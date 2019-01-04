7-Day Dinner Plan: Veggie-Packed Take-Out Favorites

These delicious recipes will satisfy your craving for fewer calories and less sodium than actual take-out food while upping your overall veggie intake for the day.

Homemade versions of your favorite take-out foods are lightened up and packed with veggies in this week of healthy meals. Enjoy recipe makeovers of favorites like Buffalo chicken pizza, pad thai and fried rice that are tailored to be better-for-you by subbing in veg-heavy alternatives for traditional ingredients-think cauliflower pizza crust, butternut squash noodles and cauliflower rice. These delicious recipes will satisfy your craving for fewer calories and less sodium that actual take-out food, while upping your overall veggie intake for the day.

Day 1: Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Pizza: Cauliflower rice, egg and shredded mozzarella combine to make an easy veggie-packed pizza crust in place of traditional pizza dough. Top the cauliflower pizza with tangy Buffalo sauce, chicken and blue cheese for a healthy dinner that's just as delicious as the pizza from your favorite delivery place. To cut down on prep time, consider buying a premade cauliflower pizza crust, which can be found in the freezer section of your grocery store.

Day 2: Sweet Potato Pad Thai

Sweet Potato Pad Thai: Sweet potato "noodles" are a nutritious alternative to the starchy rice or wheat noodles you find in traditional pad thai. Look for pre-zoodled sweet potatoes in the produce department of your supermarket or, if you have a spiralizer, you can certainly make your own from 2 medium sweet potatoes.

Day 3: Vegan Cauliflower Fried Rice

Vegan Cauliflower Fried Rice: Substituting riced cauliflower for rice trims calories and carbs in this veggie-packed dish. Use the vibrant flavors of traditional fried rice-ginger, scallions and tamari-to create a low-carb, veg-heavy version of the classic take-out meal.

Day 4: Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl with Cauliflower Rice

Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl with Cauliflower Rice: This easy-to-make meal-prep burrito bowl is even better than takeout! You won't miss the carbs in this protein-packed bowl that replaces the cilantro-lime rice with cauliflower rice. We love this with chicken but it would be just as delicious with shrimp or seasoned tofu.

Day 5: Spaghetti Squash Lo Mein

Spaghetti Squash Lo Mein: Swap regular noodles for veggie noodles in this low-calorie, veggie-packed take on lo mein noodles. For a fun presentation, serve the lo mein in the hollowed-out spaghetti squash boat. Top with Sichuan-Style Shrimp to round out the meal with filling (and flavorful!) protein.

Five-Spice Turkey & Lettuce Wraps: Based on a popular Chinese dish (and a favorite item on the menu at Asian bistros like P.F. Chang's), this recipe uses low-carb Bibb lettuce "wraps" as a delivery vehicle for the spiced ground turkey filling. Serve these wraps with Tropical Cucumber Salad on the side.

Day 7: Coconut Curry Cup of Noodles with Spiralized Butternut Squash Noodles

