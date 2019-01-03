7-Day Dinner Plan: 30-Minute Veggie-Swap Dinners

Get in an extra serving (or more!) of veggies with these healthy 30-minute carb-swap dinner recipes.

Get in an extra serving (or more!) of veggies with these healthy carb-swap dinner recipes. Here we take traditional carbs, like rice, pasta and bread, and swap in veggie-based low-carb alternatives, like cauliflower rice, zoodles and lettuce wraps. These healthy dinners come together quickly in 30 minutes or less, thanks to ingredient shortcuts like prepared cauliflower rice and pre-spiralized squash noodles, and quick cooking tricks, like cooking spaghetti squash in the microwave. With this week of delicious dinners, you can enjoy lightened-up versions of the recipes you love every night of the week.

Cucumber-Avocado Cauliflower Rice Sushi

Cucumber-Avocado Cauliflower Rice Sushi: Use cauliflower rice to turn classic cucumber-avocado sushi into a low-carb meal. This roll is vegetarian-friendly, and a no-egg mayo makes it great for vegans too. Make these rolls as you eat them, instead of letting them sit. The cauliflower rice can dry out quickly, which makes rolling tricky. Serve with a big leafy-green salad dressed with Citrus Vinaigrette.

Vegan Pesto Spaghetti Squash with Mushrooms and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Vegan Pesto Spaghetti Squash with Mushrooms & Sun-Dried Tomatoes: Low-carb spaghetti squash stands in for wheat noodles in this updated twist on a classic pesto pasta dish. Cashews lend richness to the pesto, while nutritional yeast, mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes contribute satisfying umami to this vegan dinner recipe.

Day 3: Curried Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

3759294.jpg

Curried Shrimp Lettuce Wraps: Tender-crisp Boston lettuce makes the perfect low-carb stand-in for traditional wraps in this healthy, shrimp taco recipe. If you can't find Boston lettuce, other types of greens, such as kale, cabbage or iceberg lettuce, will work too. Serve with a Tropical Cucumber Salad to round out the meal.

Korean Steak, Kimchi & Cauliflower Rice Bowls

Korean Steak, Kimchi & Cauliflower Rice Bowls: Using riced cauliflower as the base of these "grain bowls" is an easy (and tasty!) way to up your vegetable servings. If you've ever wondered how to make those jammy eggs served with ramen, you'll learn how with this easy recipe. Let the eggs simmer for 3 minutes more if you prefer a hard-set yolk.

Butternut Squash Alfredo with Chicken & Spinach

Butternut Squash Alfredo with Chicken & Spinach: If you're not feeling like regular pasta tonight, turn to butternut squash noodles. These delicate veggie strands are a great base for any number of sauces and toppings, like this creamy and decadent Alfredo sauce with chicken, garlic and silky spinach.

Day 6: Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice: These easy vegan burrito bowls are a quick and healthy dinner that can double as lunch for the next day. We use frozen cauliflower rice, a low-carb substitute for regular rice, to cut down on prep time, and seasoned tofu stands in as "beefless" ground beef to keep this dish vegan.

Day 7: Spaghetti Squash Shrimp Scampi

Spaghetti Squash Shrimp Scampi