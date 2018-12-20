Try This Easy Meal-Prep Hack to Make 2 Marinated Chicken Recipes on 1 Sheet Pan

Here we make two simple marinades (curry and chili-lime) to flavor lean chicken breast and use foil to create a nifty barrier so everything can roast together on one sheet pan without the flavors mixing.

Meal-prepping is all about making things easy-making it easy to eat healthy, to cut down on spending and to save time during the busy workweeks. Whether you're prepping a single ingredient or putting together fully assembled meals for grab-and-go lunches or ready-made dinners, any prep is better than no prep.

This two-for-one Meal-Prep Curried Chicken & Chili-Lime Chicken recipe is the perfect example of a prep recipe that goes a long way to make the week ahead easy. Here we make two simple marinades (curry and chili-lime) to flavor lean chicken breast and use foil to create a nifty barrier so everything can roast together on one sheet pan without the flavors mixing. Plus, using foil means cleanup is a breeze. Follow the directions below to make this easy base recipe and to turn it into two delicious lunch or dinner bowl variations-the Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls and Meal-Prep Curried Chicken Bowls.

1. Mix up the Marinades

Meal-prepping is well and good but if you're not excited about what you made, the chances you'll be able to eat it all week are slim. Here we make two mouthwatering marinades-chili-lime and curry-that take boring chicken breast to a whole new level by adding tons of exciting flavor. A huge benefit of using the two different marinades in this meal-prep chicken recipe is that it lets you cook ahead and not be bored with your choices by midweek. Leave yourself enough time to let the chicken marinate for at least two hours before cooking for maximum flavor.

2. Make the Foil Barrier

Shortcuts, like using foil to coat a sheet pan for easy cooking and cleanup, can seriously cut down on prep time and make the whole prep process easier. To make the foil barrier, measure out a sheet of foil that's 5 or so inches longer than the sheet pan itself. Make a crease in the middle of the sheet and fold the foil over itself two or so times to create a barrier. You should still have enough foil to fold over the ends of the sheet pan to keep the juices from seeping underneath.

3. Roast the Chicken

Preheat the oven to 400°F and roast the chicken until cooked through, 15 to 18 minutes. While the chicken cooks, clear your work space and get ready to assemble the Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls and Meal-Prep Curried Chicken Bowls.

4. Make These Easy Packable Lunches

Both the Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls and Meal-Prep Curried Chicken Bowls call for healthy shortcut ingredients, like cooked brown rice, frozen corn and store-bought pico de gallo to make it super easy to build out these lunch bowls.

Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls

Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls: Reminiscent of a take-out burrito bowl, this healthier homemade version has all of the flavor without going overboard on calories or salt. Using shortcut ingredients, like precooked brown rice and quinoa packages, store-bought pico de gallo and frozen corn, speeds up the total time it takes to make these bowls. Some light prep of fresh ingredients is all that remains to finish the dish. Pack up these zesty chicken bowls in meal-prep containers and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Meal-Prep Curried Chicken Bowls