • 2 Tbsp. almonds

Dinner (339 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Save two servings of the Mexican Cabbage Soup to have for Lunch on Days 6 & 7.

Daily Totals: 1,400 calories, 69 g protein, 145 g carbohydrates, 48 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,651 mg sodium.

Day 6

Breakfast (276 calories)

  • 1 cup all-bran cereal
  • 1 cup skim milk
  • 1/2 cup raspberries

A.M. Snack (115 calories)

  • 1 oz. Cheddar cheese

Lunch (339 calories)

P.M. Snack (198 calories)

  • 2 Tbsp. almonds
  • 1 medium apple

Dinner (474 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,401 calories, 82 g protein, 157 g carbohydrates, 50 g fiber, 63 g fat, 1,753 mg sodium.

Day 7

Breakfast (261 calories)

A.M. Snack (218 calories)

  • 2 Tbsp. almonds
  • 1 oz. Cheddar cheese

Lunch (339 calories)

P.M. Snack (88 calories)

  • 1 hard-boiled egg topped with hot sauce

Dinner (387 calories)

Evening Snack (101 calories)

  • 2 Tbsp. chocolate chips

Daily Totals: 1,393 calories, 65 g protein, 110 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 82 g fat, 2,114 mg sodium.

