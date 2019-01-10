1,400-Calorie Meal Plan to Lose Weight
Lose weight, eat well and feel great with this easy weight loss meal plan. This 1,400-calorie meal plan is specially tailored to help you feel energized and satisfied, so you can lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. Each day of this plan features high protein, high fiber foods—a combination that research shows can help with weight loss by keeping you feeling fuller for longer—and strategically balances calories throughout the day so you won't feel starved.
The calorie totals are listed next to each meal so you can easily swap things in and out as you see fit. Couple this healthy meal plan with daily exercise and you're on track to lose the weight.
How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals:
Carve out time at the begging of the week to get meal prep out of the way and save yourself time during the busy week.
- Make the Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2, 3, 4 & 5.
- Bake the Maple-Nut Granola to have for breakfast this week or opt for a healthy store-bought granola to save time. Look for a granola that has around 130 calories or less and less than 6 grams of sugar per 1/4 cup.
Day 1
Breakfast (338 calories)
- 1 serving Scrambled Eggs with Vegetables
A.M. Snack (151 calories)
- 1/2 cup blueberries
- 1 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt
Lunch (402 calories)
P.M. Snack (119 calories)
- 1/4 cup hummus
- 1 cup sliced cucumber
Dinner (409 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,419 calories, 83 g protein, 133 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 67 g fat, 1,914 mg sodium.
Day 2
Breakfast (348 calories)
- 1/4 cup Maple-Nut Granola
- 1 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 cup blueberries
A.M. Snack (105 calories)
- 1 medium banana
Lunch (381 calories)
P.M. Snack (154 calories)
- 1/4 cup hummus
- 2 medium carrots, cut into sticks
Dinner (419 calories)
- 1 serving Thai Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce
Daily Totals: 1,407 calories, 68 g protein, 170 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,450 mg sodium.
Day 3
Breakfast (348 calories)
- 1/4 cup Maple-Nut Granola
- 1 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 cup blueberries
A.M. Snack (105 calories)
- 1 medium banana
Lunch (381 calories)
P.M. Snack (95 calories)
- 1 medium apple
Dinner (395 calories)
- 1 serving One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach
- 3/4 cup Easy Brown Rice
Evening Snack (101 calories)
- 2 Tbsp. chocolate chips
Daily Totals: 1,425 calories, 76 g protein, 197 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 46 g fat, 728 mg sodium.
Day 4
Breakfast (349 calories)
- 1 cup all-bran cereal
- 1 cup skim milk
- 1 medium banana, sliced
A.M. Snack (88 calories)
- 1 hard-boiled egg topped with hot sauce
Lunch (381 calories)
P.M. Snack (172 calories)
- 10 almonds
- 1 medium apple
Dinner (414 calories)
- 1 serving Korean Steak, Kimchi & Cauliflower Rice
Daily Totals: 1,403 calories, 74 g protein, 179 g carbohydrates, 46 g fiber, 58 g fat, 1,357 mg sodium.
Day 5
Breakfast (324 calories)
- 1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
- 1 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese to top eggs
A.M. Snack (154 calories)
- 1/4 cup hummus
- 2 medium carrots, cut into sticks
Lunch (381 calories)
P.M. Snack (202 calories)
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup raspberries
- 2 Tbsp. almonds
Dinner (339 calories)
Meal-Prep Tip: Save two servings of the Mexican Cabbage Soup to have for Lunch on Days 6 & 7.
Daily Totals: 1,400 calories, 69 g protein, 145 g carbohydrates, 48 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,651 mg sodium.
Day 6
Breakfast (276 calories)
- 1 cup all-bran cereal
- 1 cup skim milk
- 1/2 cup raspberries
A.M. Snack (115 calories)
- 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
Lunch (339 calories)
P.M. Snack (198 calories)
- 2 Tbsp. almonds
- 1 medium apple
Dinner (474 calories)
- 1 serving Hummus-Crusted Chicken
- 1 serving Roasted Broccoli with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 1,401 calories, 82 g protein, 157 g carbohydrates, 50 g fiber, 63 g fat, 1,753 mg sodium.
Day 7
Breakfast (261 calories)
- 1 serving Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
- 1/2 cup raspberries
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
A.M. Snack (218 calories)
- 2 Tbsp. almonds
- 1 oz. Cheddar cheese
Lunch (339 calories)
P.M. Snack (88 calories)
- 1 hard-boiled egg topped with hot sauce
Dinner (387 calories)
- 1 serving Taco-Stuffed Zucchini topped with 1/4 cup pico de gallo
Evening Snack (101 calories)
- 2 Tbsp. chocolate chips
Daily Totals: 1,393 calories, 65 g protein, 110 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 82 g fat, 2,114 mg sodium.